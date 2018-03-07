Yr Throat: The Best of The Week

Now that 2018 is in full swing and SXSW is inching closer and closer, this week we'll have plenty of music to catch. Sets from Jeff Rosenstock, Bad Bunny, Agent Orange, and more will grace us while locals like Loose Nukes, Deep Cuts and the Chris LaForge benefit show will fill in the gaps.

Tonight you could begin at MKT Bar to catch a DJ set from Houston's 30 Foot Fall. I'd expect this to be an intriguing one of these sets where the food and drink specials won't be as eclectic as what the punk legends drop the needle on for the all ages event. Doors at 7 p.m.; Free.

If you'd rather, you could swing by White Oak Music Hall upstairs to catch a performance from Washington D.C.'s Dead Meadow. The three piece makes psych stoner rock with ease, they're known for a crazed live show, and their latest drop The Nothing They Need is a trip. Houston's Ganesha will bring their psych sounds on as direct support while Warlung will add their loud metal mysticism on as openers for the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $13 to $17.

Over at Continental Club, the psych pop of California's Pearl Charles will swing by to play. Charles' music is like if you fell asleep listening to Fleetwood Mac outside under the stars in 1978 and woke up with a keytar in your hands today. Her latest release, this year's Sleepless Dreamer is pretty splendid, and should make for a solid live show as well. The psych folk of New York's Acid Tongue will be on as direct support, and Houston's MIEARS will get the 21 & up show started with her dark electronica. Doors at 9 p.m.; TBD cover.

Flogging Molly will bring their rowdy sounds to House of Blues. Photo courtesy of Paradigm

On Thursday you could begin at House of Blues when Flogging Molly returns with their Irish branded punk in tow. Known for their rowdy sets and the hit song "Drunken Lullabies," last year's Life Is Good kept the good times going. There's no word of openers, but that could change on the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $35 to $59.50.

If that's not your thing, then you could head to White Oak Music Hall upstairs to catch the electronica of Houston's Bright House. The project, lead by producer and multi-instrumentalist Ben Rothberg is a mix of chill wave and electro pop, and 2016's Bright House E.P. was pretty stellar. Patric Johnston will be on as direct support while the alt folk n' roll of Houston's The Tomes will get the all ages evening started. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets Free to $5.

Closer is emo energy defined and then some. Photo by Chris Lawless

Rudyard's will have the post-hardcore emo goodness of New York's Closer. Ask anyone who's caught this trio live, and they'll tell a tale of epic proportions, as they're rumored to be one of the most intense bands since the early days of Drive Like Jehu. Their latest drop, this year's All This Will Be is definitely on par with the early days of emo. Houston's Heck Nugget will bring their second wave emo sounds on as direct support while the crazed energy of ImposterBoys will add their punk as openers for the 21 & up show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $8.

The good times surf rock of The Phantom Royals will make its way over to Big Top. These masked marauders of instrumental surf rock favorites know how to get a room rocking, and there's not much more to say than they're a good time. The 21 & up event will definitely be a rockin' one. Doors at 9 p.m.; Free.

Friday you can get going for an event that might be one of the few reasons to go to Fitzgerald's, The Chris LaForge Memorial show. The first night of the event will feature a headlining set from Los Skarnales, with sets from Commie Hilfiger, Die Fast, Gen Why and many more for the all ages event. Doors at 6 p.m.; tickets $12 to $20.

You might want to head to The Secret Group for the indie rock infused fuzz of New York's Jeff Rosenstock. The D.I.Y. artist has been making waves for a good time now, his live shows are like a party, and his latest drop POST- is easily one of the best records of 2018 so far with killer tracks like "USA," "Yr Throat," and "Beating My Head Against A Wall." The splendid indie rock of Laura Stevenson will be on as direct support while Florida's Chris Farren will open the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $13.

At The Heights Theater, the revivalist rock of California's Eric Lindell and the Grand Nationals will swing by to perform. This guy makes music that's intertwined with horns and feel good vibes, and his last release Matter of The Heart was pretty splendid. Houston's Nathan Quick will bring his bluesy sounds on as direct support and opener for the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $20.

Football, etc. never disappoint when they perform. Photo by Yukata

Rudyard's will have the tour kickoff for Houston's Rose Ette. In the past couple of years the four piece has gone from what felt like a meager project to a fully fleshed out band. And while their last drop, the cassingle Skin was pretty stellar, their live shows are always worth making it out for. The emo tinged indie rock of Houston trio football, etc. will be on as direct support while the high energy of Austin's The Sour Notes will go on prior. Houston's Cool Moon will add their indie rock sounds to the all ages show as openers. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $10.

Upstairs at White Oak Music Hall, the electronic jams of Norway's Jerry Folk will be on full display when he swings by to drop a set. Folk has been going hard for a bit now, and his latest drop Purple Evenings is pretty intriguing. Saint Wknd will be on as direct support while Houston's Hiram will get everyone at the all ages show down, as opener. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $15.

Continental Club will get shook when College Station's Luca bring their blend of driving rock and emo fueled sounds to town. The three piece has a way of drawing you in with their pop structures that fall all over their latest single, "Breathe." Cosmic Chaos will be on as direct support while the indie rock of Atlanta's Mighty will go on prior. The trippy psych of Houston's Howard and The Nosebleeds will get the 21 & up show started. Doors at 8 p.m.; $5 cover.

Merel & Tony make intriguing and captivating sounds everyone should experience. Photo by Ralph Elliott

Notsuoh will have an intriguing show from Houston's Merel & Tony, called Merel & Tony's mixtape. Essentially friends playing together and feeding off one another's energy, it's a pretty cool show idea that everyone needs to see at least once. Performances from Traci Lavois Thiebaud and Jeromy Barber will also be on the 21 & up show. Doors at 9 p.m.; $5 cover.

On Saturday, the R&B of Houston's Bee Ardoin will make you want to get down over at Cactus. Ardoin has been making a name for herself for a good while now, and her latest release The Truth About Walking from this year is pretty stunning. The all ages event has gratis drinks for the adults. Doors at 1 p.m.; Free.

Night two of the Chris LaForge Memorial at Fitzgerald's will get crazy with a headlining set from 30 Foot Fall. Performances from Bickley, Dead To The World. Hell's Engine, Patterns and more would've made for a party fit for LaForge himself. Doors at 6 p.m.; tickets $12 to $20.

At House of Blues, the rock and blues tunes of San Angelo's Los Lonely Boys will make the room get down. Known for their smash hit "Heaven," these guys throw down when they play live, and their last album Revelation still holds up. The celebrated sounds of L.A.'s Los Lobos will be on beforehand for the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $30 to $69.50.

Loose Nukes are a Houston punk band you need to see ASAP. Photo courtesy of artist

The Secret Group might get rowdy when punk legends Agent Orange swing by to perform. The So. Cal punk trio has been going strong since starting in the late seventies, and their live shows are pretty energy heavy. Their reissued release, Living In Darkness is a great place to start with how influential they've been. Oakland's The Atom Age will be on as direct support while the high energy punk of Houston's Loose Nukes will get the all ages show started. Doors 7 p.m.; tickets $15 to $20.

Rudyard's will get you moving when Jealous Creatures headline a set there. Now a three piece, the Houston group evokes all the feels of eighties and nineties alt rock all over their last album, The Night Goes On For Days. A support set from Super Robot Party will be on hand while the dream pop of Such Marvelous Monsters will get the 21 & up show started. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $8.

Big Top will get rocked when Houston born and Austin transplant Buenos Diaz returns to shake the room. This guy makes music that's hard not to like, his live sets are always fun and full of energy, and his latest release Buenos Diaz from last year is solid from start to finish. There's no openers for the 21 & up show. Doors at 10 p.m.; TBD cover.

EXPAND London's Shopping are definitely worth catching this weekend. Photo courtesy of Ground Control

Sunday The Secret Group will get everyone going when London's Shopping bring their post punk sounds over. This three piece have been making a splash for a while now, and this year's The Official Body is a great way of keeping that going. California's French Vanilla will get the all ages show going. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $10 to $12.

Over at House of Blues you can check out the hip hop of A$AP Ferg. while the whole A$AP crew seems to be here a bunch, that shouldn't deter you from catching Ferg, who's latest release Still Striving was pretty immense. Florida's Denzel Curry will get the all ages show going. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $30 to $45.

Satellite Bar will host the pop sounds of California's Dante Elephante. This guy makes little jams that should make anyone's feet moving, and his newest single "Call Me (on the phone)" is hard not to like. Houston's Mind Shrine will be on as direct support while the smooth sounds of Arthur Yoria will get the all ages show started. Doors at 7 p.m.; $10.

You should consider making it out to Smart Financial Centre for the hip hop of Bad Bunny. This guy is racking up all sorts of accolades, he's been called an artist to watch by the bulk of the music industry, and his latest drop "Chambea" is a trip. No word of openers for the all ages show. Doors at 8 p.m.; tickets $60.50 to $140.50.

Deep Cuts have that way of giving you all the feels when they play. Photo by Dustin Reid

On Monday you could swing by White Oak Music Hall upstairs to catch Houston's Deep Cuts bring their chill sounds to all. Houston's favorite good times guys have been dropping a steady stream of singles lately, their latest "Endlessly Refreshing" living up to its name. Brooklyn's Plastic Picnic will be on as direct support while the alt rock of Narrow Head will go on prior. The all ages show will get started with an electro-pop set from Houston's Tee Vee. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $8.

Tuesday, California trio Wallows will bring their brand of alt rock meets punk infused pop to House of Blues. While the band does house actor Dylan Minnette, their single "Pictures of Girls" should prove they're much more than that alone. New York's Public Access T.V. will bring their pop jams on as direct support and opener for the all ages show. Doors at 7 p.m.; tickets $18.

That's about it for this week. No matter what you decide to do, remember that it's crazy around this time of year and drinking like an adult is what's best for everyone.

