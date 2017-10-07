21 Years Later, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Still Stun Together
|
Friday felt like a celebration of Tim and Faith's careers and lives, but not quite a party.
Photo by Violeta Alvarez
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, Chris Janson
Toyota Center
October 6, 2017
Have you ever considered what you'll be doing on your 21st wedding anniversary? Confession: I haven't, but unless my life goes in directions I can't even fathom, I don't think it'll be with a couple thousand folks in a basketball arena. (Apologies in advance, Allison.) But when you're Tim McGraw and Faith Hill that's just how you live your life.
The night felt like a celebration of their careers and lives, but not quite a party.
|
Friday was not a night for "I Like It, I Love It" or "Truck Yeah."
Photo by Violeta Alvarez
It’s not hard to see what the duo
Thing was, none of it was really needed. Most of the time the big pop extravagance just sort of got in the way of what I think the headliners really wanted: to connect with the audience. They paused for selfies, shook hands, walked around in the crowd, signed a hat, pointed at people in the crowd and the like, and every time they did something like that the crowd would roar. It was all very engaging, which made the weird moments of “we need to stand in place for this song so we don’t mess up the stage show” stick out even more.
Still, the crowd had a good time, like you do when two megastars of a genre share a stage together. It’s almost unfair in a way, the way real life adds extra gravity to a song. “Break First” was a total killer, one of the best things I’ve seen
|
“Break First” was a total killer.
Photo by Violeta Alvarez
Most people, you’ve got to think, would probably take their anniversary off. But when living your best life means going on tour with your partner, why not celebrate with a bunch of strangers you’ll end up trying to make feel like family? The show might not have always worked, but Hill and McGraw, as they have for 21 years now, did.
So, How Was the Opener? Chris Janson was incredible. One man, one kick drum, one guitar and a whole mess of harmonica made for a whirlwind of songs.
Personal Bias: Tim McGraw only played about half of “I Like It, I Love It” and I thought that was a bummer. Faith Hill didn’t play the Sunday Night Football song, and that’s probably for the best.
|
McGraw and Hill took selfies with the crowd and even signed a hat.
Photo by Violeta Alvarez
The Crowd: Mostly couples who left the kids at home for the night, dressed in the Rodeo-lite outfits.
Overheard In the Crowd: “You’re not
Random Notebook Dump: There’s a particular shade of pink and blue that when shown together are about the most ‘80s thing I can think of. I jokingly refer to them as “the vaporwave colors” and every show, no matter
