Solange, Lorde, Flume, G-Eazy and the Shins Top FPSF 2017 Lineup

Australian DJ and producer Flume, a 2017 Grammy winner for Best Electronic/Dance Album, is one of the headliners of this year's FSPF. Photo by Cybele Malinowski/Courtesy of Sacks Co.

Houston native Solange, Lorde, Flume, G-Eazy, Cage the Elephant and the Shins will headline the ninth annual Free Press Summer Fest, the festival announced this morning. Featuring approximately 55 acts spread over four stages, the two-day event is scheduled to return to downtown Eleanor Tinsley Park on June 3 and 4.

Other artists on the bill include FPSF veterans Tove Lo and Portugal. The Man, Carnage, Lil Uzi Vert, Jon Bellion, Jauz, Grouplove, Milky Chance, DVBBS, Big K.R.I.T., Charli XCX (who dropped out of the 2015 festival) and the Strumbellas. Numbering among the performers from the Gulf Coast region are Dallas-born rapper Post Malone and a handful of Bayou City acts, including exotic-jazz trio Khruangbin, indie-pop quartet Rose Ette (who offer a preview via their single-release party Friday at Walters this Friday), Houston/Austin synth-pop duo Night Drive, idiosyncratic singer-songwriter Kay Weathers, politically charged indie-rockers the Wheel Workers, nocturnal trip-hop group Bang Bangz, and MIEARS, the electro-pop solo project of BLSHS’ Michelle Miers, among others.

Several headliners just won Grammy awards last Sunday — Flume for Best Dance/Electronic Album (Skin), Solange for Best R&B Performance (“Cranes In the Sky”), and Cage the Elephant for Rock Album (Tell Me I'm Pretty).

Signaling FPSF’s continuing pursuit of an ever-younger demographic, this year’s lineup is heavy on EDM, electronic pop, R&B, hip-hop and trap, and indie-rock. Virtually absent from the top tier are hard rock, punk, metal, roots music or '80s throwbacks like Violent Femmes last year or Tears For Fears in 2015.

Time marches on. Tickets are on sale now at fpsf.com; for now, two-day general-admission passes are $148 and $250 for the VIP route.