Sia Didn't Need to Be the Star to Stun Toyota Center
Jack Gorman
Sia, Miguel, AlunaGeorge
Toyota Center
11/4/2016
When the crowd roared at the end of Sia’s main set, I breathed a sigh of relief. It wasn’t that they hadn’t been responsive throughout the show; they cheered wildly for the big hits like “Cheap Thrills” and “Elastic Heart.” The worry in me came from the fact that this show was so different not just from major pop shows, but from concerts in general that I had no idea how the audience would respond to the show in totality. In the end, my fears were unfounded, and the crowd seemed to really enjoy the minimal, often abstract production that Sia gave them.
Given her well-known issue with stage fright and the presentation of her songs on TV over the past few years, the
Jack Gorman
To call it a concert seems wrong, almost. Part performance art, part modern dance performance, the show was a live-action reenactment of a film that played on the screens flanking either side of the stage. I couldn’t tell you what the narrative arc of the film was, other than multiple meditations on what it is to be manipulated, but the individual sequences made sense enough on their own. The dancers onstage replicated the moves of the Hollywood stars on screen, although for many the big draw was seeing ex-Dance Moms star and frequent Sia stand-in Maddie Ziegler work her magic on stage in real life.
It feels weird to write about a concert at Toyota Center and spend so little time talking about what the would-be-star of the show did. Even though Sia was the selling point, it was only her show in the way that a movie belongs to a director; the show was about her but not featuring her. That said, her vocals were rock-solid all night.
Jack Gorman
It was a performance that often stunned and at times gave me chills. It was beautiful in a way that shows at Toyota Center probably shouldn’t be, because we’re conditioned to believe that at a certain level of popularity the only thing you can present is
In the end, it was a wholly unique experience I doubt I will ever experience again in a venue the size of the Toyota Center, and that both thrills me and makes me sad. The world needs more people willing to make challenging decisions for their art. The world needs more Sias.
Miguel
Jack Gorman
So, How Were the Openers: AlunaGeorge are good at what they do, the problem is that they really only do one thing. After about four songs of their brand of
Personal Bias: Sia is an artist I respect, but something about her music keeps me emotionally distant. Miguel will have a song on my “Best Songs of 2016” list.
Jack Gorman
The Crowd: I can’t recall the last time I saw so many wigs in one place, and I’m sad that I don’t have a joke to make about that. Also, more than a few children in the house really excited to see Maddie Ziegler.
Overheard In the Crowd: “Pinch me. No, wait, don’t. That would hurt,” said the 7-year-old behind me to her smaller sister. She apparently could not believe she was going to see Sia, and from the way she enthused it sounded like this was the best night of her young life. This review was almost just a transcript of her reactions because her reactions to everything were amazing. To be filled with such wonder. Sigh.
Random Notebook Dump:
