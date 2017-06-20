menu

Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Iggy Pop and More Booked for Sound on Sound 2017

Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Iggy Pop and More Booked for Sound on Sound 2017

Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 11:49 a.m.
By Cory Garcia
Iggy Pop at FPSF 2013
Marc Brubaker
A A

There was a festival that went by the name Fun Fun Fun Fest, and fun fun fun it was. But times change, names get sold, other businesses sprout up and new festivals emerge. And so these days we talk about Sound on Sound, the festival booked by Margin Walker Presents near Austin at Sherwood Forest (who one can only assume are watching closely how the Middlelands situation shakes out).

The top of the poster names this year include Yeah Yeah Yeahs, the immortal Iggy Pop, stoner legends Sleep, president of GOOD Music Pusha T, and an interesting selection of artists who've been in the game for a while (Ministy, Cannibal Corpse) and those newer on the scene (Sorority Noise, Girlpool). Check out the full list below.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Grizzly Bear ~ Iggy Pop ~ The Shins
Blood Orange ~ Electric Wizard ~ Pusha T
Kehlani ~ Vince Staples ~ Sleep
Ministry ~ Washed Out
Dinosaur Jr. ~ Taking Back Sunday ~ Digable Planets
Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires ~ Japandroids ~ Hot Chip (DJ Set)
Real Estate ~ Converge ~ Yelle
Ariel Pink ~ The Story So Far ~ NONAME
Foxygen ~ Cannibal Corpse ~ Austra
Cloud Nothings ~ Boris ~ Poolside
Twin Peaks ~ Citizen ~ Lindstrom
Cherry Glazerr ~ Turnstile ~ S U R V I V E
Girlpool ~ Power Trip ~ Snow Tha Product
Mild High Club ~ Wolves in the Throne Room ~ Blanck Mass
Hoops ~ The Menzingers ~ Egyptian Lover
Sweet Spirit ~ The Hotelier ~ Juan Maclean (DJ Set)
Capyac ~ Sorority Noise ~ Peanut Butter Wolf
Holy Wave ~ Mannequin Pussy ~ Tim Sweeney
The Frights ~ Helms Alee ~ Honey Soundsystem
A Giant Dog ~ USA/Mexico ~ Kamau
Alex Napping ~ Street Sects ~ Lovefingers
The Midnight Stroll ~ Growl ~ Mélat ~ Sam Lao
DJ Sober ~ Flying Turns ~ Chulita Vinyl Club
All/Everything ~ Dayuta ~ Kydd Jones ~ Tank Washington

Sound on Sound takes place November 10-12. Get the details on tickets, camping and more at http://soundonsoundfest.com/.

Cory Garcia
Cory Garcia is the Web Editor for the Houston Press, serving up Facebook posts and tweets 365 days a year. He once won an award for his writing, but he doesn't like to brag about it. If you're reading this sentence, odds are good it's because he wrote a concert review you don't like or he wanted to talk pro wrestling.

