Times Have Changed For SXSW, But You Should Still Go

Night falls on Austin and 6th Street is organized chaos. Music seems to pour out of every single building that’s open after the sun is gone, many of them featuring burly dudes standing outside doing their best to hustle the constant stream of people into their establishments. Lights flash, both from inside the buildings and from smartphones as people pose hoping to get a photo of themselves with an interesting background. Yes, Austin is hosting the biggest party in Texas right now: Spring Break 2018.
SXSW is also taking place, but the swirl of noise makes it hard to tell.
This isn’t a bad thing. At the very least, it’s good for the local economy. And with so many people from around the world in the city, it does make for some prime people watching. There might have been a time when SXSW dominated the area—or at least felt like it did—but at night it just feels like the festival is, through no fault of its own, there to service the party scene rather than the other way around.
If you’re in Austin this weekend, consider this advice: if you want to find the music, avoid the chaos and hit the side streets. Take in a show some of the more unique venues hosting SXSW showcases. That’s how I discovered Findlay, who was playing a set in Central Presbyterian Church. Within a few songs, she had quickly become one of the best live acts I’ve ever seen, playing with such fury and focus that it made me scared to give her album a spin because I couldn’t see how what she conjures
Later I caught a really fun set
It's in the daylight when SXSW feels like it's
I was only able to make a break for the day fun once, and after the ritual of waiting in line for a band with some buzz, I was lucky enough to catch Pale Waves at The Sidewinder. They’ll be in Houston on Monday, and if you’re not heading out to the big Lorde show at Toyota Center you’d be wise to consider spending your evening with them. They sound crisp
Yes, it is the final weekend of RodeoHouston here in Houston, which means we’re very close to chicken fried bacon and mutton bustin’ leaving us for another year, but it would be silly to pretend that everyone loves the rodeo (even if they should). But if you want to spend a few days maybe discovering a new favorite band, finding out what the buzz is about others and standing in a few lines or two, head west this weekend. SXSW might not be the kingmaker it used to be—it feels like it would be silly to say anyone “wins” SXSW when there are so many other ways for bands to break these days—but it’s still a damn good time.
