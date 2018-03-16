Times Have Changed For SXSW, But You Should Still Go

Night falls on Austin and 6th Street is organized chaos. Music seems to pour out of every single building that’s open after the sun is gone, many of them featuring burly dudes standing outside doing their best to hustle the constant stream of people into their establishments. Lights flash, both from inside the buildings and from smartphones as people pose hoping to get a photo of themselves with an interesting background. Yes, Austin is hosting the biggest party in Texas right now: Spring Break 2018.

SXSW is also taking place, but the swirl of noise makes it hard to tell. For every emo puppet band or dude with emotions or interesting band from a country outside our own, there’s a bar blasting out trap music as loud as it can. For every person with a SXSW badge, there are three people without them, ranging from half-dressed college students looking for a good time to couples in their 50s taking a stroll to people watch and everything in between. It’s like Halloween night with fewer costumes.

This isn’t a bad thing. At the very least, it’s good for the local economy. And with so many people from around the world in the city, it does make for some prime people watching. There might have been a time when SXSW dominated the area—or at least felt like it did—but at night it just feels like the festival is, through no fault of its own, there to service the party scene rather than the other way around.