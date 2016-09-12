Rockefeller Hall Begins Transitioning Back to Music Venue

The building housing Rockefeller's was built in 1925 and housed two banks before becoming a nightclub in 1979. Marco Torres

Bonnie and Clyde allegedly robbed it, back when the building was a bank. It may be haunted. Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble bounced between here and Fitzgerald’s as their main local ports of call on the way to stardom, they and hundreds of other artists helping secure Rockefeller’s place on the (very) short list of the most historic nightclubs in Houston’s 180-year history. After the club closed in 1997, it became a successful venue for weddings and other private events under the name Rockefeller Hall, before lying dormant for the past two and half years. As the owners continue preparing to reopen full-time some time in 2017, Friday evening they offered the media a peek behind the somewhat new-look venue, before the doors swung open wide for SRV tribute act Texas Flood and Houstonian openers Sancho & the Lovetones. One of the Houston Press’ main men about town, Marco Torres, brought his camera.

EXPAND When open, Rockefeller's will have a capacity just north of 400 people. Marco Torres

John Escamilla of Jetspeed Productions will be one of Rockefeller's principal talent buyers. Marco Torres

Expect lots of talent from around the state. Marco Torres

Artie Villasenor of Sancho and the Lovetones sound-checks before Friday's show. Marco Torres

Former Meridian manager Amber Quick will be the venue's new director of operations. Marco Torres

EXPAND Balcony-level tables like this one allow audiences to look down on the onstage action. Marco Torres

A holdover from the building's bank days, when it was once allegedly robbed by Bonnie and Clyde. Marco Torres