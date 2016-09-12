menu

Rockefeller Hall Begins Transitioning Back to Music Venue

Julieta Venegas Enthralls a Private Acoustic Showcase


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Rockefeller Hall Begins Transitioning Back to Music Venue

Monday, September 12, 2016 at 11:35 a.m.
By Chris Gray,
Marco Torres
The building housing Rockefeller's was built in 1925 and housed two banks before becoming a nightclub in 1979.
The building housing Rockefeller's was built in 1925 and housed two banks before becoming a nightclub in 1979.
Marco Torres
A A

Bonnie and Clyde allegedly robbed it, back when the building was a bank. It may be haunted. Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble bounced between here and Fitzgerald’s as their main local ports of call on the way to stardom, they and hundreds of other artists helping secure Rockefeller’s place on the (very) short list of the most historic nightclubs in Houston’s 180-year history. After the club closed in 1997, it became a successful venue for weddings and other private events under the name Rockefeller Hall, before lying dormant for the past two and  half years. As the owners continue preparing to reopen full-time some time in 2017, Friday evening they offered the media a peek behind the somewhat new-look venue, before the doors swung open wide for SRV tribute act Texas Flood and Houstonian openers Sancho & the Lovetones. One of the Houston Press’ main men about town, Marco Torres, brought his camera.

When open, Rockefeller's will have a capacity just north of 400 people.EXPAND
When open, Rockefeller's will have a capacity just north of 400 people.
Marco Torres
John Escamilla of Jetspeed Productions will be one of Rockefeller's principal talent buyers.
John Escamilla of Jetspeed Productions will be one of Rockefeller's principal talent buyers.
Marco Torres
Expect lots of talent from around the state.
Expect lots of talent from around the state.
Marco Torres
Artie Villasenor of Sancho and the Lovetones sound-checks before Friday's show.
Artie Villasenor of Sancho and the Lovetones sound-checks before Friday's show.
Marco Torres
Former Meridian manager Amber Quick will be the venue's new director of operations.
Former Meridian manager Amber Quick will be the venue's new director of operations.
Marco Torres
Balcony-level tables like this one allow audiences to look down on the onstage action.EXPAND
Balcony-level tables like this one allow audiences to look down on the onstage action.
Marco Torres
Rockefeller Hall Begins Transitioning Back to Music Venue (9)
Marco Torres
A holdover from the building's bank days, when it was once allegedly robbed by Bonnie and Clyde.
A holdover from the building's bank days, when it was once allegedly robbed by Bonnie and Clyde.
Marco Torres
Looking out over Washington Avenue from a second-story window.
Looking out over Washington Avenue from a second-story window.
Marco Torres

Related Stories

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >