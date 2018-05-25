Minus The Bear Gears Up For Planet Of Ice Set In Houston

Music is a funny place, where sometimes your past can come back to haunt you. However, if you made an album that your fans want to hear more often than not, your past can be a beautiful thing. With Seattle's Minus The Bear, their past holds more than just the beginnings of the band. Touring in celebration of the tenth anniversary of their album Planet of Ice, the band will perform it in its entirety. The Houston Press chatted with bassist Cory Murchy about the band's history, the decision to revisit their older works, and what fans can expect from their set at White Oak Music Hall on June 2.

In so many ways, Minus The Bear has seen their fair share of change since forming more than 15 years ago. Releasing six albums and four E.P.s, as well as losing two members, the band has weathered the changes and come out stronger. When asked if there was ever a time when the band felt like it might fall apart, Murchy replies, "Well yeah, that's only natural. You never really know what'll happen from album cycle and tour cycles."

The band's last record VOIDS showed plenty of change while keeping their core sound intact. "It definitely made us stronger," Murchy says. "We've been able to look at the past and learn from it. We've grown from doing this in our early twenties to our early forties now, and you don't keep it going without learning things."