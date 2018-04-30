Slow Future Change Things Up On New Single

The number of bands in Houston that have been around for a minute who haven't gotten written about has always been staggering. Look around, there's a great chance that you know band members who have been playing around Houston for a while who have never had two words written about them.

The members of Houston's Slow Future easily fall into that category. They have their own style, represented best on their new single "If It Happened To You," found exclusively here. Mixing elements of funk and rock together, the track is definitely their own, and creeps up on you with a slow hook.