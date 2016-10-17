Shows of the Week: Lydia Loveless Leads Into Three Very Different Music Fests

Photo by David T. Kindler-Girls Style/Courtesy of Bloodshot Records

LYDIA LOVELESS

Continental Club, October 19

Nowadays Lydia Loveless has what you might call a loose relationship with honky-tonk aesthetics, but not with the music’s maverick spirit; that’s been there from the beginning. The Columbus, Ohio, native turned 26 last month, and over the course of four albums and assorted EPs and one-offs has traded in attitude-heavy early tracks like “Can’t Change Me” and “Always Lose” for the haunted, sometimes uncomfortably frank songs on her most recent LP, August’s Real (Bloodshot). A Kickstarter-funded documentary about the album’s genesis, Who Is Lydia Loveless?, may be coming soon to a film festival near you. With Will Courtney & the Wild Bunch.

DANNY BROWN

Warehouse Live, October 20

In a year where mental health and addiction have become prominent rap subplots, Danny Brown reappears from his sabbatical as still a wild-haired, gap-toothed Detroit madman with one of rap's more distinguishable voices. Atrocity Exhibition, his brand-new album, is an enduring drive of not only some pretty great rapping but also confrontation. Rapping from a depressed point of view, even when admitting to plenty of drug use, is nothing new; Scarface gave us the blueprint 25 years ago with his part of the Geto Boys’s "Mind Playing Tricks On Me.” No, Brown's approach has always been, "I do this because the world is so damn crazy." It translates into his live show as well, spastic, rowdy and energetic affairs where Brown plays not only lead confessor but a stage-crushing savant willing to bring in converts. With Maxo Kream and Zeloopers. BRANDON CALDWELL

END HIP END IT

Preservation Park, (130 Spring School Rd., Spring), October 22

A new, independent outdoor festival bringing almost 40 bands to the Old Town Spring fairgrounds, End Hip End It — Confused about the name? Just sound it out — reboots the old idea that the quickest way to guarantee a party is to invite a bunch of freaky musicians out to the country to get weird, a model used to great success in recent years by Austin’s Levitation. Covering four stages, the all-day event’s top headliners include Austin techno-rockers Ghostland Observatory; Iowa’s Radio Moscow, a Blue Cheer-ish heavy-blues trio; and the “swamp metal” of Savannah, Georgia’s Black Tusk. However, nearly half of the lineup calls Houston home, among them Venomous Maximus, Los Skarnales, Folk Family Revival, Dmitri’s Rail, Chase Hamblin & the Roustabouts, Doomstress, Vanilla Whale, Sik Mule, the Grizzly Band and Mikey & the Drags. Besides their shared hometown, common threads among such a motley bunch will be few and far between. Tickets are $45 (GA) or $85 (VIP), Halloween costumes are permitted, and gates open at 11 a.m.

WICKED EAST END MUSIC SHOWCASE

Five East End venues, October 22 (2 p.m.)

Both development and attention around the Greater Second Ward are at an all-time high, due in no small part to the efforts of the neighborhood’s artists and musicians. Now all of the forces that have combined to make the East End so buzzworthy — creativity, ingenuity, community pride — will come to a head at the Wicked East End Music Showcase, which scatters nearly 50 Houston-based performers over five of the area’s major venues, linking them all with a bike path, pop-up B-Cycle stations or a shuttle bus for only $10 more than the $20 advance price. Participating rooms include Bohemeo’s, Wonky Power Live, Super Happy Fun Land, the White Swan and Arlo’s Ballroom. While some artists will be familiar to local music fans (GT Garza, Gio Chamba, Deep Cuts, Free Radicals, etc.), many others may not be, all the more reason to hop on a bike or the bus. All proceeds go to the East End Foundation; see facebook.com/wickedmusicshowcase for details.

UNTAPPED HOUSTON

Discovery Green, October 22 (3:30 p.m.)

Part of the statewide franchise that aims to slake young people’s year-round thirst for indie music and hand-crafted beer, Untapped’s Houston branch has become a staple of Discovery Green’s fall calendar in just four years. Negotiating the more the more than 250 varieties of beer could get tricky, but helping wash them all down will be veteran Philly psych-pop outfit Dr. Dog, looking to expand the sizable local fan base they’ve built through several Warehouse Live, House of Blues and FPSF appearances; plus Texas-born electronica mavens Neon Indian and London dream-pop duo Still Corners. Representing H-Town this time will be Catch Fever, one of the hottest acts around thanks to the heterogeneous alt-pop of the twosome’s You Have All You Need EP; and the unshakable grooves of the Waxaholics vinyl-only DJ collective.

