Shows of the Week: Valerie June Grows Out Her Organic Moonshine Roots


Monday, March 6, 2017 at 11:34 a.m.
By Chris Gray
Rodeo Down Another Entertainer After Death In Old Dominion Family
Photo courtesy of Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
Last week’s Houston Press cover story looked at the entertainment algebra that Jason Kane, Managing Director of Entertainment & Concert Production for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and his staff must solve to fill out each year’s three-week lineup, as they did last month when vocal issues forced Meghan Trainor to cancel; native Texan and two-time RodeoHouston veteran Demi Lovato took her spot.

Come what may, Kane told us, “This show has never gone dark, and as long as I’m here, it’ll never go dark.”

Now Kane and his team are on the clock again after the sudden departure of Old Dominon, with a lot less time to line up a replacement. Known for hits such as “Snapback” and “Break Up With Him,” the up and coming Nashville-based group has canceled its March 8 performance due to a death in a band member’s immediate family, the rodeo announced Monday morning.

“Our hearts go out to the members of Old Dominion,” said rodeo president and CEO Joel Cowley. “They have lost an immediate family member of the band and respectfully cancelled their appearance to allow time to mourn. We understand and support their decision.”

The rodeo’s latest survey of ticket availability, released to the media on February 16, showed nearly 14,000 tickets left for Old Dominion. The show falls under the “Value Wednesday” promotion, which offers tickets in the upper tier of NRG Stadium for $10. Refunds for the performance must be requested by 8 a.m. Wednesday, but will be available by calling 855-239-7207 for tickets bought online (through the rodeo’s site and AXS.com), the rodeo said, and 832-667-1000 for tickets purchased in person at the rodeo’s ticket office or NRG Park box office.

Chris Gray
Chris Gray has been Music Editor for the Houston Press since 2008. He is the proud father of a Beatles-loving toddler named Oliver.

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

