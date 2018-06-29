Rome Hero Foxes Avoid The Sophomore Slump

It's hard to believe that Katy's Rome Hero Foxes are already dropping their second album, as it seems like just yesterday that they were playing their first shows. Their new album 18 Summers deals with growing up and time passing without getting too schmaltzy in the process. Due out in late July, the album proves that sometimes, bands can avoid the "sophomore slump" when they stay true to who they are while expanding in the most organic way.

Opening things with the snappy and upbeat sounds of "Lost In A Room," the five piece quickly add their earlier relaxed sound to a pop infused hook. Embodying hints of The Strokes, Arctic Monkeys, and early Young The Giant, the song hits quick and holds your attention. They keep those upbeat notes going on "Break Your Own Bones." Complete with lovely backing vocals that hop onto the track out of nowhere, the stabs of bubble gum pop are undeniably appealing.