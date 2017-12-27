Street Level: The Best of The Week

The end of 2017 is here and that means that plenty of spots around town will be attempting to earn your New Year's Eve business. However, there's still more than enough happening around town that's not in the final hours of the year.

Tonight you could get started with American Aquarium over at The Heights Theater. The North Carolina six piece makes pretty infectious alt country that's found all over their latest release, Live at Terminal West from last year. Dallas' Kody West will open the all ages show with his country twang. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $20.

Over at Mucky Duck, you can get your blues rock fix from Hadden Sayers. The bluesman has been adored by the likes of Billy Gibbons and more, and his last album Rolling Soul from 2013 still holds up. He has a new album out next year, so you'll probably hear songs from it at the 21 & up show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $22 to $25.

Downstairs at White Oak Music Hall, San Antonio's Neon Indian will make his way back to town. Bringing electro-pop jams and tons of energy, this guy knows how to party and his last release Vega Intl. Night School was pretty amazing. The fine gents of Houston's Deep Cuts will be on hand as direct support and openers for the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $23.75 to $27.

On Thursday you can head to Mucky Duck to catch the bluegrass sounds of Austin's Wood & Wire. Here in support of last year's Live at The Historic Scoot Inn, this four piece makes music that's like going back in time without the time machine. The 21 & up show doesn't have any openers listed. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $20 to $22.

Clay Melton will "Burn the Ships" at Warehouse Live. Photo by Daniel Jackson

Over in the green room at Warehouse Live, the fine gentlemen of Ruckus will bring their country twanged rock back to town. On the verge of dropping their debut album, these guys are filled with session players and make music that's hard not to like on their single "Trades." The blues infused rock of Houston's Clay Melton will be on as direct support and Handsome Ransom will bring their folky twang on as openers for the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $8 to $10.

Over at Big Top, Kevin Skrla will bring his pedal steel magic to all when his band The Cowlicks perform. Skrla has produced albums for bands you love, but he's a beast on the pedal steel, so dancing should be happening when you arrive at the 21 & up show. Doors at 10 p.m.; TBD cover.

On Friday, you can swing by Numbers for the holiday show from Houston's Dem Damn Dames. The monthly event will get plenty of holiday flare while the Naughty Holidaze takes place. The entire troupe will be on hand while performers from Dallas will join the festivities and pre-show entertainment from Skabz will delight all at the 18 & up show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $15 to $35.

Houston Undrgrnd will host a performance from Krazie Bone of the legendary hip hop group Bone Thugs N Harmony. Supporting this year's E.1999: The Leathaface Project, this show should be fun for any fans of his work. Drado of Mo Thugs will be on to open the 18 & up show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $20.

House of Blues will host Texas favorites, when the alt rock of the Toadies return to town. These guys have kept things going well after their hit songs, and their live shows are always fun. Their latest release The Lower Side of Uptown keeps their sound intact too. The proto-psych of Dallas' Creepeth will be on as direct support and in an odd twist, The Tontons will open the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $27.50 and $49.50.

Wild Moccasins will return with new songs in tow. Photo by Max Fields

Downstairs at White Oak Music Hall, San Antonio's Girl In A Coma will return to town after a pretty long stretch. While the three piece is certainly due for a new album, their last drop Exits & All The Rest was pretty splendid, and their live shows are usually a blast. Also back after a good while, Houston's Wild Moccasins will be on as direct support while the indie rock of Fight Me! will open the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m; tickets $15.

Walter's will have a barn burner when KRULLUR drops their heavy death metal as headliners. These guys know how to drop the hammer when they perform, their live shows are intense and crazed, and their latest album ...failure to comply is insane. The experimental power violence sounds of Houston's Apocalyptic Noise Syndicate will be on as direct support, and the grind core of D.D.A. will go on prior. The hardcore punk intensity of Loose Nukes will open the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets Free for 21 & $5 for under 21.

Big Top will host the folky tunes of Houston's Amanda Pascali. While I'm not aware of her performing prior to this, it's probably not her first show ever. Clay Melton will be on as direct support with an acoustic solo set while the 21 & up show will get opened by Nicolas Diaz Garza. Doors at 9 p.m.; tickets $10.

The Eli Young Band will bring plenty of twang to House of Blues. Photo Courtesy of CAA

On Saturday you could get all the country twang your heart desires when Eli Young Band swings by House of Blues to perform. These guys have been playing dance halls and venues long enough to have proven that they're worth catching, and this year's Fingerprints proves they aren't stopping anytime soon. There's no word of support or openers yet, but that should change on the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $35 to $65.

Upstairs at White Oak Music Hall, you could catch a set from Houston's Matt Hammon. Hammon played with the likes of Mineral in their early days, and Bob Mould as well, and his solo work is worth catching. This year he dropped Silver Suitcase, and it really showed how diverse of an artist he is. Tody Castillo will be on as support and opener for the all ages show with doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $10.

Walter's will bring back Houston's Days N Daze from yet another tour. This band seems to be on the road more than any Houston band, which means their blend of acoustic thrash is catching on. Their last album, Crustfall just showcased how eclectic they really are. The folk punk of Miami's Unity Rise will be on as direct support while the garage sounds of Georgia's Beneath Trees will open the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $7.

Out at The Redneck Country Club, the bluesy sounds of The Mighty Orq will be on hand at the suburban venue. This guy sounds like what happens when you mix perfect guitar tone with immensely strong songwriting, and his last release Live: Lost In Germany should give you a feel for what to expect. There's no word of openers for the 21 & up show. Doors at 7:30 p.m.; tickets Free to $10.

Downstairs at White Oak Music Hall, Austin's Ghostland Observatory will be back, again. These guys really seem to love playing this city, as they're here enough to get their mail here. Their last release was 2015's Life of the Party, though their live shows are usually still impressive. The danceable jams of Night Drive will be on as direct support and openers for the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $30 to $37.

Pyreship brings heaviness to every venue they play. Photo by Tobin Eugene Anthony

At Rudyard's you can catch Venomous Maximus at their album release party. The album, No Warning brings the full circle metal sounds these guys make to life and should make for a better live set as well. The heavy metal of Austin's Eagle Claw will be on as direct support while Houston's Pyreship will open the all ages show. Doors at 9 p.m.; tickets $10 to $11.

You can get your dance on when Big E swings by Big Top to drop a DJ set full of your favorite tunes. The Houston mainstay always brings the jams when he DJ's, and this 21 & up show should be no different. Doors at 10 p.m.; Free.

Sunday is New Year's Eve and there's plenty of happenings around town, starting with Houston's The Hunger performing at Scout Bar. The Hunger was always that band where they were likable enough to always have some sort of relevance, and their years on Universal showed the world that Houston could make mainstream electronic industrial tunes. The progressive rock of Annova Skyway will be on as direct support, while the metal of Erase The Virus will be on prior. South will also be on the 18 & up show while DJ Illusion will get things started. Doors at 8 p.m.' tickets Free for 21 & up, $20 for under 21.

Flower Graves should make New Year's Eve trippy. Photo by Daniel Jackson

Over at Walter's, the New Year's Eve Riot show will take place featuring a headlining set from Austin's The Sour Notes. These guys bring indie rock with hints of shoe gaze to every show they play, and this year's Darkest Sour proved they can still do it with ease. The psych sounds of Houston's Flower Graves will be on directly before, and should make the night groovy where the Southern twang of Burger Records' The Rich Hands will play prior. The punk sounds of ImposterBoys will get the night started on the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets Free for 21 & up, $5 for under 21.

Rudyard's will have all the sleaze when The Velostacks bring their leather punk over to ring in the new year. These guys are like an energetic punch to the gut and their latest release Blood On The Carbs is a nice way to hear what they can do in a live setting. Satin Hooks will return to play their crazed rock sounds while the punk of Broke Off will open the 21 & up show. Doors at 8 p.m.; $8 cover.

On Monday, you can head to Walter's for the proggy sounds of Houston's So Soon, The Truth will kickoff their tour. These guys make a metal core kind of sound that's pretty epic sounding, their live sets are always energetic, and their latest release Familiar Violence is pretty stellar. The post hardcore of Houston's Mannequin Mishap will be on as direct support while the progressive sounds of Along the Lines Of will go on prior. Houston math pop punk trio Islands of Pear will also be on hand and the all ages show will get opened up by the dark pop of Austin's Chancla Fight Club. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $7 to $10.

Velveteen Echo will bring all the feels to their Satellite Bar show. Photo by Jacob Villarreal

Tuesday you can make it over to Satellite Bar for the shoegaze indie rock of Houston's Velveteen Echo. Mixing pedal heavy guitar with shoegaze pop, this four piece has been making plenty of waves as of late, and their single "Grey" is worth lending an ear to. The lo-fi indie rock of Denton's Dead Sullivan will be on as well while Denton's Mah Kee Oh will bring their indie garage jams on prior. Eddie T & the Squiers will open the show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets TBD.

That's about it for this week, though it should be noted that there's a lot more happening around town on the 31st. No matter what, remember that the senseless will be behind the wheels of cars this holiday season, so using an app to get home might be your best bet.

