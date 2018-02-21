St. Vincent Sticks to the Music in Her Return to Houston Last Night

It's been close to 11 calendar years since St. Vincent dropped her debut album Marry Me, yet throughout that time she's maintained a subtle complexity to her sound and her live show. Last night at House of Blues, she kept all of that mystery intact as she performed admirably in front of a packed room. Though the performer was just in town a little over two months ago as part of Day For Night, her set on the warm February night felt as fresh as it did for anyone who saw her perform the first time.

Performing solo and without a backing band, the artist whose real name is Annie Clark seemed to be at ease, opening up in front of a curtain on stage right. The beginning track was "Marry Me," off the album of the same name and was performed with just Clark clutching the microphone as she sang. before following-up with a chilling rendition of the song "Now, Now." By the third song, "The Strangers" off her second album Actor, it appeared that Clark was performing in order of her albums from start to finish.She went into a rousing version of "Actor Out Of Work," and the curtain seemed to open up a little more, revealing more of the stage.

St. Vincent played a large body of work last night. Photo by Daniel Jackson