Avett Brothers Bring the Folk, Get Heroic at Smart Financial Centre

Photo by Jason McElweenie

The Avett Brothers

Smart Financial Centre

August 18, 2017

“What makes a hero?”

That was the question posed by Seth Avett about halfway through his band’s two-hour performance at Smart Financial Centre Friday night. The younger of the two siblings who front the titular Americana-folk outfit didn’t have an answer for the crowd, but he said he and his older brother Scott had been discussing it earlier in the day.

Some people stand the test of time, he said, before launching into a cover of Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun.”

Instead of trying to channel the late Chris Cornell, the Avett Brothers put their own spin on the classic grunge anthem, faithfully performing the instrumentation while focusing on harmonies – a longtime strong suit of the group – to emphasize the choruses. When it was over, they received a standing ovation.

“Black Hole Sun” was one of about half a dozen covers performed Friday night. The Avetts peppered them into the extended set list between plenty of favorites from their nine studio albums.

The evening began with two cuts from last year’s True Sadness, both of which sounded better live than on record. Despite a general consensus from critics that much of the charm of the band's latest offering was obstructed by overproduction, the group’s live performance was straightforward and unadorned.

Forgoing the synthesizers, the Avett Brothers created all the sounds emanating from the speakers overhead with their instruments and voices. The result was something longtime fans have come to expect from the group, who seemed to exchange instruments between just about every song.

Photo by Jason McElweenie

At one point, Scott even dueled his banjo with Grammy-award winning violinist Tania Elizabeth before telling the crowd, “I think I lost.”

For “I Wish I Was,” the stage was abandoned save for Scott, Seth and Bob Crawford, who manned the upright bass as the North Carolina-born brothers serenaded the crowd from a single microphone.

One of the most fun tracks of the evening was “Cigarettes, Whiskey and Wild, Wild Women.” Originally recorded by the Sons of the Pioneers in the late ‘40s, the song has been reimagined by Buck Owens, Jim Croce and Willie Dixon’s The Big Three Trio, to name a few. Peter Sellers once performed the song with The Muppets, and there’s even obscure reinterpretation by a Finnish punk outfit called the Outtakes.

Near the end of the show, Seth regaled the crowd with a story of his older brother walking around the parking lot in his underwear earlier in the day. Langhorne Slim, on tour with the Avetts, approached Scott with a cigarette in hand. Instead of commenting on his lack of pants, Slim simply said, “Nice briefs. Where’d you get them?”

True Sadness may have marked a creative misstep for the Avett Brothers, but it will likely be forgotten in time in favor of the band’s many other memorable albums. The Avetts’ talent in undeniable, and if the group returns to the studio and does exactly what they did Friday night, they should be able to release plenty more great albums for years to come.

Photo by Jason McElweenie

SET LIST

You Are Mine

Satan Pulls the Strings

Morning Song

Country Blues (Doc Watson cover)

Living of Love

Paranoia in B Major

Die Die Die

Orion’s Belt*

I Wish I Was

I Would Be Sad

Cigarettes, Whiskey and Wild, Wild Women (Sons of the Pioneers cover)

Vanity

Black Hole Sun (Soundgarden cover)

Go to Sleep

Talk on Indolence

Part From Me

Live and Die

Laundry Room

Will You Return

Hammer Down (Magnolia Electric Co. cover)

Muder in the City

True Sadness

Ain’t No Man

I and Love and You

ENCORE

The Ballad of Love and Hate

Head Full of Doubt, Road Full of Promise

I Shall Be Released (Bob Dylan cover)

