Rodeo Subs In Demi Lovato For Meghan Trainor

Demi Lovato at Toyota Center last September Photo by Jack Gorman

Pop star and native Texan Demi Lovato, who led off Sunday night’s tribute to the Bee Gees at the Grammy awards, will make her third RodeoHouston appearance on March 14 as a fill-in for Meghan Trainor, who dropped out over the weekend after doctors ordered her to rest her vocal chords.

Lovato, who grew up in Dallas, previously performed at the rodeo in 2010 and 2013, the latter on a split bill with San Antonio-born singer Austin Mahone. She last performed in Houston on a co-headlining tour with Nick Jonas last September at Toyota Center. Her most recent album, 2015’s Confident, produced the hit singles “Cool For the Summer” and the title track.

All previously purchased tickets for March 14 will be honored, rodeo officials said. For those who would rather not, the rodeo’s somewhat complicated refunding procedure is explained in full at rodeohouston.com/updates.

