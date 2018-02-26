RodeoHouston Shows Off A Bigger, Brighter New Stage For 2018

There are a lot of things about RodeoHouston that are massive: the stadium where the Rodeo is held; the amount of money they hand out; the Ferris wheel; the corn dogs. With no disrespect to a workhorse that served well over the past 30+ years, what was not massive was the rotating stage that the musical performers have stood on in the middle of NRG Stadium. It was big, in comparison to many a stage, but sitting there in the middle of the dirt field it always looked more like a drop in a brown sea rather than a grand platform of entertainment.

That changes in 2018. When Garth Brooks kicks off the 2018 RodeoHouston music performances, he’ll be doing it on a massive new stage the Rodeo unveiled on Friday. The new stage is 126 feet wide, with five star points extending out toward the crowd that can be raised and lowered as necessary; don’t worry, the middle of the stage still rotates, and the rotating platform area has been increased to 48 feet.

Numbers sound good on paper, but seeing it in real life will likely make you pause and think, “yes, this is the stage that RodeoHouston deserves.” As previously mentioned, it’s not that the old stage was bad, it was just a little small for the room that it was in, especially for some of the largest concerts Houston hosts every year. But this stage looks good, obviously built with NRG Stadium in mind.