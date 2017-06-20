Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Iggy Pop and More Booked for Sound on Sound 2017

Iggy Pop at FPSF 2013 Marc Brubaker

There was a festival that went by the name Fun Fun Fun Fest, and fun fun fun it was. But times change, names get sold, other businesses sprout up and new festivals emerge. And so these days we talk about Sound on Sound, the festival booked by Margin Walker Presents near Austin at Sherwood Forest (who one can only assume are watching closely how the Middlelands situation shakes out).

The top of the poster names this year include Yeah Yeah Yeahs, the immortal Iggy Pop, stoner legends Sleep, president of GOOD Music Pusha T, and an interesting selection of artists who've been in the game for a while (Ministy, Cannibal Corpse) and those newer on the scene (Sorority Noise, Girlpool). Check out the full list below.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Grizzly Bear ~ Iggy Pop ~ The Shins

Blood Orange ~ Electric Wizard ~ Pusha T

Kehlani ~ Vince Staples ~ Sleep

Ministry ~ Washed Out

Dinosaur Jr. ~ Taking Back Sunday ~ Digable Planets

Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires ~ Japandroids ~ Hot Chip (DJ Set)

Real Estate ~ Converge ~ Yelle

Ariel Pink ~ The Story So Far ~ NONAME

Foxygen ~ Cannibal Corpse ~ Austra

Cloud Nothings ~ Boris ~ Poolside

Twin Peaks ~ Citizen ~ Lindstrom

Cherry Glazerr ~ Turnstile ~ S U R V I V E

Girlpool ~ Power Trip ~ Snow Tha Product

Mild High Club ~ Wolves in the Throne Room ~ Blanck Mass

Hoops ~ The Menzingers ~ Egyptian Lover

Sweet Spirit ~ The Hotelier ~ Juan Maclean (DJ Set)

Capyac ~ Sorority Noise ~ Peanut Butter Wolf

Holy Wave ~ Mannequin Pussy ~ Tim Sweeney

The Frights ~ Helms Alee ~ Honey Soundsystem

A Giant Dog ~ USA/Mexico ~ Kamau

Alex Napping ~ Street Sects ~ Lovefingers

The Midnight Stroll ~ Growl ~ Mélat ~ Sam Lao

DJ Sober ~ Flying Turns ~ Chulita Vinyl Club

All/Everything ~ Dayuta ~ Kydd Jones ~ Tank Washington

Sound on Sound takes place November 10-12. Get the details on tickets, camping and more at http://soundonsoundfest.com/.

