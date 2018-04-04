Hot Steam: The Best of The Week in Houston Music

This week, Houston will have plenty of entertaining options. With performances from Nashville's Thelma and the Sleeze, Virginia's Turnover, Battalion Fest, and so many more rolling through while locals like Ruckus, Paper Gliders, Tears On Tape and more will fill in the gaps.

Tonight you can begin at the foundation room at House of Blues for a set from Ben Jarrad, Jake Shaffer, and Sean Ramos. While Jarrad is also the bassist for Ian Moore, and he and Shaffer share licks in the band Ruckus, he's a solid solo act in his own right. His latest drop, "The Way," is pretty magical. Ramos, formerly of Quiet Morning & the Calamity is no stranger to dropping solid tunes as well. The 21 & up show should be bliss for the ears. Doors at 7 p.m.; Free.

Over at White Oak Music Hall, the indie pop of Southern California's Hunny will perform in the upstairs room. These guys make pretty infectious tunes that are all over last year's Windows I. Buffalo's Made Violent will throw their rock on as direct support while the all ages show will get opened by Fringe. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $13.

In the greenroom at Warehouse Live, the hip hop of Seattle's Ryan Caraveo will be on full display. Caraveo has been making his name solid by the day, and he's performed all over. His latest, this year's At Least I Tried is pretty hook heavy and solid. Adrian Stresow will be on as direct support and opener for the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $10 to $13.

EXPAND Tank and the Bangas will get funky at White Oak Music Hall. Photo by Gus Bennett

On Thursday you could head to White Oak Music Hall for the funk and soul of Tank and The Bangas. The New Orleans based five piece made their name known for their energetic live shows, and a memorable Tiny Desk set on NPR. Their latest release, last year's Jam In The Van session should give you an idea of their energy heavy jams. The alternative sounds of Louisiana's Maggie Koerner will be on as direct support and opener for the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $16.

Insomnia will have a pretty splendid show when Austin's Soda Lilies bring their shoegaze meets indie rock vibes by. Here in support of their very intriguing sounding album Love Cemetary Tapes, they should bring plenty of interesting sounds to the gallery. The bedroom pop of Austin's Blushing will be on as direct support while the dreamy shoegaze of Galveston's El Lago will go on prior. The sad pop songs of Houston's Tears On Tape will open the all ages show. Doors 8 p.m.; $8 cover.

Friday you can begin at Heights Theater for the pop infused sounds of the U.K.'s Jake Bugg. Mixing what sounds like sixties pop with a folky vibe, Bugg has been on many critics lists for years, and his latest album Hearts That Strain is pretty infectious. Get there early to catch Scotland's Nina Nesbitt, who will be on as direct support and opener for the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $26 to $54.

Mucky Duck will host the soft and soulful tunes of Houston's Jeremy O'Bannon. O'Bannon makes music that's reminiscent of the likes of James Taylor with a modern twist, and his latest release Letter Home is hard not to like. There's no opener for this show, but after checking out his music, you'll probably agree that he doesn't need one for the 21 & up show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $20 to $22.

In the greenroom at Warehouse Live, the twangy sounds of Ruckus will bring their sounds to life. These guys mix Americana with bits of country that are all over their latest single, "Trades." Another Run will bring their alt rock sounds on as direct support while the soulful baritone notes of John Egan will open the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $8.

Turnover will bring all the energy to Houston. Photo courtesy of Run For Cover

Downstairs at White Oak Music Hall, the emo tinged pop of Virginia Beach's Turnover will return to town. Supporting their latest release Good Nature, these guys are known for a rabid fan base and a crazed energy at their shows. The amazingly beautiful noise infused sounds of Philadelphia's Mannequin Pussy will be on hand as direct support while the surf rock of Austin's Summer Salt will open the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $17.

If you wanna get heavy, you could go to Rockefeller's for Battalion Fest. The show, featuring a headlining set from pro skater Mike Vallely & The Texas New Arms should be rowdy. Supporting his latest The New Arms, Vallely has sung for Black Flag, Mike V and the Rats, and more. The hardcore of Houston's Khobretti will be on as direct support while a set from McRad will go on prior. Sets from Baron Von Bomblast, the one man band blues of D. Kosmo, and Trukstop Assassins will all go on beforehand for the all ages event. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $15.

Atlanta's Whores. are insane live. Photo courtesy of Hexagram Booking

Rudyard's will host the energetic and speedy sounds of Atlanta's Whores. Possibly one of the more insane live band you can see, these guys are just a bit unhinged and their latest drop "Flag Day," is just a bit crazy and amazing. The sludge infused noise of Kansas City's Bummer will be on as direct support while the loud and intense sounds of Houston's Omotai will go on before. Arkansas' Sumokem will get the all ages show started. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $12 to $15.

On Saturday you might want to begin at Cactus for an in-store set from Arthur Yoria. The nomadic singer songwriter will play tunes from his impressive new album After You, while you can enjoy gratis beer at the all ages event. Things start around 3 p.m.; Free.

At Emancipation Park, you can catch the complex compositions of Houston's Robert Glasper. The pianist and jazz performer is an artist everyone should see at least once, and his music is nothing if not borderline revolutionary. His latest release, Everything's Beautiful is a definite game changer and should sound epic live at the all ages show. Doors at 6:30 p.m.; Free.

Later on at Satellite Bar, the down and dirty rock of Nashville's Thelma and the Sleeze will take over the venue. Supporting their latest seven inch Dirt/Candy Anne/Mary Beth from Houston's The What of Whom, this show should be a sweaty good time for all who attend. Playing from their catalog of favorites like "Hot Steam," "Oh Well," their energy alone is worth catching. Detroit's Craig Brown Band will bring their rock on as direct support while Houston's JVS Reel & the Bootleggers will go on beforehand. The all ages show will get opened up by Concrete Heat. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $10.

OMD will bring their dance pop to House of Blues. Photo courtesy of Tell All Your Friends

At House of Blues, the return of U.K. eighties electronica act OMD will take center stage. The electro-pop duo has always made songs that stick in your head like "If You Leave," "Enola Gay," and "Electricity" as examples. Their latest release, last year's The Punishment of Luxury is a return to form with modern electronics that's pretty impressive. The dream pop of Milwaukee's GGOOLLDD will be on as direct support and openers for the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $25 to $45.

At Continental Club, Houston's Paper Gliders will bring their soulful infused indie rock to all. There's something about this six piece that's best described by catching them live, where they captivate your attention and hold it from start to finish. MIEARS will bring her electronica on as direct support while The Wheel Workers will return with new songs and a revitalized energy. The alt rock of Houston's Let Me Remember will get the 21 & up show started. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $8.

Rudyard's will have a fundraiser of sorts to raise money for another event at the Take This Pre-Fest & Shove It show. While the hardcore of Austin's Nosferatu will headline while sets from Houston's The Killer Hearts, Oakland's Preening, and San Antonio's Whatever?. HaHa will open the 21 & up show. Doors 8 p.m.; tickets $10.

Sunday you can support KPFT with their birthday benefit at The Heights Theater. Performances from Ruthie Foster, Kevin Russell, Terri Hendrix, Lloyd Maines, Lisa Morales, The Peterson Brothers and Folk Family Revival will all take place. Doors at 11 a.m.; tickets $35 to $45.

The grand re-opening of Deep End Records will take place with a punk rock garage sale. The all ages event will have tons of vendors, DJ sets from some of your favorite locals, and gratis beverages for the adults. Doors at noon, Free.

Titus Andronicus will bring plenty of engaging tunes to town Sunday. Photo by Ray Concepcion

Upstairs at White Oak Music Hall, the indie rock meets punk of New Jersey's Titus Andronicus will swing by to perform. Supporting the diverse sounds of this year's A Productive Cough, these guys always have epic sets and should be pretty engaging at this show. Rick Maguire of the band PILE will open the all ages show with a solo set. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $15.

In the studio at Warehouse Live, Ninja Tune's own Blockhead will swing by to drop a set. Aside from producing for several acts, Blockhead is known to bring fire whenever he performs, and his latest drop Funeral Balloons from last year is on point. Houston's Danny Watts will provide direct support while the high energy and fast spit rhymes of Houston's Perseph One will go on prior. Sets from MLCBR and Black Davinci will also take place while the all ages show will get opened by DJ Anarchy. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $10.

Japanese Breakfast brings all the feels to every performance. Photo by Ebru Yildiz

On Monday at White Oak Music Hall upstairs, the celebrated and highly appreciated sounds of Japanese Breakfast will swing by to perform. Supporting her latest release, last year's lovely Soft Sounds From Another Planet, this is a band everyone needs to catch. Seriously one of the most engaging acts going, there's energy, fun, and finer feelings at their shows and with songs like "Boyish" and "This House," you should love every minute of the show. The emo tinged indie rock of Houston's Football, etc. will be on as direct support and opener for the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $13.

Downstairs at White Oak Music Hall, British producer and rapper King Krule will delight all who attend. Krule has been tearing it up as of late, his shows are rumored to be an energetic blast from start to finish, and last year's The OOZ has been popping off since it dropped. No word of openers or support for that all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $28.

That's about all for this week. Remember that acting like an adult means that you get home safely, so drink responsibly for everyone's sake.

