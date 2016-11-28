The 1975 Gives Houston a Post-Holiday Visual Feast
Violeta Alvarez
The 1975
Revention Music Center
November 26, 2016
It’s easy to see the potential for greatness in
There are some bands in this world that get by on just being incredible
Violeta Alvarez
The 1975 are not one of these bands, but I think they might just be the best band at the other end of the spectrum: there’s no band around right now that mixes music and visuals as perfectly as they do (other than Godspeed You! Black Emperor, which I’m aware is an insane frame of reference for a retro-pop British boy band, but if you’ve seen both you’d know I’m right). Their lighting and graphic design
Most bands playing venues the size of Revention have production these days, but it rarely feels essential. So many acts use video walls as a way to fill space rather than actually do anything interesting with it. But
Violeta Alvarez
Mostly, though, I just want to see what they could do with a bigger budget on a larger stage. Of course, to get to that point, they need to write that one transcendent single that explodes them into the mainstream. They’re a band that has a lot of songs worth paying attention to, but are missing their “Pompeii” or “Radioactive.” For most fans of the band, getting to see them in the relative intimacy of
Personal Bias: “She’s American” has a guaranteed spot of my Best Songs of 2016 list. Is “The Sound” a better song? Sure, but I like “She’s American” more and it’s my list. We don’t always have to be critics.
Violeta Alvarez
The Crowd: Teens and the parents who love them.
Overheard in the Crowd: “I’m number 8,” said one girl to another outside the venue, already in line for the show on Sunday night. Yes, there were people who were going to wait 24 hours-plus to see the band. In fairness, the weather was pretty good.
Random Notebook Dump: I’m not a save-the-Earth type — I’m one of those “doesn’t recycling create more waste?” types, if you must know — but even I was shocked at how disgusting the outside of
