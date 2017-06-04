Sunday's FPSF Canceled After Nearly Four-Hour Weather Delay [Updated]

Nearly four hours after heavy thunderstorms caused Free Press Summer Fest to be evacuated for the second straight day, FPSF organizers announced that the remainder of the day's performances were officially cancelled. Eleanor Tinsley Park was also cleared out Saturday evening around 6:20 p.m., resuming shortly before 8 p.m.

Tweeting out photos of the park looking like it did after flooding forced FPSF's relocation to NRG Park in 2015 and 2016, FPSF officials said they and the City of Houston had reached a mutual agreement to cancel.

Fest organizers, in agreement with the City of Houston, are announcing that the remainder of FPSF is cancelled. https://t.co/evI0IfTZHM pic.twitter.com/KM0GhnDJ1I — FPSF (@fpsf) June 4, 2017

"With intense weather systems continuing and a flash flood warning issued by the National Weather Service, Eleanor Tinsley Park is unsafe for the event to continue," the festival said in a statement.

FPSF organizers said refunds of up to 50 percent of the base FPSF ticket price would be available within the next 7-10 days for those using a credit card. Those paying cash at the box office are urged to contact support.frontgatetickets.com within the next 30 days. (FPSF wristband and photo ID are required for cash refund.)

Earlier today, they had been posting weather updates on the fest's Twitter feed ("keep your ponchos handy"), and urging festivalgoers to seek shelter in the parking garages to the east and west of the FSPF gates. The delay would last at least an hour, they added.

Sunday's evacuation was announced at approximately 2:38 p.m. Shortly after 4 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for four southeast Texas counties, including Harris. FSPF reported heavy storms and lightning in the area as the evacuation remained in effect.