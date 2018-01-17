Simple Fix: The Best Music of The Week in Houston

The new year is shaping up nicely and this week is a great example of that. In the next seven days Houston will be treated to the enchanting sounds of Aimee Mann, the psych garage rock of Night Beats, and The Moody Blues will all be here in town. Of course locals won't be caught sitting down as sets from Flower Graves, Mourning Bliss, and a benefit show featuring Buxton and Wild Moccasins will all perform as well.

Tonight, if you had planned to get started at Smart Financial Centre for the fiftieth anniversary tour from The Moody Blues, the show has been moved to Thursday. Now inductees into the Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame, this British invasion era group has been going strong since the mid-sixties. Their early works on albums like Days of Future Passed... and The Magnificent Moodies are much stronger than their latter years, but that being said, they're definitely legendary. There's no word of openers or support for the all ages show with doors at 7 p.m.; and tickets between $59.50 and $149.50.

Over at House of Blues, the "internet's first boy band," Brockhampton will swing by the venue to drop a set. Releasing three albums last year alone, the San Marcos collective with no less than six members is now taking the globe by storm. Their live shows are supposed to be a trip, and their last drop of last year SATURATION III is pretty solid. There's no word of openers yet on the all ages show, but that could change. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $28.50.

John Hiatt & The Goners will delight all at at House of Blues. Photo Courtesy of New West Records

On Thursday you could start off at House of Blues to catch a performance from legendary singer songwriter John Hiatt & the Goners. Hiatt backed by a swampy blues band should be a real treat, though their last release was 15 years ago with Beneath This Gruff Exterior. A support and opening set from Louisiana's Sonny Landreth will get the all ages show started. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $35 to $55.

Of course, over at Mucky Duck, two performances from Bob Schneider will also be on deck. Schneider is a pretty inventive guy, his tunes are pretty renowned, and his latest release King Kong from last year is his strongest to date. The intimate shows are 21 & up. Doors at either 7 p.m. or 9:30 p.m.; tickets $28 to $30.

Upstairs at White Oak Music Hall, New Orleans' Motel Radio will bring their chill rock over to the room. These guys make pretty impressive songs, they're pretty relaxed on stage, and 2015's Days & Nights still sounds great. South Carolina's The Artisanals will bring their grandiose rock on as support and openers for the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $10 to $13.

Houston's Flower Graves drop psych jams like they're inhabiting sixties San Francisco. Photo by Daniel Jackson

Walter's will get the house rockin' when McAllen's The Rotten Mangos bring their psych infused sounds over to perform. These guys sound like they know how to get groovy, they're rumored to have a pretty nutty live set up, and last year's Couldn't Find A Word shows they can make trippy music too. The baroque pop of Austin's The Halfways will be on as direct support while Houston's Flower Graves will bring their acid induced sounds on prior. Los Bloos will get the all ages show started. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $10.

Friday the night could kick off with your attendance at Walter's for the emo intertwined indie rock of Florida's Intervention. These guys make pretty catchy songs that seem to stick in your head, and last year's Too Much Tv proved they aren't slowing anytime soon. The pop punk of Four Letter Language will be on as direct support while Outside at Night will perform beforehand. The alt sounds of Houston's East of Eado will open the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $10 to $12.

Over at Mucky Duck, the Americana and heartland rock of Tennessee's Will Hoge will be on hand to make all pleased to say the least. Hoge makes music that sounds like home, his sets are usually peppered with personal accounts of the songs, and last year's Anchor was his best release so far. The 21 & up show doesn't have an opener. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $30 to $33.

Pinback will make you get down at White Oak Music Hall. Photo Courtesy of Temporary Residence

Of course, downstairs at White Oak Music Hall, the subdued folk indie rock goodness of California's Pinback will be on full display. Supporting their 2017 album Some Offcell Voices, these guys have been making waves for a good while, and their shows are usually worth making it out for. The intriguing synth pop of Major Entertainer will get freaky as opener and support for the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $18 to $22.

You could get your rock on over at Rudyard's when The Guillotines bring their old school punk n' roll to all. If you've never seen this band you should know that they're led by Robert Conn of The Pagans, and they're pretty hard to deny in a live setting. San Antonio's Legacy Lives will be on as direct support while The Genzales will bring their throwback rock on beforehand. The 21 & up show will get opened by American Psychos. Doors at 9 p.m.; tickets $8.

Saturday you could get started over at Cactus for an in-store set from Houston's Londale. The eclectic mix of Americana and old school rock that these guys make is pretty engaging, and the fact that they're releasing their second album in about a year is pretty spectacular. The all-ages event has gratis drinks for the adults as well. Doors at 3 p.m.; Free.

Over at Civic TV, the first art show in the new space will be the work of Tex Kerschen titled Swine. You probably know Tex from his music endeavors with Studded Left, but this show will show off his text and collage works with an opening celebration and reception. Music from Richard Durham of Twisted Wires will also take place on the all ages event. Doors at 6 p.m.; Free.

EXPAND Night Beats will definitely excite all at House of Blues. Photo Courtesy of Ground Control Touring

At House of Blues, San Francisco's Black Rebel Motorcycle Club will return to ignite the room at the downtown venue. Aside from the fact that I've always felt that they have one of the cheesiest band names out there, these guys definitely bring it when they perform and this year's Wrong Creatures proves they can still make solid music. The psych sounds of Seattle's Night Beats will get the all ages show going. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $26 to $35.

Out at Scout Bar, Houston metal legends King's X will perform for the first time in what seems like a long time. These guys were putting metal in people's ears and making progressive metal before doom was used for anything other than video game titles, and their last album XV still holds up. Hawaii's Kings of Spade will be on as direct support while Peace and Chaos will go on beforehand. The Steve Satchel Band will open the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $21 to $25.

Wild Moccasins will headline Walter's for the Ashstock benefit. Photo by Max Fields

Walter's will have a pretty hefty show when plenty of acts from the Houston music community get together to raise money for Ashley Clos' battle with Cancer at the Ashstock benefit. A headlining set from Wild Moccasins will cap off the night while support sets from Buxton, B L A C K I E, Narcons, and Young Mammals will all be on hand as well. LIMB will get the all ages benefit started. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $10.

Of course, at The Heights Theater, the enchanting sounds of Aimee Mann will be back here to delight all. Mann is a true gem in that her performances are always engaging, and her music is always delightful. Her latest release, last year's Mental Illness was a return to form, and should sound great live. Jonathan Coulton will get the all ages show started. Doors at 7 p.m.; Sold Out.

Howard and the Nosebleeds will melt faces at House of Blues. Photo by Miranda Oxendine

In the foundation room at House of Blues, the alt rock of Howard & the Nosebleeds will be on hand. These guys play searing rock with alt undertones in a way that's hard not to like. While these guys are putting the finishing touches on their debut album, you can check out their lead guitarist's music here to get an idea of what you're in for at the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; Free.

In the ballroom at Warehouse Live, the Bayou City Burlesque and Circus Arts festival will take place. Led by Houston's Kiki Maroon, this festival has everything from side show acts to burlesque as well as a shopping bazaar. Performances from Houston acts as well as Montreal's Sugar Vixen, Michigan's Vivacious Miss Audacious, Wynter Harlow and many more on the 18 & up show. Doors at 7:30 p.m.; tickets $25 to $75.

Satellite Bar will host the alt post rock sounds of Georgia's Oak House. When you're a three piece, you have to make up with an intensity that larger sized groups don't have to, yet these guys do so with ease and their latest Hot Or Mood from last year proves that. Houston's Mourning Bliss will bring their indie jams on as direct support while the show will get opened by Austin's The Cold Tony's. Doors at 8 p.m.; TBD cover.

EXPAND The Deep Dark Woods craft soulful sounds you shouldn't miss. Photo Courtesy of Six Shooter Records

Continental Club will host the prairie folk meets country blues of The Deep Dark Woods. There's something about the soulful music this band makes that could give you the chills while warming you, and their last album Yarrow from last year is pretty amazing. Houston's Sik Mule will bring their stomp heavy blues rock on as openers for the 21 & up show. Doors at 10 p.m.; tickets $15.

Sunday at White Oak Music Hall, the sparkly pop of Tennessee's Sawyer will play the upstairs room. Here in support of last year's Easy Now, this duo makes infectious indie pop that you might really love. Jody Searcy of "The Voice" will be on as direct support while Cue The Sun! will open the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $10.

On Monday upstairs at White Oak Music Hall, the soulful pop of Seattle's Mary Lambert will perform. Lambert gained attention for appearing on work by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, though her last album Bold from last year proved she's just as strong on her own. New York's Mal Blum will be on as support and opener for the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $15.

Rose Ette will bring their infectious sounds to Walter's. Photo by Jordan Asinas

Tuesday you could catch the jingled indie rock of Kansas' Hush Machine over at Walter's. These three make music that's super catchy while embodying plenty of indie rock hooks all over their album Hush Machine from last year. Houston's Rose Ette will bring their infectious indie rock on as direct support while the jangly indie rock of Astragal will open up the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $10.

That's about all for this week. No matter what you decide to do, remember that getting home safe and drinking like an adult are what's best for everyone.

