The 2017 Middlelands Lineup is Here
|
Kristian Nairn knows a thing or two about kings and EDM.
Jack Gorman
The bigger the cannonball, the bigger the splash, and Insomniac and C3 Presents are lobbing some serious ammo into the Texas music festival scene with Middlelands. The lineup is here and it’s massive, including a top-notch mix of EDM and rap names. Big standouts include Bassnectar, Bonobo (Live), Danny Brown, Jurassic 5, Kaskade, Major Lazer,
Pretty neat to see some of our favorite Texans (Fat Tony, Crizzly) on the lineup as well.
Of course, you need a lineup with this many artists if you’re going to put on a festival with five stages over three days. And all of this at the Texas Renaissance Festival Fair Grounds, which is hosting a music festival for the very first time.
Odds are, if you like dance-centric festivals, you were already on board for Middlelands before the lineup announcement or the announcement that those camping over the weekend will get to participate in feats of skill for the honor of their kingdom. You’ve always wanted to be part of the best kingdom of a music festival, right?
Upcoming Events
-
Kane Brown-Ain't No Stopping Us Now Tour
TicketsSat., Jan. 21, 7:00pm
-
SafetySuit
TicketsTue., Jan. 24, 7:00pm
-
Hot Hearts 2017 Sessions 1-3
TicketsFri., Jan. 27, 5:30pm
-
GOT7 FLIGHT LOG: [TURBULENCE] IN USA 2017
TicketsFri., Jan. 27, 7:00pm
-
Sevyn Streeter: The Girl Disrupted Tour
TicketsSat., Jan. 28, 7:00pm
And then there’s the following bit of news:
“Sound Camps will also be available, bringing the party before, during, and after each day of the festival in the beauty of the vast forest. Fans can apply to be a part of a designated Sound Camp, with each approved group permitted to rent or bring their own large-format sound systems to their assigned camping locations. Due to popular demand, the allotment for Group Camping has been extended so Headliners can build their own intimate communities in the campgrounds.”
Sounds like Middlelands is shaping up to be quite the something. Tickets, as you might have guessed, are available now.
Check out the full Middlelands lineup below.
12th Planet
Aaron Jackson
AC Slater
Alison Wonderland
Andy C
Ardalan
Assembly
Bassrush Experience
Bassnectar
Big Gigantic
Big Wild
Bijou
Billy Kenny
BlackGummy
Bonnie X Clyde
Bonobo (Live)
Boombox Cartel
Bro Safari
Buala
Cache Money
Carlyle
Christian Martin
Clips x Ahoy
Closed Caption
Crizzly
Crystal Castles
Crywolf
Daniel Allen
Danny Brown
Darko
Datsik
Delta Heavy
Deuce Parks
Dieselboy
Dimond Saints
DJ Mel
Ekali
Elohim
Ephwurd
Eprom
Falcons
Fallen
Fat Tony
Flatbush Zombies
Friction
Funtcase
G Jones
Galantis
Gamma
Getter
Goldfish
Gramatik
Herobust
Hicks with Sticks
Hunter Vaughan
J
Jerry Folk
JPhelpz
Jurassic 5
Kaskade
Keys N Krates
Kill Frenzy
Kristian Nairn (aka Hodor)
Left/Right
Lido
LondonBridge
Louis the Child
Madhatter
Major Lazer
Marshmello
MC DINO
Metrik
Michael Christmas
MK
MSCLS
My Nu Leng
NGHTMRE
Paper Diamond
Pham
Phantogram
Pouya
Prismo
Pusher
Quix
Rae Sremmurd
Redlight
Rich
Sage Armstrong
Seven Lions
Sikdope
Sinden
Sirus Hood
Slander
Snails
Space Jesus
Tim Gunter
Tokimonsta
Trips Ahoy
TroyBoi
Vicious Viv
Wavedash
What So Not
Will Clarke
Wingtips
Wintertime
Zander
ZHU
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Lukas Graham
TicketsThu., Jan. 12, 7:00pm
-
The Molly Ringwalds
TicketsFri., Jan. 13, 8:00pm
-
EHSAN KHAJEH AMIRI
TicketsSat., Jan. 14, 8:00pm
-
"The Bronze Gold Speakeasy"
TicketsThu., Jan. 12, 7:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!