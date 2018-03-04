Ron Pope Shows He's Ready For Bigger Things At White Oak Music Hall

Ron Pope, The National Parks, The Heart Of

White Oak Music Hall

March 2, 2018



Georgia-born/Nashville-based Ron Pope is undergoing something of a metamorphosis. Known for the first portion of his prolific career as a more introspective singer-songwriter type, Pope has parlayed non-traditional distribution success into broadening his sound and thumbing his nose at the industy, for better or worse.

Better, because it's allowed him to explore everything from country-rock to bluesy horn arrangments, all found on Pope's latest album, Work, his 13th in ten years. Pope's latest tour brought him to White Oak Music Hall Friday night, which is good news for his fans. If there's bad news to be had, it's that not a hell of a lot of those fans bothered to show up.

The Heart Of and The National Parks opened the show. The latter are an earnest five-piece from Provo, Utah whose enthusiasm and similarlty to an uptempo Explosions in the Sky were only slightly diminished by an occasionally repettive sounding set. They dedicated "You Are Gold" to Houston, after lead singer/guitarist Brady Parks and wife, fiddle player Megan found themselves stranded here during Harvey. Keyboardist/vocalist Sydney Macfarlane was a particular standout.