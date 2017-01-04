RODEOHOUSTON is Looking for Super Fans for Sunday Night

This isn't a hint, we just really like Brad Paisley. Photo courtesy Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo

If you're like us, you're going to need an extra energy boost come Monday morning after staying up late for one of the biggest Houston music events of the year: the RODEOHOUSTON Entertainment Announcement. The rodeo concerts are the sugar on top of an already loaded experience that includes over the top food, adorable baby animals and the wonder known as the calf scramble, to name just a small bit of fun to be had at RODEOHOUSTON.

But the music is our favorite part (unless the calves are feeling particularly ornery), and the sudden revelation of excellent shows headed our way never fails to get us excited. Shows on the spinning stage at NRG are unlike anything else you'll see in a year, which is why we'll be up and waiting at 12:05 a.m. Monday morning to see who is headed our way.

Or at least that's how this thing used to play out. The folks over at RODEOHOUSTON know just how big of a deal the announcement is, and this year they're stepping things up a notch by hosting a Live Announce Party and streaming it on Facebook Live, and they want you to be there to help them celebrate starting at 11 p.m. Sunday. After all, what's a rodeo party without some of the biggest fans around to hoot and holler?

So, how do you become one of RODEOHOUSTON's Super Fans and experience the announcement in person at the NRG Center? It's going to be an intimate event, but lucky for you we've got a pair of tickets that'll get you in the door.

All you need to do for your chance to win is send an email to music@houstonpress.com with your name and the name of your +1 and the answer to the following question: when the RODEOHOUSTON Entertainment Announcement is made, what act do you most hope is on the list? We'll pick an entry at random.

The deadline for entry is 12:05 a.m. Friday, January 6, 2017.

Fret not if you don't win. You can watch the Live Announce Party over at RODEOHOUSTON's Facebook page and we'll be breaking things down right here. Good luck, and remember: always root for the calves.

