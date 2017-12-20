Drive Thru: The Best Music of The Week in Houston

As we wrap up the final weeks of 2017 and inch closer to New Year's Eve, this week we'll have plenty of entertaining options. Performances from the likes of Kash Doll, Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and Jack Ingram will be around while Fat Tony returns, Mouthing releases their debut, and The Suffers raise money alongside others.

Tonight you could get down with South Carolina's Hundredth over at Walter's. These guys mix metal core with alt rock to create a sound that's far from the normal metal core sound. Their latest, this year's RARE shows a more melodic side to the band. The insane doom gaze of New York's Spotlights will be on as direct support while the shoe gaze of LA's Tennis System will go on before hand. The all ages show will get opened by the dream pop of Colorado's Gleemer. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $14 to $15.

Satellite Bar will host the indie pop of Tennessee's Hardcastle. Supporting their latest string of singles including the catchy sounding "Millennial Attraction," these guys should make for a fun show. The indie rock of Memphis' The Band Camino will be on as well while Nashville's Jet Black Alley Cat will open the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $7 to $10.

On Thursday you could head to Toyota Center for the bombastic holiday show from Trans-Siberian Orchestra. If you're a fan of progressive rock bands playing Christmas music, then these are the shows for you. They'll perform The Ghosts of Christmas Eve in its entirety at the all ages shows. Doors at 2:30 p.m. and at 7 p.m.; tickets $48.50 to $77.50.

Hayes Carll will delight all at his intimate shows. Photo Courtesy of High Road Touring

Of course, the always entertaining music of Hayes Carll will delight anyone attending either of his sets at Mucky Duck. For fans this 21 & up show is a no brainer, as he's always great live and his latest Lovers and Leavers is tough to beat. Doors at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.; tickets $35 to $38.

Guy Forsyth and Carolyn Wonderland will bring holiday cheer to all in attendance at The Heights Theater. Forsyth will bring his blend of blues and Americana while Wonderland will bring her back catalog and enchanting voice to the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $20 to $30.

The legendary punk of Houston's MyDolls is not to be missed. Photo by Joan of Arc

Over at Rudyard's, the trippy sounds of Houston's Cornish Game Hen will swing by to perform. These guys are a trip to see live and their album Museum Piece is pretty amazing. The lo-fi garage rock of Dallas' The Prof. Fuzz 63 will be on as direct support while the legendary punk of Houston's MyDolls will open the 21 & up show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $8.

Friday over at House of Blues, Houston's The Suffers will return to perform. Supporting last year's The Suffers, the always energetic group doesn't disappoint. The all ages show is to raise money for victims of Harvey. Doors at 6 p.m.; tickets $45 to $75.

Folk Family Revival will bring new tunes fresh from the studio. Photo by Brandon Holly

At Warehouse Live in the studio, Magnolia's Folk Family Revival will bring their goodness to the East side venue. These guys are always worth catching, they're in the midst of finishing a new album, and their last release Water Walker from last year was amazing. Little Outfit will go on beforehand while the country twang of Matt Harlan will open the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $10 to $12.

Walter's will host the Houston Food Bank fund raiser from legendary recording studio SugarHill. The team at the studio will release a compilation, NextWave Vol. II featuring music from all of those performing. The evening will see Guilla, Another Run, A Sundae Drive, and El Lago all perform, while floods will close out the night with a dance party of sorts on the all ages show. Doors at 7:30 p.m.; tickets $10.

On Saturday at Numbers, the guys from Deathkultur BBQ will return to headline a benefit for Toys For Tots. Twenty years ago these guys brought chaos to their live shows, so depending on whether or not you've seen them before, they have might have a lot to prove with this show. Man Or God will be on as direct support while the heaviness of Frankenchrist will go on prior. Bayou Vimana will also be on the all ages show while things get opened by KonkeRute. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets TBD.

Mouthing will bring their intense chaotic sounds to Walter's. Photo by James Medford

Walter's will bring Houston's Mouthing in for their long awaited album release party. Intense, dark, brooding and sweaty, these three make punk music that's like watching two cats fight over a territory. Crawler will bring their dark punk on as direct support while Barkus, Sly, And the Golden Egg will open the all ages show. Doors 8 p.m.; tickets $5.

In the ballroom at Warehouse Live, Detroit's Kash Doll will bring her rap styles to town. The all ages show, rescheduled from September due to Hurricane Harvey, should be worth catching as her latest drop "Accurate" was pretty impressive. Houston's Kat St John will be on as direct support while Bake Boys will open things up. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $25 to $35.

Rudyard's will host the annual Xmas blowout from Houston's Project Grimm. It's hard to believe these guys have been around over twenty years, though their heavier sound is always worth catching. Slow Future will be on as direct support while a reunited indie rock set from Clouded will open the 21 & up show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $8.

At Grand Prize, you can get your dance on with the gents of Love Tempo. This edition will feature a set from Yazzaspazza, who should bring plenty of hip hop break beats to his set. Kona FM will also be on hand, as will Miguel Flaco, Luz, and Andy V for the 21 & up show. Doors at 9 p.m.; Free cover.

Tee Vee will give everyone dance heavy grooves on Xmas Eve. Photo by Jason A. Smith

Sunday you could swing by Walter's for an Xmas Eve show featuring a headlining set from Houston's Fat Tony. Of course, aside from the fact that his latest drop MacGregor Park is pretty amazing, his live shows make you wonder why so many other rappers tend to phone things in, and his energy is pretty unmatched. Everyone's favorite good time boys Deep Cuts will be on as direct support while Hevin will return from LA to drop a set. Tee Vee will bring their electro pop on as openers for the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; Free 21 & up, $5 under 21.

On Monday, you can get all of the holiday cheer with 30 Foot Fall at their annual Xmas show at Fitzgerald's. The annual show is always packed, so having the ska of Los Skarnales on beforehand should mean it will just be crazy full. Diefast will also perform while the all ages show will get opened by Idiginis. Doors 8 p.m.; tickets $10 to $15.

That's about it for this week. Remember that this is a holiday weekend, so there will be more tomfoolery on hand than usual.

