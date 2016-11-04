Tell Us Who You'd Like to Win an HPMA
|
Art by DonKee Boy
As we mentioned Thursday, Houston’s music scene is so vast that when we draft the Houston Press Music Awards ballot each year, unfortunately a few deserving artists are bound to slip through our dragnet. That’s precisely why we created the Reader’s Choice category; it’s an opportunity for our readers to throw their support behind the equally deserving acts we might have missed.
Now that’s what we’re asking you to do here. If your favorite act somehow didn’t appear on Thursday’s ballot, now is the time to speak up. We’d prefer the votes be left on the comment scroll on this article, but if you’re more the Facebook type, that’s fine too. Just please help us out — one vote per person, and one artist per vote. By all means, though, encourage your friends to vote for their favorites too. Nominations will close at noon on Monday.
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Ingrid Michaelson - Hell No Tour
TicketsFri., Nov. 4, 7:00pm
-
Miguel - Upgrade Meet & Greet Packages
TicketsFri., Nov. 4, 7:01pm
-
Lindsey Stirling - Brave Enough Tour 2016
TicketsFri., Nov. 4, 8:00pm
-
Toni Braxton
TicketsFri., Nov. 4, 8:30pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!