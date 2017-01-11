The 2017 Middlelands Lineup is Here

Kristian Nairn knows a thing or two about kings and EDM. Jack Gorman

The bigger the cannonball, the bigger the splash, and Insomniac and C3 Presents are lobbing some serious ammo into the Texas music festival scene with Middlelands. The lineup is here and it’s massive, including a top-notch mix of EDM and rap names. Big standouts include Bassnectar, Bonobo (Live), Danny Brown, Jurassic 5, Kaskade, Major Lazer, Marshmello , Phantogram, and Rae Sremmurd.

Pretty neat to see some of our favorite Texans (Fat Tony, Crizzly) on the lineup as well.

Of course, you need a lineup with this many artists if you’re going to put on a festival with five stages over three days. And all of this at the Texas Renaissance Festival Fair Grounds, which is hosting a music festival for the very first time.

Odds are, if you like dance-centric festivals, you were already on board for Middlelands before the lineup announcement or the announcement that those camping over the weekend will get to participate in feats of skill for the honor of their kingdom. You’ve always wanted to be part of the best kingdom of a music festival, right?

And then there’s the following bit of news:

“Sound Camps will also be available, bringing the party before, during, and after each day of the festival in the beauty of the vast forest. Fans can apply to be a part of a designated Sound Camp, with each approved group permitted to rent or bring their own large-format sound systems to their assigned camping locations. Due to popular demand, the allotment for Group Camping has been extended so Headliners can build their own intimate communities in the campgrounds.”

Sounds like Middlelands is shaping up to be quite the something. Tickets, as you might have guessed, are available now.

Check out the full Middlelands lineup below.