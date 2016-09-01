The Houston Press Fall 2016 Arts Guide: Music

Native Houstonian country star Clint Black performs September 22 at Stafford Centre. Photo courtesy of PFA Media

The arrival of Fall in the Houston area can be difficult to detect using the calendar, tied as it is to our ever-oppressive climate, or the retail sector, who would have you believe that Halloween comes directly after the Fourth of July. Look instead to the area’s fine-arts organizations, on track to produce hundreds of musical events spread across the Greater Houston area — Conroe to Galveston, Brenham to Fort Bend County — between this weekend and well into the New Year. Collect them all; before you know it, Summer will be here again.

Through Friday

MIDTOWN: LIVE!

Pitch Me This Productions

The MATCH

713-521-4533 | pitchmethis.com

September 2

Giving Spirits Concert Benefiting Keep Sugar Land Beautiful

Sugar Land Town Square

Sugar Land

sugarlandtownsquare.com

September 2

Inside Out with Emma Campbell

Pitch Me This Productions

The MATCH

713-521-4533 | pitchmethis.com

September 2

Something About a Rose: Music Inspired by Shakespeare

WindSync

Miller Outdoor Theatre

832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com

September 2

The Music of The Rolling Stones

Houston Symphony

The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

281-364-3010 | woodlandscenter.org

September 3

Dariush

Stafford Centre

Stafford

281-208-6900 | staffordcentre.com

September 3

The Music of Queen

Houston Symphony

Jones Hall

713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org

September 3

Xtreme Baroque

Mercury Houston

Miller Outdoor Theatre

713-533-0080 | mercuryhouston.org

September 4

Pops Concert — Broadway Classics

Galveston Symphony Orchestra

The Grand 1894 Opera House, Galveston

800-821-1894 | galvestonsymphony.org

September 4

Seth MacFarlane with the Houston Symphony

Houston Symphony

Jones Hall

713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org

September 9

Les Plaisirs de Versailles

Ars Lyrica

The Hobby Center

713-315-2525 | arslyricahouston.org

September 9-11

Linda Eder sings Judy Garland

Houston Symphony

Jones Hall

713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org

September 9-10

The Honky Tonk Angels

Stages Repertory Theatre

Miller Outdoor Theatre

832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com

September 9

Timewarp Concert Series — P.S.O.M. Live

Sugar Land Town Square

Sugar Land

sugarlandtownsquare.com

September 9

Wynonna & The Big Noise

The Clarion at Brazosport, Brazosport College

Lake Jackson

979-230-3156 | clarion.brazosport.edu

September 10

Cindy Scott

Millbend Coffeehouse

Northwoods Unitarian Universalist Church, The Woodlands

281-350-3052 | millbend.org

September 10

Second Saturday Concert: Still on the Hill

Houston Folklore & Folk Music Society

West University Community Center

713-204-1207 | houstonfolkmusic.org/secsat.html

September 10

The Texas Tenors in Concert

The Grand 1894 Opera House

Galveston

800-821-1894 | thegrand.com

September 11

Memorial Evensong for the 15th Anniversary of 9/11

St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church

713-666-3111 | stthomashouston.org/concerts

September 11

Pearls of Great Price, 9/11 Concert and Remembrance

Houston Masterworks Chorus

Rice University, Stude Concert Hall

713-529-8900 | houstonmasterworks.org

September 12

Beto & The Fairlanes

Young Audiences of Houston

Miller Outdoor Theatre

832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com

September 13

Fantasia: Music From Disney’s Beloved Fantasia Films

WindSync

Miller Outdoor Theatre

832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com

September 13

Joy of Pearls, Houston Youth Symphony Celebrates 70 years

Houston Masterworks Chorus

Rice University, Stude Concert Hall

713-529-8900 | houstonyouthsymphony.com

September 3-October 22

Made in Texas

The Music Box Theater

713-522-7722 | themusicboxtheater.com

September 14

A Master Class with Lang Lang

Moores Opera Center

Moores Opera House

713-743-3313 | uh.edu/class/music/opera

September 15

Guest Recital with Lang Lang

Moores Opera Center

Moores Opera House

713-743-3313 | uh.edu/class/music/opera

September 15

Hispanic Heritage Celebration

Houston Symphony

The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

281-364-3010 | woodlandscenter.org

September 15

Musiqa Loft Concert, Right Here, Right Now: Houston, Volume 2

Musiqa

Contemporary Arts Museum Houston

713-524-5678 | musiqahouston.org

September 16, 18, 22, 24

Die Fledermaus by Johann Strauss II

Opera in the Heights!

Lambert Hall

713-861-5303 | operaintheheights.org

September 16

Opry on the Square

Sugar Land Town Square

Sugar Land

sugarlandtownsquare.com

September 16

Phil Kramer Recital Series: James D. Rodriguez, baritone

New Hope Lutheran Church

281-499-7611 | NewHopeLC.org

September 16

Shinyribs and Squirrel Nut Zippers

Miller Outdoor Theatre

832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com

September 17

Houston Black Heritage Music & Arts Festival

Houston Black Heritage Festival

Discovery Green

houstonblackheritagefestival.com

September 17

Montgomery Wine and Music Fest

Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce

Historic Downtown Montgomery

936-597-5004

experiencemontgomery.com/events/wine-and-music-fest

September 17

Opening Night Concert and Gala with Academy, Grammy and Golden Globe Award-winning actor Sir Ben Kingsley, Peter and the Wolf

Houston Symphony

Jones Hall

713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org

September 17

Performing Asia: M.S. Subbulakshmi Centenary Celebration

Asia Society Texas Center

713-496-9901 | asiasociety.org/texas

September 19

Houston Aztec Dance & Drum

Young Audiences of Houston

Miller Outdoor Theatre

832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com

September 19

!Viva Rudy!

Houston Grand Opera

Wortham Theater Center

713-228-6737 | houstongrandopera.com

September 20

Miró String Quartet

Chamber Music Houston

Rice University, Stude Concert Hall

713-348-5400 | chambermusichouston.org

September 21

Donovan: The Retrospective/Sunshine Superman Fiftieth Anniversary Tour 2016

WM Concerts

Wortham Theater Center

832-487-7041 | houstonfirsttheaters.com, donovan.ie

September 21

Wind Chamber Concert

The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

713-942-1960 | hspva.org

September 22

Clint Black

Stafford Centre

281-208-6900 | staffordcentre.com

September 23-25

Mahler Symphony No. 1

Houston Symphony

Jones Hall

713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org

September 23

Performing Asia: IIIZ+ in Concert

Asia Society Texas Center

713-496-9901 | asiasociety.org/texas

September 23

ROCO In Concert: Dance Like No One’s Watching

River Oaks Chamber Orchestra

Miller Outdoor Theatre

713-665-2700 | rocohouston.org

September 23

The ROCO Season Opener: Timeless

River Oaks Chamber Orchestra

Miller Outdoor Theatre

832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com

September 23

Vocal Limelight

The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

713-942-1960| hspva.org

September 24

ROCO In Concert: Dance Like No One’s Watching

River Oaks Chamber Orchestra

The Church of St. John the Divine

713-665-2700 | rocohouston.org

September 24

Steppin’ Out Live with Ben Vereen

The Grand 1894 Opera House

Galveston

800-821-1894 | thegrand.com

September 24-25

The Complete Choral Works of Maurice Duruflé

Houston Chamber Choir

Rice University

713-224-5566 | HoustonChamberChoir.org

September 27

A Disney Spectacular (and Dinner)

Montgomery County Choral Society

First United Methodist Church, Conroe

936-756-3395, x 118 | mcchoral.org

September 27

What’s Opera, Duck?

Moores Opera Center

McGonigel’s Mucky Duck

713-528-5999 | mcgonigels.com

September 28

No Bully Here Music Festival

Foundation for Modern Music

Miller Outdoor Theatre

832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com

September 29, October 1-2

Haydn’s The Creation

Houston Symphony

Jones Hall

713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org

September 30

Haydn’s The Creation

Houston Symphony

Sugar Land Baptist Church, Sugar Land

713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org

September 30

Josephine Baker: A Personal Portrait, by Julia Bullock

Da Camera

Wortham Theater Center

713-524-7601 | dacamera.com

October 1

An Evening with the Legendary Christopher Cross

Brilliant Lecture Series

Dunham Theater

713-974-1335 | brilliantentertainment.com

October 1

Koffee House

The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

713-942-1960 | hspva.org

October 1

Sing a Mighty Song

Houston Choral Society

The Foundry United Methodist Church

713-627-3609 | houstonchoral.org

October 1

Sustained by Breath and Line

Musiqa

The MATCH

713-524-5678 | musiqahouston.org

October 1

Symphony Orchestra

Moores Opera Center

Moores Opera House

713-743-3313 | uh.edu/class/music/opera

October 1

The Morning After, a Houston Press Brunch Event

Houston Press

Bayou City Event Center

877-987-6487

microapp.houstonpress.com/brunch-the-morning-after/2016

October 2

Performing Asia: XinXin Nanguan Ensemble

Asia Society Texas Center

713-496-9901 | asiasociety.org/texas

October 2

Vienna and Paris

Galveston Symphony Orchestra

The Grand 1894 Opera House, Galveston

800-821-1894 | galvestonsymphony.org

October 2

Zakir Hussain and Niladri Kumar, a Sitar Concert

Indo-American Association — Houston

Wortham Theater Center

832-487-7041 | www.iaahouston.com

October 6-8

37th Annual Festival Chicano

Festival Chicano, Inc.

Miller Outdoor Theatre

832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com

October 7

Giving Spirits Benefiting Fort Bend Community Prevention Coalition

Sugar Land Town Square

Sugar Land

sugarlandtownsquare.com

October 7

Hocus Pocus Pops

Houston Symphony

The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

281-364-3010 | woodlandscenter.org

October 7

In My Mind: Monk at Town Hall, 1959, by Jason Moran

Da Camera

Wortham Theater Center

713-524-7601 | dacamera.com

October 7

Smokey Robinson

Society for the Performing Arts

Jones Hall

713-227-4772 | spahouston.org

October 8

Brahms’ First Symphony

Mercury Houston

Wortham Theater Center

713-533-0080 | mercuryhouston.org

October 8

Charlie Chaplin at the Symphony

The Clarion at Brazosport, Brazosport College

Lake Jackson

979-230-3156 | clarion.brazosport.edu

October 8

Second Saturday Concert: Bob Livingston

Houston Folklore & Folk Music Society

West University Community Center

713-204-1207 | houstonfolkmusic.org/secsat.html

October 9

Bayou City Jazz Series: Richard Elliot & Max Groove

Wortham Theater Center

832-487-7041

houstonfirsttheaters.com/Wortham-Center

October 9

Fantasy, Love and Sex(tet), featuring Richard and Cece Belcher

River Oaks Chamber Orchestra

The MATCH

713-665-2700 | rocohouston.org

October 9

Houston Ebony Opera Guild

St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church

713-666-3111 | stthomashouston.org/concerts

October 10

Hot Peas ‘N Butter

Miller Outdoor Theatre

832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com

October 13

Dedication of new Pipe Organ

Blinn College Choirs

Brenham

979-830-4288 | blinn.edu/vpa

October 14

A Night with Lauren Daigle

KSBJ Radio

Houston’s First Baptist Church

281-446-5725 | ksbj.org

October 14

Día de la Hispanidad — Aymee Nuviola

Institute of Hispanic Culture of Houston

Miller Outdoor Theatre

832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com

October 14

ROCO Brass Quintet: From Russia with Valves

River Oaks Chamber Orchestra

The MATCH

713-665-2700 | rocohouston.org

October 14-16

The Sounds of Simon and Garfunkel

Houston Symphony

Jones Hall

713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org

October 15

A Magic Carpet Ride

Houston Symphony

Jones Hall

713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org

October 15

Chubby Checker and the Wild Cats, Let’s Twist Again!

The Grand 1894 Opera House

Galveston

800-821-1894 | thegrand.com

October 15-16

Handel’s Jephtha

Ars Lyrica

The Hobby Center

713-315-2525 | arslyricahouston.org

October 15

Live @ Rec Room Concert Series

Rec Room

713-344-1291 | recroomhtx.com

October 15

Lunada 2016

Mexican Institute of Greater Houston

Miller Outdoor Theatre

832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com

October 20

45th Annual Spaghetti Supper with vocal and instrumental performances

The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

713-942-1960 | hspva.org

October 20

Charlotte Mattax, Harpsichord Masterpieces

Houston Early Music, presented with Bach Society Houston

Christ the King Lutheran Church

281-846-4222 | houstonearlymusic.org

October 20

Performing Asia: Gan-A Tsui Nanguan Theater

Asia Society Texas Center

713-496-9901 | asiasociety.org/texas

October 21

Calavera Rendezvous

MECA Performing Arts

MECA Auditorium

713-802-9370 | meca-houston.org

October 21

Phil Kramer Recital Series: Michael David Ging, organ

New Hope Lutheran Church

281-499-7611 | NewHopeLC.org

October 21

Rock the Block with Sessions Music

Sugar Land Town Square

Sugar Land

sugarlandtownsquare.com

October 21-24

The Crucible

Moores Opera Center

Edythe Bates Old Moores Opera Center

713-743-3313 | uh.edu/class/music/opera

October 21-November 4

The Elixir of Love

Houston Grand Opera

Wortham Theater Center

713-228-6737 | houstongrandopera.org

October 22

Itzhak Perlman, Jones Hall 50th Anniversary Gala Concert, A Mad Mid-Century Celebration

Society for the Performing Arts

Jones Hall

713-227-4772 | spahouston.org

October 22

Neighborhood Series: Bach’s Goldberg Variations

Mercury Houston

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

713-533-0080 | mercuryhouston.org

October 22

Tacolandia

Houston Press

The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park

877-987-6487

microapp.houstonpress.com/tacolandia/2016

October 23

Neighborhood Series: Bach’s Goldberg Variations

Mercury Houston

Dosey Doe, The Woodlands

713-533-0080 | mercuryhouston.org

October 24-30

Octoberfest; Oompa, Yodel, Polka-meisters

Lone Star Lyric

The MATCH

917-414-9577 | lonestarlyric.org

October 25

2016 Musical and Literary Ofrenda

River Oaks Chamber Orchestra

Lawndale Art Center

713-665-2700 | rocohouston.org

October 25-28

Brahmsfest

Moores Opera Center

Dudley Recital Hall

713-743-3313 | uh.edu/class/music/opera

October 25

On the Trail of Big Cats: Tigers, Cougars & Snow Leopards

Houston Symphony

Jones Hall

713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org

October 26

Faculty Chamber Recital

Blinn College

Brenham

979-830-4288 | blinn.edu/vpa

October 27

Wu Han, Philip Setzer, and David Finckel Trio

Chamber Music Houston

Rice University, Stude Concert Hall

713-348-5400 | chambermusichouston.org

October 28-November 11

Faust (Michael Fabiano)

Houston Grand Opera

Wortham Theater Center

713-228-6737 | houstongrandopera.org

October 28

For KING & COUNTRY, Priceless The Tour with KB and Special Guest Jordan Feliz

KSBJ Radio

Berry Center, Cypress

281-446-5725 | ksbj.org

October 28

Haute Halloween: A Dueling Piano Experience

Sugar Land Town Square

Sugar Land

sugarlandtownsquare.com

October 28

Hereford Cathedral Choir

St. Martin’s Episcopal Church

713-830-4135

stmartinsepiscopal.org/music-at-st-martins

October 28-30

Kavakos Plays & Conducts

Houston Symphony

Jones Hall

713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org

October 28

St. Lawrence String Quartet: Fractals (Beethoven and John Adams Premiere)

Da Camera

The Hobby Center

713-524-7601 | dacamera.com

October 29

Fort Bend Symphony Orchestra Presents Hauntcert

Sugar Land Town Square

Sugar Land

sugarlandtownsquare.com

October 29-30

MECA Día de los Muertos Festival

MECA Performing Arts

713-802-9370 | meca-houston.org

October 29-November 26

Mixed Tape Diaries

The Music Box Theater

713-522-7722 | themusicboxtheater.com

October 29

Pops at the Park

Houston Chamber Choir

Miller Outdoor Theatre

832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com

October 29

Route 66

Houston Chamber Choir

Miller Outdoor Theatre

713-224-5566 | HoustonChamberChoir.org

October 29

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1923) silent film with Rob Landes

The Grand 1894 Opera House

Galveston

800-821-1894 | thegrand.com

October 30

Chamber Orchestra

Moores Opera Center

Moores Opera House

713-743-3313 | uh.edu/class/music/opera

October 30

Grieg’s Piano Concerto!

Galveston Symphony Orchestra

The Grand 1894 Opera House, Galveston

800-821-1894 | galvestonsymphony.org

October 30

Silent Movie, Phantom of the Opera, with Live Organ

St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church

713-666-3111 | stthomashouston.org/concerts

November 2

Fall Jazz Festival

The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

713-942-1960 | hspva.org

November 3

Neighborhood Series: Bach’s Goldberg Variations

Mercury Houston

The MATCH

713-533-0080 | mercuryhouston.org

November 3-6

Trifonov Plus Rachmaninoff

Houston Symphony

Jones Hall

713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org

November 4

Time Warp Concert Series — Strange Days Band

Sugar Land Town Square

Sugar Land

sugarlandtownsquare.com

November 5

Neighborhood Series: Bach’s Goldberg Variations

Mercury Houston

Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church

713-533-0080 | mercuryhouston.org

November 5

Zion80

Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston

713-729-3200 | erjcchouston.org

November 6

Shankar-Jaikishan Forever

Indo-American Association — Houston

Wortham Theater Center

281-648-0422 | www.iaahouston.com

November 8

Jerusalem Quartet

Chamber Music Houston

Rice University, Stude Concert Hall

713-348-5400 | chambermusichouston.org

November 9

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox

AEG Live

The Hobby Center

713-315-2525 | thehobbycenter.org

November 9

Percussion Ensemble Concert

The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

713-942-1960 | hspva.org

November 11

American Salute — Veterans Day Concert

Bay Area Chorus of Greater Houston

Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Nassau Bay

281-326-1286 | bayareachorus.org

November 11-13

I Love a Piano

Houston Symphony

Jones Hall

713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org

November 11, 13, 17 and 19

La Boheme by Giacomo Puccini

Opera in the Heights!

Lambert Hall

713-861-5303 | operaintheheights.org

November 11

Music City Hit-Makers

The Clarion at Brazosport, Brazosport College

Lake Jackson

979-230-3156 | clarion.brazosport.edu

November 11

Opry on the Square

Sugar Land Town Square

Sugar Land

sugarlandtownsquare.com

November 11

Paul O’Dette and Ronn McFarlane Lute Duo, Virtuoso Lute Duets

Houston Early Music and Guitar Houston

Emerson Unitarian Church

281-846-4222 | houstonearlymusic.org

November 11

Staff Singer Concert

St. Martin’s Episcopal Church

713-830-4135

stmartinsepiscopal.org/music-at-st-martins

November 12

A Window into the Russian Soul

Houston Chamber Choir

South Main Baptist Church

713-224-5566 | HoustonChamberChoir.org

November 12

Blinn College Choirs and Houston Camerata

Location TBD

Brenham

979-830-4288 | blinn.edu/vpa

November 12

Second Saturday Concert: Bettman & Halpin

Houston Folklore & Folk Music Society

West University Community Center

713-204-1207 | houstonfolkmusic.org/secsat.html

November 13

70th Anniversary Concert

Houston Youth Symphony

Rice University, Stude Concert Hall

713-785-2422 | HoustonYouthSymphony.com

November 13

Bayou City Jazz Series: Warren Hill & Karen Briggs

Wortham Theater Center

832-487-7041

houstonfirsttheaters.com/Wortham-Center

November 13

Fall Concert

Houston Youth Symphony

Rice University, Stude Concert Hall

713-785-2422 | HoustonYouthSymphony.com

November 13

Grant Wareham, Organ

St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church

713-666-3111 | stthomashouston.org/concerts

November 13

Tasting Menu, featuring Aloysia Friedmann

River Oaks Chamber Orchestra

The MATCH

713-665-2700 | rocohouston.org

November 14-15

Picasso and Music

Da Camera

The Menil Collection

713-524-7601 | dacamera.com

November 17

Wind Chamber Concert

The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

713-942-1960 | hspva.org

November 18

Helen Sung Quartet

The Clarion at Brazosport, Brazosport College

Lake Jackson

979-230-3156 | clarion.brazosport.edu

November 18

Phil Kramer Recital Series: A Night at the Opera

New Hope Lutheran Church

281-499-7611 | NewHopeLC.org

November 19

Dvorák’s Serenade

Mercury Houston

Wortham Theater Center

713-533-0080 | mercuryhouston.org

November 19

Live @ Rec Room Concert Series

Rec Room

713-344-1291 | recroomhtx.com

November 19

Space: The Final Playground

River Oaks Chamber Orchestra

The Church of St. John the Divine

713-665-2700 | rocohouston.org

November 25-27

A Mozart Thanksgiving

Houston Symphony

Jones Hall

713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org

November 26

Neighborhood Series: A Mexican Baroque Christmas

Mercury Houston

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

713-533-0080 | mercuryhouston.org

November 27

Neighborhood Series: A Mexican Baroque Christmas

Mercury Houston

Dosey Doe, The Woodlands

713-533-0080 | mercuryhouston.org

November 27

The Priests

The Grand 1894 Opera House

Galveston

800-821-1894 | thegrand.com

December 1

Band Winter Concert

The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

713-942-1960 | hspva.org

December 1

Chamber Strings Concert

The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

713-942-1960 | hspva.org

December 1

Holly Jolly Jingle

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

281-364-3010 | woodlandscenter.org

December 1

Neighborhood Series: A Mexican Baroque Christmas

Mercury Houston

The MATCH

713-533-0080 | mercuryhouston.org

December 1

Symphony Orchestra

Moores Opera Center

Moores Opera House

713-743-3313 | uh.edu/class/music/opera

December 2-17

It’s a Wonderful Life

Houston Grand Opera

Wortham Theater Center

713-228-6737 | houstongrandopera.org

December 2

Keb’ Mo’ Band

The Clarion at Brazosport, Brazosport College

Lake Jackson

979-230-3156 | clarion.brazosport.edu

December 2

Pearland Hometown Christmas Festival

City of Pearland

Pearland Town Center

visitpearland.com

December 2-30

The White Christmas Album...A Beatles Holiday

The Music Box Theater

713-522-7722 | themusicboxtheater.com

December 2-4

Very Merry Pops

Houston Symphony

Jones Hall

713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org

December 3

12 Days of Christmas

Houston Symphony

Jones Hall

713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org

December 3

Cecile McLorin Salvant

Da Camera

Wortham Theater Center

713-524-7601 | dacamera.com

December 3

Christmas Cheer — Christmas Concert

Bay Area Chorus of Greater Houston

Villa de Matel

281-326-1286 | bayareachorus.org

December 3

Handel’s Messiah

Houston Choral Society

The Foundry United Methodist Church

713-627-3609 | houstonchoral.org

December 3

Neighborhood Series: A Mexican Baroque Christmas

Mercury Houston

Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church

713-533-0080 | mercuryhouston.org

December 3

Percussion Ensemble Concert

Blinn College

Brenham

979-830-4288 | blinn.edu/vpa

December 3

Performance with the Houston Symphony

The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

Jones Hall

713-942-1960 | hspva.org

December 3-4

Performing Asia: Voices of the Spirit

Houston Arts Alliance’s Folklife + Traditional Arts Program

Asia Society Texas Center

713-496-9901 | asiasociety.org/texas

December 4

Bands

Blinn College

Brenham

979-830-4288 | blinn.edu/vpa

December 4

Bayou City Performing Arts Holiday Concert

Bayou City Performing Arts

Resurrection Metropolitan Christian Church

713-521-7464 | bcpahouston.org

December 4

Christmas Cheer — Christmas Concert

Bay Area Chorus of Greater Houston

Clear Lake Presbyterian Church

281-326-1286 | bayareachorus.org

December 4

Holiday Concert

Moores Opera Center

Moores Opera House

713-743-3313 | uh.edu/class/music/opera

December 4

Joy to the World

Houston Choral Society

The Foundry United Methodist Church

713-627-3609 | houstonchoral.org

December 4

Lessons and Carols Service

St. Martin’s Episcopal Church

713-830-4135

stmartinsepiscopal.org/music-at-st-martins

December 5-11

A Swingin’ Holiday

Lone Star Lyric

The MATCH

917-414-9577 | lonestarlyric.org

December 6

Jazz Ensemble

Blinn College

Brenham

979-830-4288 | blinn.edu/vpa

December 6

The King’s Singers

Chamber Music Houston

Rice University, Stude Concert Hall

713-348-5400 | chambermusichouston.org

December 7

Symphony Orchestra Concert

The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

713-942-1960 | hspva.org

December 7

We Three Kings — An Irish Tenors Holiday

Society for the Performing Arts

Jones Hall

713-227-4772 | spahouston.org

December 9

A Christmas Celebration

Montgomery County Choral Society

First United Methodist Church, Conroe

936-756-3395, x 118 | mcchoral.org

December 9

It’s a Wonderful Life, Film With Live Orchestra

Houston Symphony

Jones Hall

713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org

December 9

Jason Vieaux, Guitar

Da Camera

The Hobby Center

713-524-7601 | dacamera.com

December 9

Mariachi Winter Concert

The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

713-942-1960 | hspva.org

December 9

Musica Pacifica, Frost & Fire: A Scottish Christmas Celebration

Houston Early Music

Christ Church Cathedral

281-846-4222 | houstonearlymusic.org

December 9

Winter Piano Recital

The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

713-942-1960 | hspva.org

December 10-11

Tidings of Great Joy — Christmas at the Villa

Houston Chamber Choir

Villa de Matel

713-224-5566 | HoustonChamberChoir.org

December 10

Vivaldi’s Gloria with Houston Symphony Chorus

Mercury Houston

Wortham Center, Cullen Theater

713-533-0080 | mercuryhouston.org

December 11

Andrea Bocelli

Houston Symphony

Toyota Center

713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org

December 12

Fiesta Guadalupana

MECA Performing Arts

713-802-9370 | meca-houston.org

December 13

ROCO Brass Quintet on Cypress Creek FACE Series

River Oaks Chamber Orchestra

The Centrum

713-665-2700 | rocohouston.org

December 15

Handel’s Messiah

Houston Symphony

Sugar Land Baptist Church, Sugar Land

713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org

December 16-18

Handel’s Messiah

Houston Symphony

Jones Hall

713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org

December 16-18

ConciertOh! de Invierno

Opera in the Heights!

Lambert Hall

713-861-5303 | operaintheheights.org

December 16

La Posada in the Old Sixth Ward

MECA Performing Arts

MECA Lobby Gallery

713-802-9370 | meca-houston.org

December 17

Jerry Jeff Walker

The Grand 1894 Opera House

Galveston

800-821-1894 | thegrand.com

December 17

Live @ Rec Room Concert Series

Rec Room

713-344-1291 | recroomhtx.com

December 18

Loretta Lynn, Queen of Country Music

The Grand 1894 Opera House

Galveston

800-821-1894 | thegrand.com

December 19

Baroque Pearls, Handel’s Messiah and selected Carols

Houston Masterworks Chorus

Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Houston

713-529-8900 | houstonmasterworks.org

December 21-22

The Oak Ridge Boys

The Grand 1894 Opera House

Galveston

800-821-1894 | thegrand.com

December 31

Bachanalia: Cantatas for the New Year I Dinner, Concert & Gala

Ars Lyrica Houston

The Hobby Center

713-315-2525 | thehobbycenter.org

December 31

New Year’s Eve at The Music Box

The Music Box Theater

713-522-7722 | themusicboxtheater.com

January 5

Beer and Brass

River Oaks Chamber Orchestra

Saint Arnold Brewing Company

713-665-2700 | rocohouston.org

January 6-8

Cirque Goes to the Movies

Houston Symphony

Jones Hall

713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org

January 7

The White Album

Musiqa

The Hobby Center

713-524-5678 | musiqahouston.org

January 8

Les Touches Viol Consort

St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church

713-666-3111 | stthomashouston.org/concerts

January 8

Pops Concert — New Year Celebration

Galveston Symphony Orchestra

The Grand 1894 Opera House, Galveston

800-821-1894 | galvestonsymphony.org

January 10

Coral Kingdoms and Empires on Ice

Houston Symphony

Jones Hall

713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org

January 12

Vocal Winter Concert

The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

Westbury Baptist Church

713-942-1960 | hspva.org

January 12-15

Beethoven’s Emperor Concerto

Houston Symphony

Jones Hall

713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org

January 14

American Skies, a multimedia event

Mercury Houston

Wortham Theater Center

713-533-0080 | mercuryhouston.org

January 15

Don Henley

Smart Financial Centre

Sugar Land

281-207-6278 | smartfinancialcentre.net

January 16

First Annual High School Invitational Choral Festival

Houston Masterworks Chorus

Grace Presbyterian

713-529-8900 | houstonmasterworks.org

January 16-22

Ga Ga for Gershwin

Lone Star Lyric

The MATCH

917-414-9577 | lonestarlyric.org

January 20

Arturo Sandoval

Da Camera

Wortham Theater Center

713-524-7601 | dacamera.com

January 20

Houston Civic Symphony Concert

St. Martin’s Episcopal Church

713-830-4135

stmartinsepiscopal.org/music-at-st-martins

January 20-28

Nixon in China

Houston Grand Opera

Wortham Theater Center

713-228-6737 | houstongrandopera.org

January 21

David Sanborn

The Clarion at Brazosport, Brazosport College

Lake Jackson

979-230-3156 | clarion.brazosport.edu

January 22

Peter and the Wolf

River Oaks Chamber Orchestra

The Houston Zoo

713-665-2700 | rocohouston.org

January 24

Montrose Trio with Ivo-Jan Van Der Werff

Chamber Music Houston

Rice University, Stude Concert Hall

713-348-5400 | chambermusichouston.org

January 26

Gershwin & Rachmaninoff

Houston Symphony

Rice University

713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org

January 27-29

Gershwin & Rachmaninoff

Houston Symphony

Jones Hall

713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org

January 26, 28-29

The Inspector

Moores Opera Center

Moores Opera House

713-743-3313 | uh.edu/class/music/opera

January 27

ROCO Brass Quintet: Crossing over the English Channel

River Oaks Chamber Orchestra

The MATCH

713-665-2700 | rocohouston.org

January 27

Vocal Limelight

The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

713-942-1960 | hspva.org

January 27, 29-30

The Secret Marriage (Il matrimonio segreto)

Moores Opera Center

Moores Opera House

713-743-3313 | uh.edu/class/music/opera

January 28

Ben Edquist

The Clarion at Brazosport, Brazosport College

Lake Jackson

979-230-3156 | clarion.brazosport.edu

January 29

Hear the Future

Houston Chamber Choir

South Main Baptist Church

713-224-5566 | HoustonChamberChoir.org

January 29

Winter Concert

Houston Youth Symphony

Rice University, Stude Concert Hall

713-785-2422 | HoustonYouthSymphony.com

January 30

Faculty Chamber Recital

Blinn College

Brenham

979-830-4288 | blinn.edu/vpa

January 31

Elias String Quartet: In Beethoven’s Footsteps

Da Camera

The Menil Collection

713-524-7601 | dacamera.com

February 2

Band Summertime Concert

The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

713-942-1960 | hspva.org

February 2-3

Andrés Conducts West Side Story

Houston Symphony

Jones Hall

713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org

February 3, 5, 9 and 11

Les Pêcheurs de Perles (The Pearl Fishers) by Georges Bizet

Opera in the Heights!

Lambert Hall

713-861-5303 | operaintheheights.org

February 4

Yo-Yo Ma

Houston Symphony

Jones Hall

713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org

February 5

The Voice — BAC Scholarship Audition Concert

Bay Area Chorus of Greater Houston

Villa de Matel

281-326-1286 | bayareachorus.org

February 6

Girls Chorus TMEA Concert

The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

Moores Opera House

713-942-1960 | hspva.org

February 7

Chamber Orchestra Concert

The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

Venue TBD

713-942-1960 | hspva.org

February 9

LOFT Concert Series, Angel Otero: Everything and Nothing

Musiqa

Contemporary Arts Museum Houston

713-524-5678 | musiqahouston.org

February 10

Christian Tetzlaff, Violin; and Lars Vogt, Piano

Da Camera

Wortham Theater Center

713-524-7601 | dacamera.com

February 10-18

Requiem

Houston Grand Opera

Wortham Theater Center

713-228-6737 | houstongrandopera.org

February 10

Viva el Amor

MECA Performing Arts

MECA Auditorium

713-802-9370 | meca-houston.org

February 11

Rameau’s Les Indes Galantes

Mercury Houston

Wortham Theater Center

713-533-0080 | mercuryhouston.org

February 12

Scalable Heights

Ars Lyrica

The Hobby Center

713-315-2525 | arslyricahouston.org

February 12

Stolen Moments, featuring Maureen Nelson and Matt McClung

River Oaks Chamber Orchestra

The MATCH

713-665-2700 | rocohouston.org

February 12

Theodore S. Davis, Organ

St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church

713-666-3111 | stthomashouston.org/concerts

February 14

Cuartetto Casals with Manuel Barrueco

Chamber Music Houston

Rice University, Stude Concert Hall

713-348-5400 | chambermusichouston.org

February 14

Wind Chamber Music Concert

The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

713-942-1960 | hspva.org

February 17-25

35MM: A Musical Exhibition

Pitch Me This Productions

The MATCH

713-521-4533 | pitchmethis.com

February 17-19

A Salute to Stevie Wonder

Houston Symphony

Jones Hall

713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org

February 17

Joey Alexander Trio

Society for the Performing Arts

Wortham Theater Center

713-227-4772 | spahouston.org

February 17

Steven Tharp Organ Concert

St. Martin’s Episcopal Church

713-830-4135

stmartinsepiscopal.org/music-at-st-martins

February 17-28

The 106th Celebration of Mardi Gras! Galveston

Galveston

mardigrasgalveston.com

February 18

Mardi Gras Menagerie!

Houston Symphony

Jones Hall

713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org

February 18

Profeti della Quinta, Madrigals & Hebrew Prayers by Salomone Rossi

Houston Early Music

Congregation Beth Israel

281-846-4222 | houstonearlymusic.org

February 18

Soul to Soul: Yiddish and African-American Music Meet In a Celebration of Two Cultures

Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston

713-729-3200 | erjcchouston.org

February 19

Valentine’s Concert — Violin Favorites

Galveston Symphony Orchestra

The Grand 1894 Opera House, Galveston

800-821-1894 | galvestonsymphony.org

February 20

Mariachi Concert

The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

713-942-1960 | hspva.org

February 21

Horszowski Trio: Fauré, Tower and Schubert

Da Camera

The Menil Collection

713-524-7601 | dacamera.com

February 23

Symphony Orchestra Concert

The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

713-942-1960 | hspva.org

February 23

Tea & Scones Gilbert & Sullivan Presentation

The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

713-942-1960 | hspva.org

February 23-26

Pictures at an Exhibition

Houston Symphony

Jones Hall

713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org

February 24

Joshua Redman: Still Dreaming, with Ron Miles, Scott Colley and Brian Blade

Da Camera

Wortham Theater Center

713-524-7601 | dacamera.com

February 24

Phil Kramer Recital Series: Bach Society Houston

New Hope Lutheran Church

281-499-7611 | NewHopeLC.org

February 24

Pre-Madrigal Festival Concert (with Chamber Singers)

The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

South Main Baptist Church

713-942-1960 | hspva.org

February 25

People Are People

River Oaks Chamber Orchestra

The Church of St. John the Divine

713-665-2700 | rocohouston.org

February 25

Shaun Hopper & Caroline Sky

The Clarion at Brazosport, Brazosport College

Lake Jackson

979-230-3156 | clarion.brazosport.edu

March TBD

Mixing It Up

Bay Area Chorus of Greater Houston

Clear Lake Presbyterian Church

281-326-1286 | bayareachorus.org

March 3

Brentano String Quartet: The Art of Fugue

Da Camera

Wortham Theater Center

713-524-7601 | dacamera.com

March 3-5

Eschenbach Conducts Bruckner

Houston Symphony

Jones Hall

713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org

March 4

Third Coast Percussion

Society for the Performing Arts

Wortham Theater Center

713-227-4772 | spahouston.org

March 5

Bands

Blinn College

Brenham

979-830-4288 | blinn.edu/vpa

March 5

Schubert Octet, featuring Nathan Williams

River Oaks Chamber Orchestra

The MATCH

713-665-2700 | rocohouston.org

March 6-12

Live at the Stardust; Lounge Lizards & Casino Crooners

Lone Star Lyric

The MATCH

917-414-9577 | lonestarlyric.org

March 7

Calidore String Quartet

Chamber Music Houston

Rice University, Stude Concert Hall

713-348-5400 | chambermusichouston.org

March 9-11

33rd annual Young Texas Artists Music Competition

Young Texas Artists

Crighton Theatre, Conroe

youngtexasartists.org

March 9, 11-12

Mendelssohn & Petrouchka

Houston Symphony

Jones Hall

713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org

March 10

Spring Piano Recital

The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

713-942-1960 | hspva.org

March 11

Bach, Beethoven & Barbecue, and Finalists’ Concert and Awards

Young Texas Artists

Crighton Theatre, Conroe

youngtexasartists.org

March 11

American Trios!

Musiqa

The MATCH

713-524-5678 | musiqahouston.org

March 11-12

Americana

Houston Choral Society

The Foundry United Methodist Church

713-627-3609 | houstonchoral.org

March 11

Marquis Hill Blacktet

Da Camera

Wortham Theater Center

713-524-7601 | dacamera.com

March 12

The Rob Landes Trio — Music and the Movies

The Grand 1894 Opera House

Galveston

800-821-1894 | thegrand.com

March 12

Thomas Gaynor, Organ

St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church

713-666-3111 | stthomashouston.org/concerts

March 17-19

Pink Martini Returns

Houston Symphony

Jones Hall

713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org

March 18

42nd Street

The Grand 1894 Opera House

Galveston

800-821-1894 | thegrand.com

March 19

The Virtuoso Romantic

Galveston Symphony Orchestra

The Grand 1894 Opera House, Galveston

800-821-1894 | galvestonsymphony.org

March 24-26

Beethoven 6 & 7

Houston Symphony

Jones Hall

713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org

March 23

Beethoven 6 & 7

Houston Symphony

Sugar Land Baptist Church, Sugar Land

713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org

March 23

Performing Asia: Maiko Sasaki at Asia Society: Roots, Reeds and Rhapsody

River Oaks Chamber Orchestra

Asia Society Texas Center

713-496-9901 | asiasociety.org/texas

March 24

Phil Kramer Recital Series: Francesca McNeeley, cello

New Hope Lutheran Church

281-499-7611 | NewHopeLC.org

March 24

Scrap-Arts-Music

The Grand 1894 Opera House

Galveston

800-821-1894 | thegrand.com

March 24-25

Spring Jazz Festival

The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

713-942-1960 | hspva.org

March 25

Haydn & Beethoven

Mercury Houston

Wortham Theater Center

713-533-0080 | mercuryhouston.org

March 26

Music Fest: Choir and Orchestra Concert

St. Martin’s Episcopal Church

713-830-4135

stmartinsepiscopal.org/music-at-st-martins

March 28

Quatuor Ebène

Chamber Music Houston

Rice University, Stude Concert Hall

713-348-5400 | chambermusichouston.org

March 31

A Celtic Celebration

Montgomery County Choral Society

First United Methodist Church, Conroe

936-756-3395, x 118 | mcchoral.org

March 31, April 2

Beethoven’s Fidelio — Opera in Concert

Houston Symphony

Jones Hall

713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org

March 31, April 2, 6 and 8

Little Women by Mark Adamo

Opera in the Heights!

Lambert Hall

713-861-5303 | operaintheheights.org

March 31

VoicePlay

The Clarion at Brazosport, Brazosport College

Lake Jackson

979-230-3156 | clarion.brazosport.edu

April 1

Double Trouble

River Oaks Chamber Orchestra

The Church of St. John the Divine

713-665-2700 | rocohouston.org

April 1

Gadi Lehavi Jazz Trio

Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston

713-729-3200 | erjcchouston.org

April 1

Mass in B Minor — Johann Sebastian Bach

Houston Chamber Choir

South Main Baptist Church

713-224-5566 | HoustonChamberChoir.org

April 2

Classical Spectres

Ars Lyrica

The Hobby Center

713-315-2525 | arslyricahouston.org

April 4

Llyr Williams, Piano

Da Camera

The Menil Collection

713-524-7601 | dacamera.com

April 4

Percussion Ensemble Concert

The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

713-942-1960 | hspva.org

April 6

Chamber Orchestra Concert

The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

Venue TBD

713-942-1960 | hspva.org

April 6

Neighborhood Series: Schubert’s Death and the Maiden

Mercury Houston

The MATCH

713-533-0080 | mercuryhouston.org

April 7

ROCO Brass Quintet: Music from the Americas

River Oaks Chamber Orchestra

The MATCH

713-665-2700 | rocohouston.org

April 7

Wind Chamber Music Concert

The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

713-942-1960 | hspva.org

April 7-10

Romeo and Juliet

Moores Opera Center

Moores Opera House

713-743-3313 | uh.edu/class/music/opera

April 8

Light, Land, and Sea

Musiqa

The MATCH

713-524-5678 | musiqahouston.org

April 8

Neighborhood Series: Schubert’s Death and the Maiden

Mercury Houston

Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church

713-533-0080 | mercuryhouston.org

Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

713-533-0080 | mfah.org

April 9

Neighborhood Series: Schubert’s Death and the Maiden

Mercury Houston

Dosey Doe, The Woodlands

713-533-0080 | mercuryhouston.org?

April 13-15

Falla & España

Houston Symphony

Jones Hall

713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org

April 14

Good Friday Requiem

St. Martin’s Episcopal Church

713-830-4135

stmartinsepiscopal.org/music-at-st-martins

April 18

Exploring Mars: The Next Generation

Houston Symphony

Jones Hall

713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org

April 18

Vocal Spring Concert

The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

713-942-1960 | hspva.org

April 20-21

Joe’s Pub Series: Martha Redbone’s Bone Hill — The Concert

Lott Entertainment Presents

Alley Theatre

713-269-9691 | lottentertainmentpresents.com

April 20, 22-23

The Pines of Rome

Houston Symphony

Jones Hall

713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org

April 22-May 7

Götterdämmerung

Houston Grand Opera

Wortham Theater Center

713-228-6737 | houstongrandopera.org

April 22

Percussion Ensemble

Blinn College

Brenham

979-830-4288 | blinn.edu/vpa

April 22

St. Cecilia Chamber Music Society Concert

Houston Youth Symphony

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church

713-785-2422 | HoustonYouthSymphony.com

April 22

Terence Blanchard Featuring the E-Collective

Da Camera

Wortham Theater Center

713-524-7601 | dacamera.com

April 23

Bands

Blinn College

Brenham

979-830-4288 | blinn.edu/vpa

April 23

Voices

Galveston Symphony Orchestra

The Grand 1894 Opera House, Galveston

800-821-1894 | galvestonsymphony.org

April 26

Side-by-Side with the Houston Symphony

Houston Youth Symphony

Jones Hall

713-785-2422 | HoustonYouthSymphony.com

April 27

Band Spring Concert

The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

713-942-1960 | hspva.org

April 27

Emerson String Quartet

Chamber Music Houston

Rice University, Stude Concert Hall

713-348-5400 | chambermusichouston.org

April 27

Jazz Ensemble

Blinn College

Brenham

979-830-4288 | blinn.edu/vpa

April 28-30

Bond & Beyond

Houston Symphony

Jones Hall

713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org

April 28-May 12

The Abduction From the Seraglio

Houston Grand Opera

Wortham Theater Center

713-228-6737 | houstongrandopera.org

April 29

Dr. Seuss at the Symphony

Houston Symphony

Jones Hall

713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org

April 29

The Midtown Men

The Grand 1894 Opera House

Galveston

800-821-1894 | thegrand.com

May TBD

Through the Centuries

Bay Area Chorus of Greater Houston

Friendswood United Methodist Church, Friendswood

281-326-1286 | bayareachorus.org

May 4

A New Requiem

Houston Symphony

Rice University

713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org

May 4

LOFT Concert Series, Atlas, Plural, Monumental

Musiqa

Contemporary Arts Museum Houston

713-524-5678 | musiqahouston.org

May 5

Piano Ensemble Recital

The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

713-942-1960 | hspva.org

May 5-7

A New Requiem

Houston Symphony

Jones Hall

713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org

May 5

Houston Boy Choir

St. Martin’s Episcopal Church

713-830-4135

stmartinsepiscopal.org/music-at-st-martins

May 5

Infusion Baroque, Bach: The Next Generation

Houston Early Music

Christ the King Lutheran Church

281-846-4222 | houstonearlymusic.org

May 5

Radhe Radhe: Rites of Holi with Vijay Iyer with International Contemporary Ensemble

Da Camera

Wortham Theater Center

713-524-7601 | dacamera.com

May 6

ARTRAGEOUS

The Grand 1894 Opera House

Galveston

800-821-1894 | thegrand.com

May 6

Ginkgoa

Society for the Performing Arts

Miller Outdoor Theatre

713-227-4772 | spahouston.org

May 6

Music Fit for a King

Houston Choral Society

The Foundry United Methodist Church

713-627-3609 | houstonchoral.org

May 7

Bayou City Women’s Chorus Spring Concert

Bayou City Performing Arts

The MATCH

713-521-7464 | bcpahouston.org

May 7

Spring Concert

Houston Youth Symphony

Rice University, Stude Concert Hall

713-785-2422 | HoustonYouthSymphony.com

May 11, 13-14

Tchaikovsky’s Pathetique

Houston Symphony

Jones Hall

713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org

May 12-13

6 Guitars

Lott Entertainment Presents

Alley Theatre

713-269-9691 | lottentertainmentpresents.com

May 12-13

Pop concert

The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

713-942-1960 | hspva.org

May 12

Phil Kramer Recital Series: Axiom Quartet

New Hope Lutheran Church

281-499-7611 | NewHopeLC.org

May 12

The 5 Browns

Society for the Performing Arts

Jones Hall

713-227-4772 | spahouston.org

May 13

Arlo Guthrie

The Grand 1894 Opera House

Galveston

800-821-1894 | thegrand.com

May 13

Mozart’s Requiem with Houston Symphony Chorus

Mercury Houston

Wortham Theater Center

713-533-0080 | mercuryhouston.org

May 14

Chamber Music Recital

Houston Youth Symphony

Rice University, Duncan Recital Hall

713-785-2422 | HoustonYouthSymphony.com

May 14

Mother’s Day Jazz Concert with Dennis Dotson Quintet

St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church

713-666-3111 | stthomashouston.org/concerts

May 15

Pearls of Great Fortune, Houston Masterworks Chorus 30th Anniversary Concert

Houston Masterworks Chorus

Rice University, Stude Concert Hall

713-529-8900 | houstonmasterworks.org

May 16

Symphony Orchestra Concert

The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

713-942-1960 | hspva.org

May 18

Mariachi Concert

The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

713-942-1960 | hspva.org

May 19-21

Andrés Conducts Brahms

Houston Symphony

Jones Hall

713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org

May 21

Don Quixote’s Excellent Adventures

Ars Lyrica

The Hobby Center

713-315-2525 | arslyricahouston.org

May 21

In the Mood

Houston Chamber Choir

Wortham Theater Center

713-224-5566 | HoustonChamberChoir.org

May 23

Climbing Dreams

Houston Symphony

Jones Hall

713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org

May 26-28

Classic Broadway

Houston Symphony

Jones Hall

713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org

June 1

The Bach Society of Houston: Concert of Major Motets

St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church

713-666-3111 | stthomashouston.org/concerts

June 5-25

An Opérette Bouffe

Lone Star Lyric

The MATCH

917-414-9577 | lonestarlyric.org

June 6

Gay Men’s Chorus of Houston PRIDE Concert

Bayou City Performing Arts

Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church

713-521-7464 | bcpahouston.org

June 6, 13, 20, 27

PERSPECTIVES Chamber Music Series

Texas Music Festival

Dudley Recital Hall

713-743-3167 | tmf.uh.edu

June 10-July 1

28th Annual Immanuel and Helen Olshan Texas Music Festival

Texas Music Festival

University of Houston, Moores Opera House; UH Moores School of Music; and the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, The Woodlands

713-743-3167 | tmf.uh.edu

