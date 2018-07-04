Sky Walker: The Best Houston Music of The Week

This week you'll be able to catch performances from Miguel, The Mighty Might Bosstones, Gouge Away and more while locals like Wild Moccasins, Middlechild and more round things out.

Tonight you can start off at Eleanor Tinsley Park for the CITGO Freedom Over Texas 4th of July celebration. This year the country music of Chris Young will headline the event while The Mavericks will get things bumping as well as other artists set to perform across four stages for the all ages event. Gates at 4 p.m.; tickets $8.

If that's not your thing, you could swing by Spruce Goose for the post-punk infused Southern sounds of Georgia's The Pierres. Mixing in garage rock tones and catchy pop jangles, these guys have plenty of snap on their sound, especially their latest single "What For." Houston's Second Lovers will be on as direct support while Lotus Affair will perform prior. The electronica of Holy Worm will get things started. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $5.

Thursday you can get all the songwriter feels at Mucky Duck when Sergio Trevino of Buxton, Tom and Haley Lynch of Vodi, and Adam Bricks host a Songwriter Showcase. The 21 and up show should have some memorable performances. Doors at 9:30 p.m.; tickets $20 to $22.

Big Top will get all honky tonkin' when Houston's Charlie and The Regrets swing by to perform. These guys make old school country sound so fresh, their live sets are so lively they'll get you two steppin', and their latest release Rivers In The Streets is hard not to like. There are no openers for the 21 and up show. Doors at 10 p.m.; Free.

EXPAND The Mighty Mighty Bosstones are energetic from start to finish. Photo by Jason Hale

On Friday the ska core of Boston's The Mighty Mighty Bosstones will be on full skankin' display at House of Blues. The first band in a good while to add a new twist to the traditional dance hall genre, these guys had a strong run of stellar albums including Don't Know How To Party, Question The Answers, and their largest selling release Let's Face It. Of course, that was 20 years ago and they're back with their latest drop While We're At It. The ska punk of Mexico's Los Kung Fu Monkeys will be on as direct support while London's Buster Shuffle will get the all ages show started. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $25.

White Oak Music Hall downstairs will host the 4th anniversary party for Houston's Splice Records, with a headlining performance from Brooklyn's Pimps of Joytime. This five piece mixes R&B, funk, and soul with ease; they're known for crazy live sets, and last year's Third Wall Chronicles is like a shot of funkiness. The funk of Austin's Henry+The Invisibles will be on as direct support while Houston's texture: Yellow will get the all ages show started. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $20.

Middlechild promises plenty of energy at their E.P. release. Photo by Brandon Mahler

Upstairs at White Oak Music Hall, the always energetic indie rock of Houston's Middlechild will swing by to play for the E.P. Release party with their new release Daisy. The heavy alt rock sounds of Narrowhead will be on as direct support while the indie jams of Young Mammals will be on beforehand. The chill indie sounds of Since Always will get things started on the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $5.

At Continental Club, Say Girl Say returns to headline a set and hopefully drop new music from their long overdue second release. Houston's Tee Vee will drop electro-pop goodness beforehand while the folky sounds of Romina Von Mohr will get the 21 and up show started. Doors at 9 p.m.; tickets $12.

Mucky Duck will get sweltering when Houston's Nathan Quick brings his roadhouse blues guitar sounds to the iconic venue. Quick has been burning the candle at both ends for a while, playing a hefty amount of dates while heading back and forth to California to work on new material. His live sets are soulful and his last release The Other Side proves that hard work pays off. There are no openers for the 21 & up show. Doors at 9:30 p.m.; tickets $20 to $22.

Les Femmes will definitely get you moving at The Dive. Photo by Dom Cochise

The Dive will get your feet moving with the help of DJ collective Les Femmes. The collective made up of table masters Gracie Chavez, Angiesliste, and Kay Illah definitely know how to drop beats and keep people moving. They'll have a guest at this show with the footwork and jungle jams of FreshtillDef on the 21 & up show. Doors at 10 p.m.; $5 for the gents and Free for the ladies.

Saturday at Moontower Inn, you can brave the heat for the hard rock of Houston's Funeral Horse. Around the corner from the release of their impressive new album Psalms For The Mourning, these guys should bring plenty of riffs to the daytime event. The heavy sounds of Jody Seabody And The Whirls will be on beforehand while Darwin's Finches will go on prior. The trippy jams of Frog Hair will also perform and The Real McCoys will get the all ages show started. Doors at noon, Free.

Out at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Majic 102 presents Summer Block Party. Featuring a headlining set from Miguel, the singer should bring plenty of heat performing tracks from his latest drop War & Leisure, including jams like "Sky Walker," and "Pineapple Skies." Performances from Fantasia, Ne-Yo, and Tank will all be on hand as well for the all ages and seated only show. Gates at 5 p.m.; tickets $59.50 to $150.

The country mastery of Hal Ketchum will be over at The Heights Theater. Ketchum has been doing things his own way which is why he holds the respect of anyone who catches him perform. His latest release I'm The Troubadour still holds up four years later. The guys from Vinyl Ranch will be on as direct support while the country of Houston's Max Flinn will get the all ages show started as opener. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $22.

Erykah Badu should impress all at Arena Theatre. Photo courtesy of Motown Records

Arena Theatre will host the enigmatic soul of Erykah Badu. What can be said about a singer who embodies so much of what R&B has become known for other than the fact that her catalog of music is extraordinary, her live sets are not to be missed, and her latest mix tape But You Cain't Use My Phone... is worthy of your attention. The all ages show doesn't have word of support or openers. Doors at 7:30 p.m.; tickets $79.50 to $99.50.

Dan Electros will get pretty interesting when the shoe gaze of Houston's Daze swings by to play. Sounding like a fevered mix of Kevin Shields and Robert Smith, their latest release Ritual is an album you should check out sooner than later. They'll have the rock of Pretty Vacant on before them with the grunge of Quinn The Brain on prior. The pop punk of Goodnight Gallows will open the 21 and up show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $5.

Downstairs at White Oak Music Hall, Houston's Wild Moccasins will host the album release party for their latest Look Together. The dance pop of Camera Cult will be on as direct support while the energy fueled indie rock of Galveston's El Lago will get the all ages show going. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $10.

Houston's Waterparks make fans wherever they perform. Photo by Jawn Rocha

Sunday at NRG Park you can say goodbye to the touring edition of the Vans Warped Tour. With sets panned from The Amity Affliction, Bowling For Soup, Reel Big Fish, Houston's Waterparks and more, the all ages affair should be worth catching. Gates at 11 a.m.; tickets $45 to $55.

On Monday at Satellite Bar, the blistering hard core of Florida's Gouge Away will be in town to headline a show. Aside from the fact that this band has toured with many of your favorite punk bands, their live show is intense and their latest release Swallow is pretty insane as well. The hard core of portrayal of guilt will be on as direct support while San Antonio's Amygdala will go on before them. Houston's Lace will get the all ages show going. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $8.

Tuesday you could head down to Notsuoh for the punk of Houston's El Jumbotron. The 21 and up show will also have sets from American Psychos, El Paso's Emily Davis and the Murder Police, and an opening set from Darwin's Finches. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets TBD.

That's about it for this week. Remember to stay hydrated, and that a safe way home is just an app away.