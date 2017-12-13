Dear World: The Best Houston Music of The Week

It's that time of year again, when the old downtown post office gets turned into a concert and visual art space when Day For Night returns this weekend. Aside from the festival acts like nine Inch Nails, Thom Yorke, Solange, St Vincent and many more, it's not the only game in town. This week we'll also see sets from Gucci Mane, Gary Numan, Judge, Agnostic Front and more while locals like The Cops, We Were Wolves, Birthday Club and more will help round out the calendar.

Tonight you can get down with UnoTheActivist in the studio at Warehouse Live. The Atlanta based rapper has been gaining steam since he dropped his latest Live.Shyne.Die. The hip hop of Tennessee's Thouxbanfauni will be on as direct support while Warhol.ss opens the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $17 to $75.

If that's not your thing then you could swing by Continental Club to catch Houston native and New Orleans transplant Kay Weathers perform. Weathers has these mystical sets full of costume and light, and her E.P. Songs For Lucy sounds better in a live setting. Houston's Mojave Red will get the 21 & up show started. Doors at 10 p.m.; tickets $5.

Gucci Mane will bring his talents to Revention Music Center. Photo Courtesy of Paradigm Agency

On Thursday the Rap Caviar Live show will take place at Revention Music Center featuring a headlining slot from Gucci Mane. The Atlanta born rapper will bring his insane live show to all in attendance, while he performs jams from his latest release Mr. Davis. The hip hop of Canada's Tory Lanez will be on as direct support while a set from Bun B. will also be on hand. Performances from Maxo Kream, Trill Sammy, Trae Tha Truth and more will also be around for the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $5.

The psych sounds of Austin's The Sun Machine will get groovy over at Satellite Bar. Supporting their new release Turn on to Evil, these guys roll back the clock with their sixties sounds. Houston's Howard & the Nosebleeds will be on as direct support while Junior Birdman will open up the 18 & up show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $7.

Over at Continental Club, Houston's Adam Bricks will drop a birthday set. Bricks' usually brings the emotions when he plays, and his latest release Relations was hard not to love. Buxton's Sergio Trevino will go on beforehand with acoustic sounds and quirky jokes, while the 21 & up show will have an opening set from The Docs. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $5.

Saul Williams is a must see act at Day For Night. Photo Courtesy of Paradigm Agency

On Friday you can make your way over to Post HTX for the Friday night summit at Day For Night. With performances from Kaytranada, Earl Sweatshirt, Boots, Jenny Hval, Saul Williams and more, it should be worth getting out early for. There will also be talks from Chelsea Manning, Laurie Anderson, Nadya Tolokonnikova of Pussy Riot, and more as well for the all ages affair. Doors 3 p.m.; tickets $95 to $760.

The Secret Group will host the always funny and always high antics of Doug Benson for his Doug Loves Movies set and podcast. Benson is a riot no matter who you ask, and this set has Doug chatting about movies and more than likely, weed as well. The all ages show should have two of Houston's better comics as feature and host. Doors 7 p.m.; tickets $20 to $25.

Houston's Birthday Club make the kind of music you can get down to. Photo by Bryan Chan

Over at Satellite Bar, the post punk shoe gaze of Austin's Glaze will be back in town. This trio makes music that's as interesting as it is trippy, and their latest drop Wasted Mind is pretty solid. The art pop of New York's Sherry will be on as direct support while the indie pop of Houston's Birthday Club will open things up. Doors 8 p.m.; TBD cover.

Big Top will host the indie pop of Austin's Go Fever. There's something alluring to how these five craft music, and this year's Go Fever is full of such tunes. The dream pop of Rhode Island's Holy Golden will be on as direct support while the shoe gaze indie rock of El Lago will go on beforehand. Houston's Astragal will bring their jangly indie rock on as openers for the 21 & up show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $8.

Walter's will host another edition of the visual and sound collaboration of Defunkt. This edition features the sounds of New Mexico's Vytear, Mopfunk, and many others. The all ages event is a trip and worth checking out if you've never attended. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $10.

Gary Numan brings his legendary electronica to Warehouse Live. Photo courtesy of Paradigm Agency

In the ballroom at Warehouse Live, the electronica of Gary Numan over to perform. Numan has been breaking boundaries since he dropped his debut album in 1979. While he will always be known for his hits "Cars," and "Down In The Park," his latest album Savage (Songs From A Broken World) is pretty amazing. The garage pop of New York's Me Not You will open the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $23 to $25.

Downstairs at White Oak Music Hall, Dead Kennedys or at least, some sort of version of the band will perform. Keep in mind, this is not Jello Biafra on vocals but a guy named Skip Greer. On the flip side of that, the rest of the band is original members. If you want to hear "Holiday In Cambodia" or "California Uber Alles," then this is your chance. Corpus Christi's Avenue Rockers will be on as direct support while the tongue in cheek antics of The Cops will open the all ages show. Doors 8 p.m.; tickets $25.

On Saturday you could get going at Day For Night over at Post HTX. While Nine Inch Nails and Tyler The Creator are the bigger names of the day, playing sets later in the evening; there's more than enough happening before them. Performances from Laurie Anderson, Cardi B, James Blake, Roni Size, Pussy Riot, GAS, B L A C K I E, and so many more will fill out the space between open and close of the grounds for the all ages festival. Doors at noon, tickets $95 to $760.

Judge will bring their intense youth crew sound to this year's Fall Core at Walter's. Photo Courtesy of Revelation Records

If that's a bit out of your price range, then you could head to Walter's for Fall Core. A headlining set from Judge with a support slot from Iron Age should be enough to get you to attend. However when you add sets from Die Young, The Pose, and many many more, it's definitely worth showing up for. The all ages show has more information here. Doors at 5 p.m.; tickets $30.

You can still get your laugh on when NYC comic Justin Smith swings by The Secret Group. Smith is a pretty funny guy who can't help but be funny. Houston's Zahid Dewji will be on the all ages show as well. Doors 7 p.m.; tickets pay what you can.

Satellite Bar will have the psych surf pop of Missouri's Pono AM. Touring in support of this tear's Here's Pono AM, this four piece makes groovy and fun tunes that should sound stellar live. The tripped out sounds of San Francisco's Palm Daze will be on as well while the dance and EDM of Parker Luis Can't Lose will open the all ages show. Doors 8 p.m.; tickets TBD.

EXPAND Thom Yorke will bring his electronica and more to Day For Night on Sunday. Photo Courtesy of Nasty Little Man PR

On Sunday you can head back to Post HTX for the final day of Day For Night. With closing sets from bigger names like St Vincent, Thom Yorke, and Justice, the final day still has a ton of surprises in store. Sets from The Jesus Lizard, Solange, Corbin, Shabazz Palaces, Priests and many many more will all take place. The all ages festival will also have more art than you can imagine. Doors at noon, tickets $95 to $760.

At Dan Electros, the Black's Bodega fundraiser will take place. A silent auction, jello wrestling, and plenty of baked goodies will be on hand to help these guys get things squared away. More information is available here. Doors at 2 p.m.; cover TBD.

Later on at Rudyard's, the Do Something Awesome annual fundraiser will take place. The group behind this initiative raises funds for kids to give them the tools they need to do something with those tools. The show will have art, giveaways, burgers & fries, as well as a headlining slot from D. Kosmo. If you haven't heard his debut album Honeymoon, then you're doing things wrong and his live show is a trip to say the least. Trukstop Assassins will be on as well for the 21 & up event. Doors 5 p.m.; tickets donation based.

If you'd rather get your fix of heavy, then you could catch Warlung over at Walter's. These guys make psych metal like you've never heard before and their debut album Sleepwalker is pretty epic sounding. The nonstop party of We Were Wolves will be on as well while the crazed antics of Jody Seabody & the Whirls will open the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $10.

Upstairs at White Oak Music Hall, celebrating 35 years together, Agnostic Front will return to town. The originators of the crossover, these guys have been performing crazed shows since they began and their latest release The American Dream Died is pretty solid. Confused will be on as direct support while the sing-a-long punk of Dead To The World will go on prior. Liberty and Justice will open the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $15 to $20.

Monday you can swing by House of Blues to get close & personal with Snoop Dogg. Here on a last minute booking, the all ages show should be pretty amazing as always, as his catalog is deep and his latest Make America Crip Again is on point.

Julien Baker will bring her critically acclaimed sounds to The Heights Theater. Photo Courtesy of Matador Records

Tuesday you might want to head over to The Heights Theater for the critically acclaimed sounds of Julien Baker. Aside from the fact that pretty much every music journalist has hailed her latest release Turn Out the Lights as brilliant, her Southern charm bleeds through her tunes and into her intimate sets. The indie pop of Brooklyn's Half Waif will be on as direct support while the all ages show will get opened by the Americana of Austin's Adam Torres. Doors 7 p.m.; tickets $16 to $34.

Satellite Bar will have the intense sounds of Houston's Ruiners over to perform. These guys will remind you of the DC punk you were too young to see live, and this year's Plebeian is hard not to adore. The emo goodness of Talking Forever will bleed ears while Louisiana's Particle Devotion will bring their indie rock on beforehand. New Orleans' Pope will open the 21 & up show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $7.

That's about it this week. No matter what you do, remember that the holidays are filled with extra craziness, so getting around safely is what's best for everyone.

