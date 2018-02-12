The Cops Drop Their Arresting Punk On First Offense

If you're making punk music today, you could easily blend in with the youths that are dropping pretty consistently at any given time. If you're a band that wears outfits, the same could be said. When I first heard Houston's The Cops, I was pretty shocked that a band that dressed up, a band that felt pretty tongue-in-cheek, and a band that seemed to be in it for the joke of it all actually played good music. The role of bands that dress in costume is that they'll usually sound terrible or in the least, be a surface level sounding band. That's not the case here, as The Cops bring blistering punk with themes from a cop's point of view to each and every track of their debut full-length First Offense.

Opening with "Downtown," the band quickly hops to it with speedy, old-school punk that reminds you of the fevered pace that The Jam used to employ into their brand of punk. Plenty of gnarled edges like good punk should have, the song opens things up nicely to how the band makes music. This is followed by the intense sounds of "Homicide," which is fast and furious and makes for the first stand out track of the album. There's no weakness found here as the song's stride doesn't slow, the drums are snappy, and the guitar is in your ears while the vocals are in your face.

"First Offense" from The Cops offers plenty of blistering punk songs. Artwork courtesy of Artificial Head Records