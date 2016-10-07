Texas RenFest to Host New Three-Day Music Festival This Spring

Crowds like these may soon descend on Texas RenFest grounds. Eva Rinaldi/Flickr

This year, the medieval festivities in Todd Mission won't end with the closing of the Texas Renaissance Festival on November 27. Instead, this spring, the grounds of the RenFest will become the site for a new three-day music festival created by Insomniac and C3 Presents, the producers behind – respectively – the Electric Daisy Carnival and Lollapalooza.

The festival, called Middlelands, is the first joint venture between Insomniac and the Texas-based C3 Presents, according to Billboard. Its creation was announced on September 30.

“We're very excited and actually kind of honored that, for our first major off-season event, that we would be partnering with such prestigious people, that they would have reached out to us and felt like we were the right fit for something like this,” said Travis Bryant, who runs marketing, public relations and group sales for the RenFest.

When Insomniac started looking to do a Texas-based festival, a longtime fan of the RenFest suggested the site to the festival producer, Bryant said. Between the the park's medieval theme – “They're looking at something that's kind of a mix between Game of Thrones and Monty Python,” Bryant explained – capacity, remote location and camping facilities, the RenFest grounds checked off all of the necessary boxes.

Many of the details surrounding Middlelands have yet to be worked out, Bryant said. He believes some new stages will be constructed, though they may not be permanent. “It's not going to really change a whole lot, in terms of what we do. There may be some things that enhance our facilities as well, because we're looking at a longtime partnership with them. So this won't be the only year that we offer it, or that they offer it here.”

If you're hoping to score some of RenFest turkey legs during the off-season, traditional RenFest vendors have also been invited to open their stores during the festival, though Bryant doesn't know how many will return.

The RenFest's planned expansion – by next year, the ground will have new three-acre “storybook village” area, Bryant said, as well as an extra themed weekend – is unrelated to Middlelands. “We've got the land cleared but there's a lot of infrastructure that has to go in, that I don't know that it'll all be ready for use by early spring,” Bryant said.

When asked for an interview, Insomniac communications manager Desiree Naranjo wrote in an email that her company has yet to make any further announcements about Middlelands but is "very excited to bring something new to Texas." In the meantime, sign up for updates about the festival at the Middlelands website.