The Houston Press Fall 2016 Arts Guide: Music
|
Native Houstonian country star Clint Black performs September 22 at Stafford Centre.
Photo courtesy of PFA Media
The arrival of Fall in the Houston area can be difficult to detect using the calendar, tied as it is to our ever-oppressive climate, or the retail sector, who would have you believe that Halloween comes directly after the Fourth of July. Look instead to the area’s fine-arts organizations, on track to produce hundreds of musical events spread across the Greater Houston area — Conroe to Galveston, Brenham to Fort Bend County — between this weekend and well into the New Year. Collect them all; before you know it, Summer will be here again.
Through Friday
MIDTOWN: LIVE!
Pitch Me This Productions
The MATCH
713-521-4533 | pitchmethis.com
September 2
Giving Spirits Concert Benefiting Keep Sugar Land Beautiful
Sugar Land Town Square
Sugar Land
sugarlandtownsquare.com
September 2
Inside Out with Emma Campbell
Pitch Me This Productions
The MATCH
713-521-4533 | pitchmethis.com
September 2
Something About a Rose: Music Inspired by Shakespeare
WindSync
Miller Outdoor Theatre
832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com
September 2
The Music of The Rolling Stones
Houston Symphony
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
281-364-3010 | woodlandscenter.org
September 3
Dariush
Stafford Centre
Stafford
281-208-6900 | staffordcentre.com
September 3
The Music of Queen
Houston Symphony
Jones Hall
713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org
September 3
Xtreme Baroque
Mercury Houston
Miller Outdoor Theatre
713-533-0080 | mercuryhouston.org
September 4
Pops Concert — Broadway Classics
Galveston Symphony Orchestra
The Grand 1894 Opera House, Galveston
800-821-1894 | galvestonsymphony.org
September 4
Seth MacFarlane with the Houston Symphony
Houston Symphony
Jones Hall
713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org
September 9
Les Plaisirs de Versailles
Ars Lyrica
The Hobby Center
713-315-2525 | arslyricahouston.org
September 9-11
Linda Eder sings Judy Garland
Houston Symphony
Jones Hall
713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org
September 9-10
The Honky Tonk Angels
Stages Repertory Theatre
Miller Outdoor Theatre
832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com
September 9
Timewarp Concert Series — P.S.O.M. Live
Sugar Land Town Square
Sugar Land
sugarlandtownsquare.com
September 9
Wynonna & The Big Noise
The Clarion at Brazosport, Brazosport College
Lake Jackson
979-230-3156 | clarion.brazosport.edu
September 10
Cindy Scott
Millbend Coffeehouse
Northwoods Unitarian Universalist Church, The Woodlands
281-350-3052 | millbend.org
September 10
Second Saturday Concert: Still on the Hill
Houston Folklore & Folk Music Society
West University Community Center
713-204-1207 | houstonfolkmusic.org/secsat.html
September 10
The Texas Tenors in Concert
The Grand 1894 Opera House
Galveston
800-821-1894 | thegrand.com
September 11
Memorial Evensong for the 15th Anniversary of 9/11
St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church
713-666-3111 | stthomashouston.org/concerts
September 11
Pearls of Great Price, 9/11 Concert and Remembrance
Houston Masterworks Chorus
Rice University, Stude Concert Hall
713-529-8900 | houstonmasterworks.org
September 12
Beto & The Fairlanes
Young Audiences of Houston
Miller Outdoor Theatre
832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com
September 13
Fantasia: Music From Disney’s Beloved Fantasia Films
WindSync
Miller Outdoor Theatre
832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com
September 13
Joy of Pearls, Houston Youth Symphony Celebrates 70 years
Houston Masterworks Chorus
Rice University, Stude Concert Hall
713-529-8900 | houstonyouthsymphony.com
September 3-October 22
Made in Texas
The Music Box Theater
713-522-7722 | themusicboxtheater.com
September 14
A Master Class with Lang Lang
Moores Opera Center
Moores Opera House
713-743-3313 | uh.edu/class/music/opera
September 15
Guest Recital with Lang Lang
Moores Opera Center
Moores Opera House
713-743-3313 | uh.edu/class/music/opera
September 15
Hispanic Heritage Celebration
Houston Symphony
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
281-364-3010 | woodlandscenter.org
September 15
Musiqa Loft Concert, Right Here, Right Now: Houston, Volume 2
Musiqa
Contemporary Arts Museum Houston
713-524-5678 | musiqahouston.org
September 16, 18, 22, 24
Die Fledermaus by Johann Strauss II
Opera in the Heights!
Lambert Hall
713-861-5303 | operaintheheights.org
September 16
Opry on the Square
Sugar Land Town Square
Sugar Land
sugarlandtownsquare.com
September 16
Phil Kramer Recital Series: James D. Rodriguez, baritone
New Hope Lutheran Church
281-499-7611 | NewHopeLC.org
September 16
Shinyribs and Squirrel Nut Zippers
Miller Outdoor Theatre
832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com
September 17
Houston Black Heritage Music & Arts Festival
Houston Black Heritage Festival
Discovery Green
houstonblackheritagefestival.com
September 17
Montgomery Wine and Music Fest
Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce
Historic Downtown Montgomery
936-597-5004
experiencemontgomery.com/events/wine-and-music-fest
September 17
Opening Night Concert and Gala with Academy, Grammy and Golden Globe Award-winning actor Sir Ben Kingsley, Peter and the Wolf
Houston Symphony
Jones Hall
713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org
September 17
Performing Asia: M.S. Subbulakshmi Centenary Celebration
Asia Society Texas Center
713-496-9901 | asiasociety.org/texas
September 19
Houston Aztec Dance & Drum
Young Audiences of Houston
Miller Outdoor Theatre
832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com
September 19
!Viva Rudy!
Houston Grand Opera
Wortham Theater Center
713-228-6737 | houstongrandopera.com
September 20
Miró String Quartet
Chamber Music Houston
Rice University, Stude Concert Hall
713-348-5400 | chambermusichouston.org
September 21
Donovan: The Retrospective/Sunshine Superman Fiftieth Anniversary Tour 2016
WM Concerts
Wortham Theater Center
832-487-7041 | houstonfirsttheaters.com, donovan.ie
September 21
Wind Chamber Concert
The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
713-942-1960 | hspva.org
September 22
Clint Black
Stafford Centre
281-208-6900 | staffordcentre.com
September 23-25
Mahler Symphony No. 1
Houston Symphony
Jones Hall
713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org
September 23
Performing Asia: IIIZ+ in Concert
Asia Society Texas Center
713-496-9901 | asiasociety.org/texas
September 23
ROCO In Concert: Dance Like No One’s Watching
River Oaks Chamber Orchestra
Miller Outdoor Theatre
713-665-2700 | rocohouston.org
September 23
The ROCO Season Opener: Timeless
River Oaks Chamber Orchestra
Miller Outdoor Theatre
832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com
September 23
Vocal Limelight
The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
713-942-1960| hspva.org
September 24
ROCO In Concert: Dance Like No One’s Watching
River Oaks Chamber Orchestra
The Church of St. John the Divine
713-665-2700 | rocohouston.org
September 24
Steppin’ Out Live with Ben Vereen
The Grand 1894 Opera House
Galveston
800-821-1894 | thegrand.com
September 24-25
The Complete Choral Works of Maurice Duruflé
Houston Chamber Choir
Rice University
713-224-5566 | HoustonChamberChoir.org
September 27
A Disney Spectacular (and Dinner)
Montgomery County Choral Society
First United Methodist Church, Conroe
936-756-3395, x 118 | mcchoral.org
September 27
What’s Opera, Duck?
Moores Opera Center
McGonigel’s Mucky Duck
713-528-5999 | mcgonigels.com
September 28
No Bully Here Music Festival
Foundation for Modern Music
Miller Outdoor Theatre
832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com
September 29, October 1-2
Haydn’s The Creation
Houston Symphony
Jones Hall
713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org
September 30
Haydn’s The Creation
Houston Symphony
Sugar Land Baptist Church, Sugar Land
713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org
September 30
Josephine Baker: A Personal Portrait, by Julia Bullock
Da Camera
Wortham Theater Center
713-524-7601 | dacamera.com
October 1
An Evening with the Legendary Christopher Cross
Brilliant Lecture Series
Dunham Theater
713-974-1335 | brilliantentertainment.com
October 1
Koffee House
The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
713-942-1960 | hspva.org
October 1
Sing a Mighty Song
Houston Choral Society
The Foundry United Methodist Church
713-627-3609 | houstonchoral.org
October 1
Sustained by Breath and Line
Musiqa
The MATCH
713-524-5678 | musiqahouston.org
October 1
Symphony Orchestra
Moores Opera Center
Moores Opera House
713-743-3313 | uh.edu/class/music/opera
October 1
The Morning After, a Houston Press Brunch Event
Houston Press
Bayou City Event Center
877-987-6487
microapp.houstonpress.com/brunch-the-morning-after/2016
October 2
Performing Asia: XinXin Nanguan Ensemble
Asia Society Texas Center
713-496-9901 | asiasociety.org/texas
October 2
Vienna and Paris
Galveston Symphony Orchestra
The Grand 1894 Opera House, Galveston
800-821-1894 | galvestonsymphony.org
October 2
Zakir Hussain and Niladri Kumar, a Sitar Concert
Indo-American Association — Houston
Wortham Theater Center
832-487-7041 | www.iaahouston.com
October 6-8
37th Annual Festival Chicano
Festival Chicano, Inc.
Miller Outdoor Theatre
832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com
October 7
Giving Spirits Benefiting Fort Bend Community Prevention Coalition
Sugar Land Town Square
Sugar Land
sugarlandtownsquare.com
October 7
Hocus Pocus Pops
Houston Symphony
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
281-364-3010 | woodlandscenter.org
October 7
In My Mind: Monk at Town Hall, 1959, by Jason Moran
Da Camera
Wortham Theater Center
713-524-7601 | dacamera.com
October 7
Smokey Robinson
Society for the Performing Arts
Jones Hall
713-227-4772 | spahouston.org
October 8
Brahms’ First Symphony
Mercury Houston
Wortham Theater Center
713-533-0080 | mercuryhouston.org
October 8
Charlie Chaplin at the Symphony
The Clarion at Brazosport, Brazosport College
Lake Jackson
979-230-3156 | clarion.brazosport.edu
October 8
Second Saturday Concert: Bob Livingston
Houston Folklore & Folk Music Society
West University Community Center
713-204-1207 | houstonfolkmusic.org/secsat.html
October 9
Bayou City Jazz Series: Richard Elliot & Max Groove
Wortham Theater Center
832-487-7041
houstonfirsttheaters.com/Wortham-Center
October 9
Fantasy, Love and Sex(tet), featuring Richard and Cece Belcher
River Oaks Chamber Orchestra
The MATCH
713-665-2700 | rocohouston.org
October 9
Houston Ebony Opera Guild
St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church
713-666-3111 | stthomashouston.org/concerts
October 10
Hot Peas ‘N Butter
Miller Outdoor Theatre
832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com
October 13
Dedication of new Pipe Organ
Blinn College Choirs
Brenham
979-830-4288 | blinn.edu/vpa
October 14
A Night with Lauren Daigle
KSBJ Radio
Houston’s First Baptist Church
281-446-5725 | ksbj.org
October 14
Día de la Hispanidad — Aymee Nuviola
Institute of Hispanic Culture of Houston
Miller Outdoor Theatre
832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com
October 14
ROCO Brass Quintet: From Russia with Valves
River Oaks Chamber Orchestra
The MATCH
713-665-2700 | rocohouston.org
October 14-16
The Sounds of Simon and Garfunkel
Houston Symphony
Jones Hall
713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org
October 15
A Magic Carpet Ride
Houston Symphony
Jones Hall
713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org
October 15
Chubby Checker and the Wild Cats, Let’s Twist Again!
The Grand 1894 Opera House
Galveston
800-821-1894 | thegrand.com
October 15-16
Handel’s Jephtha
Ars Lyrica
The Hobby Center
713-315-2525 | arslyricahouston.org
October 15
Live @ Rec Room Concert Series
Rec Room
713-344-1291 | recroomhtx.com
October 15
Lunada 2016
Mexican Institute of Greater Houston
Miller Outdoor Theatre
832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com
October 20
45th Annual Spaghetti Supper with vocal and instrumental performances
The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
713-942-1960 | hspva.org
October 20
Charlotte Mattax, Harpsichord Masterpieces
Houston Early Music, presented with Bach Society Houston
Christ the King Lutheran Church
281-846-4222 | houstonearlymusic.org
October 20
Performing Asia: Gan-A Tsui Nanguan Theater
Asia Society Texas Center
713-496-9901 | asiasociety.org/texas
October 21
Calavera Rendezvous
MECA Performing Arts
MECA Auditorium
713-802-9370 | meca-houston.org
October 21
Phil Kramer Recital Series: Michael David Ging, organ
New Hope Lutheran Church
281-499-7611 | NewHopeLC.org
October 21
Rock the Block with Sessions Music
Sugar Land Town Square
Sugar Land
sugarlandtownsquare.com
October 21-24
The Crucible
Moores Opera Center
Edythe Bates Old Moores Opera Center
713-743-3313 | uh.edu/class/music/opera
October 21-November 4
The Elixir of Love
Houston Grand Opera
Wortham Theater Center
713-228-6737 | houstongrandopera.org
October 22
Itzhak Perlman, Jones Hall 50th Anniversary Gala Concert, A Mad Mid-Century Celebration
Society for the Performing Arts
Jones Hall
713-227-4772 | spahouston.org
October 22
Neighborhood Series: Bach’s Goldberg Variations
Mercury Houston
Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
713-533-0080 | mercuryhouston.org
October 22
Tacolandia
Houston Press
The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park
877-987-6487
microapp.houstonpress.com/tacolandia/2016
October 23
Neighborhood Series: Bach’s Goldberg Variations
Mercury Houston
Dosey Doe, The Woodlands
713-533-0080 | mercuryhouston.org
October 24-30
Octoberfest; Oompa, Yodel, Polka-meisters
Lone Star Lyric
The MATCH
917-414-9577 | lonestarlyric.org
October 25
2016 Musical and Literary Ofrenda
River Oaks Chamber Orchestra
Lawndale Art Center
713-665-2700 | rocohouston.org
October 25-28
Brahmsfest
Moores Opera Center
Dudley Recital Hall
713-743-3313 | uh.edu/class/music/opera
October 25
On the Trail of Big Cats: Tigers, Cougars & Snow Leopards
Houston Symphony
Jones Hall
713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org
October 26
Faculty Chamber Recital
Blinn College
Brenham
979-830-4288 | blinn.edu/vpa
October 27
Wu Han, Philip Setzer, and David Finckel Trio
Chamber Music Houston
Rice University, Stude Concert Hall
713-348-5400 | chambermusichouston.org
October 28-November 11
Faust (Michael Fabiano)
Houston Grand Opera
Wortham Theater Center
713-228-6737 | houstongrandopera.org
October 28
For KING & COUNTRY, Priceless The Tour with KB and Special Guest Jordan Feliz
KSBJ Radio
Berry Center, Cypress
281-446-5725 | ksbj.org
October 28
Haute Halloween: A Dueling Piano Experience
Sugar Land Town Square
Sugar Land
sugarlandtownsquare.com
October 28
Hereford Cathedral Choir
St. Martin’s Episcopal Church
713-830-4135
stmartinsepiscopal.org/music-at-st-martins
October 28-30
Kavakos Plays & Conducts
Houston Symphony
Jones Hall
713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org
October 28
St. Lawrence String Quartet: Fractals (Beethoven and John Adams Premiere)
Da Camera
The Hobby Center
713-524-7601 | dacamera.com
October 29
Fort Bend Symphony Orchestra Presents Hauntcert
Sugar Land Town Square
Sugar Land
sugarlandtownsquare.com
October 29-30
MECA Día de los Muertos Festival
MECA Performing Arts
713-802-9370 | meca-houston.org
October 29-November 26
Mixed Tape Diaries
The Music Box Theater
713-522-7722 | themusicboxtheater.com
October 29
Pops at the Park
Houston Chamber Choir
Miller Outdoor Theatre
832-487-7102 | milleroutdoortheatre.com
October 29
Route 66
Houston Chamber Choir
Miller Outdoor Theatre
713-224-5566 | HoustonChamberChoir.org
October 29
The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1923) silent film with Rob Landes
The Grand 1894 Opera House
Galveston
800-821-1894 | thegrand.com
October 30
Chamber Orchestra
Moores Opera Center
Moores Opera House
713-743-3313 | uh.edu/class/music/opera
October 30
Grieg’s Piano Concerto!
Galveston Symphony Orchestra
The Grand 1894 Opera House, Galveston
800-821-1894 | galvestonsymphony.org
October 30
Silent Movie, Phantom of the Opera, with Live Organ
St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church
713-666-3111 | stthomashouston.org/concerts
November 2
Fall Jazz Festival
The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
713-942-1960 | hspva.org
November 3
Neighborhood Series: Bach’s Goldberg Variations
Mercury Houston
The MATCH
713-533-0080 | mercuryhouston.org
November 3-6
Trifonov Plus Rachmaninoff
Houston Symphony
Jones Hall
713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org
November 4
Time Warp Concert Series — Strange Days Band
Sugar Land Town Square
Sugar Land
sugarlandtownsquare.com
November 5
Neighborhood Series: Bach’s Goldberg Variations
Mercury Houston
Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church
713-533-0080 | mercuryhouston.org
November 5
Zion80
Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston
713-729-3200 | erjcchouston.org
November 6
Shankar-Jaikishan Forever
Indo-American Association — Houston
Wortham Theater Center
281-648-0422 | www.iaahouston.com
November 8
Jerusalem Quartet
Chamber Music Houston
Rice University, Stude Concert Hall
713-348-5400 | chambermusichouston.org
November 9
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox
AEG Live
The Hobby Center
713-315-2525 | thehobbycenter.org
November 9
Percussion Ensemble Concert
The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
713-942-1960 | hspva.org
November 11
American Salute — Veterans Day Concert
Bay Area Chorus of Greater Houston
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Nassau Bay
281-326-1286 | bayareachorus.org
November 11-13
I Love a Piano
Houston Symphony
Jones Hall
713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org
November 11, 13, 17 and 19
La Boheme by Giacomo Puccini
Opera in the Heights!
Lambert Hall
713-861-5303 | operaintheheights.org
November 11
Music City Hit-Makers
The Clarion at Brazosport, Brazosport College
Lake Jackson
979-230-3156 | clarion.brazosport.edu
November 11
Opry on the Square
Sugar Land Town Square
Sugar Land
sugarlandtownsquare.com
November 11
Paul O’Dette and Ronn McFarlane Lute Duo, Virtuoso Lute Duets
Houston Early Music and Guitar Houston
Emerson Unitarian Church
281-846-4222 | houstonearlymusic.org
November 11
Staff Singer Concert
St. Martin’s Episcopal Church
713-830-4135
stmartinsepiscopal.org/music-at-st-martins
November 12
A Window into the Russian Soul
Houston Chamber Choir
South Main Baptist Church
713-224-5566 | HoustonChamberChoir.org
November 12
Blinn College Choirs and Houston Camerata
Location TBD
Brenham
979-830-4288 | blinn.edu/vpa
November 12
Second Saturday Concert: Bettman & Halpin
Houston Folklore & Folk Music Society
West University Community Center
713-204-1207 | houstonfolkmusic.org/secsat.html
November 13
70th Anniversary Concert
Houston Youth Symphony
Rice University, Stude Concert Hall
713-785-2422 | HoustonYouthSymphony.com
November 13
Bayou City Jazz Series: Warren Hill & Karen Briggs
Wortham Theater Center
832-487-7041
houstonfirsttheaters.com/Wortham-Center
November 13
Fall Concert
Houston Youth Symphony
Rice University, Stude Concert Hall
713-785-2422 | HoustonYouthSymphony.com
November 13
Grant Wareham, Organ
St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church
713-666-3111 | stthomashouston.org/concerts
November 13
Tasting Menu, featuring Aloysia Friedmann
River Oaks Chamber Orchestra
The MATCH
713-665-2700 | rocohouston.org
November 14-15
Picasso and Music
Da Camera
The Menil Collection
713-524-7601 | dacamera.com
November 17
Wind Chamber Concert
The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
713-942-1960 | hspva.org
November 18
Helen Sung Quartet
The Clarion at Brazosport, Brazosport College
Lake Jackson
979-230-3156 | clarion.brazosport.edu
November 18
Phil Kramer Recital Series: A Night at the Opera
New Hope Lutheran Church
281-499-7611 | NewHopeLC.org
November 19
Dvorák’s Serenade
Mercury Houston
Wortham Theater Center
713-533-0080 | mercuryhouston.org
November 19
Live @ Rec Room Concert Series
Rec Room
713-344-1291 | recroomhtx.com
November 19
Space: The Final Playground
River Oaks Chamber Orchestra
The Church of St. John the Divine
713-665-2700 | rocohouston.org
November 25-27
A Mozart Thanksgiving
Houston Symphony
Jones Hall
713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org
November 26
Neighborhood Series: A Mexican Baroque Christmas
Mercury Houston
Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
713-533-0080 | mercuryhouston.org
November 27
Neighborhood Series: A Mexican Baroque Christmas
Mercury Houston
Dosey Doe, The Woodlands
713-533-0080 | mercuryhouston.org
November 27
The Priests
The Grand 1894 Opera House
Galveston
800-821-1894 | thegrand.com
December 1
Band Winter Concert
The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
713-942-1960 | hspva.org
December 1
Chamber Strings Concert
The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
713-942-1960 | hspva.org
December 1
Holly Jolly Jingle
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
281-364-3010 | woodlandscenter.org
December 1
Neighborhood Series: A Mexican Baroque Christmas
Mercury Houston
The MATCH
713-533-0080 | mercuryhouston.org
December 1
Symphony Orchestra
Moores Opera Center
Moores Opera House
713-743-3313 | uh.edu/class/music/opera
December 2-17
It’s a Wonderful Life
Houston Grand Opera
Wortham Theater Center
713-228-6737 | houstongrandopera.org
December 2
Keb’ Mo’ Band
The Clarion at Brazosport, Brazosport College
Lake Jackson
979-230-3156 | clarion.brazosport.edu
December 2
Pearland Hometown Christmas Festival
City of Pearland
Pearland Town Center
visitpearland.com
December 2-30
The White Christmas Album...A Beatles Holiday
The Music Box Theater
713-522-7722 | themusicboxtheater.com
December 2-4
Very Merry Pops
Houston Symphony
Jones Hall
713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org
December 3
12 Days of Christmas
Houston Symphony
Jones Hall
713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org
December 3
Cecile McLorin Salvant
Da Camera
Wortham Theater Center
713-524-7601 | dacamera.com
December 3
Christmas Cheer — Christmas Concert
Bay Area Chorus of Greater Houston
Villa de Matel
281-326-1286 | bayareachorus.org
December 3
Handel’s Messiah
Houston Choral Society
The Foundry United Methodist Church
713-627-3609 | houstonchoral.org
December 3
Neighborhood Series: A Mexican Baroque Christmas
Mercury Houston
Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church
713-533-0080 | mercuryhouston.org
December 3
Percussion Ensemble Concert
Blinn College
Brenham
979-830-4288 | blinn.edu/vpa
December 3
Performance with the Houston Symphony
The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
Jones Hall
713-942-1960 | hspva.org
December 3-4
Performing Asia: Voices of the Spirit
Houston Arts Alliance’s Folklife + Traditional Arts Program
Asia Society Texas Center
713-496-9901 | asiasociety.org/texas
December 4
Bands
Blinn College
Brenham
979-830-4288 | blinn.edu/vpa
December 4
Bayou City Performing Arts Holiday Concert
Bayou City Performing Arts
Resurrection Metropolitan Christian Church
713-521-7464 | bcpahouston.org
December 4
Christmas Cheer — Christmas Concert
Bay Area Chorus of Greater Houston
Clear Lake Presbyterian Church
281-326-1286 | bayareachorus.org
December 4
Holiday Concert
Moores Opera Center
Moores Opera House
713-743-3313 | uh.edu/class/music/opera
December 4
Joy to the World
Houston Choral Society
The Foundry United Methodist Church
713-627-3609 | houstonchoral.org
December 4
Lessons and Carols Service
St. Martin’s Episcopal Church
713-830-4135
stmartinsepiscopal.org/music-at-st-martins
December 5-11
A Swingin’ Holiday
Lone Star Lyric
The MATCH
917-414-9577 | lonestarlyric.org
December 6
Jazz Ensemble
Blinn College
Brenham
979-830-4288 | blinn.edu/vpa
December 6
The King’s Singers
Chamber Music Houston
Rice University, Stude Concert Hall
713-348-5400 | chambermusichouston.org
December 7
Symphony Orchestra Concert
The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
713-942-1960 | hspva.org
December 7
We Three Kings — An Irish Tenors Holiday
Society for the Performing Arts
Jones Hall
713-227-4772 | spahouston.org
December 9
A Christmas Celebration
Montgomery County Choral Society
First United Methodist Church, Conroe
936-756-3395, x 118 | mcchoral.org
December 9
It’s a Wonderful Life, Film With Live Orchestra
Houston Symphony
Jones Hall
713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org
December 9
Jason Vieaux, Guitar
Da Camera
The Hobby Center
713-524-7601 | dacamera.com
December 9
Mariachi Winter Concert
The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
713-942-1960 | hspva.org
December 9
Musica Pacifica, Frost & Fire: A Scottish Christmas Celebration
Houston Early Music
Christ Church Cathedral
281-846-4222 | houstonearlymusic.org
December 9
Winter Piano Recital
The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
713-942-1960 | hspva.org
December 10-11
Tidings of Great Joy — Christmas at the Villa
Houston Chamber Choir
Villa de Matel
713-224-5566 | HoustonChamberChoir.org
December 10
Vivaldi’s Gloria with Houston Symphony Chorus
Mercury Houston
Wortham Center, Cullen Theater
713-533-0080 | mercuryhouston.org
December 11
Andrea Bocelli
Houston Symphony
Toyota Center
713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org
December 12
Fiesta Guadalupana
MECA Performing Arts
713-802-9370 | meca-houston.org
December 13
ROCO Brass Quintet on Cypress Creek FACE Series
River Oaks Chamber Orchestra
The Centrum
713-665-2700 | rocohouston.org
December 15
Handel’s Messiah
Houston Symphony
Sugar Land Baptist Church, Sugar Land
713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org
December 16-18
Handel’s Messiah
Houston Symphony
Jones Hall
713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org
December 16-18
ConciertOh! de Invierno
Opera in the Heights!
Lambert Hall
713-861-5303 | operaintheheights.org
December 16
La Posada in the Old Sixth Ward
MECA Performing Arts
MECA Lobby Gallery
713-802-9370 | meca-houston.org
December 17
Jerry Jeff Walker
The Grand 1894 Opera House
Galveston
800-821-1894 | thegrand.com
December 17
Live @ Rec Room Concert Series
Rec Room
713-344-1291 | recroomhtx.com
December 18
Loretta Lynn, Queen of Country Music
The Grand 1894 Opera House
Galveston
800-821-1894 | thegrand.com
December 19
Baroque Pearls, Handel’s Messiah and selected Carols
Houston Masterworks Chorus
Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, Houston
713-529-8900 | houstonmasterworks.org
December 21-22
The Oak Ridge Boys
The Grand 1894 Opera House
Galveston
800-821-1894 | thegrand.com
December 31
Bachanalia: Cantatas for the New Year I Dinner, Concert & Gala
Ars Lyrica Houston
The Hobby Center
713-315-2525 | thehobbycenter.org
December 31
New Year’s Eve at The Music Box
The Music Box Theater
713-522-7722 | themusicboxtheater.com
January 5
Beer and Brass
River Oaks Chamber Orchestra
Saint Arnold Brewing Company
713-665-2700 | rocohouston.org
January 6-8
Cirque Goes to the Movies
Houston Symphony
Jones Hall
713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org
January 7
The White Album
Musiqa
The Hobby Center
713-524-5678 | musiqahouston.org
January 8
Les Touches Viol Consort
St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church
713-666-3111 | stthomashouston.org/concerts
January 8
Pops Concert — New Year Celebration
Galveston Symphony Orchestra
The Grand 1894 Opera House, Galveston
800-821-1894 | galvestonsymphony.org
January 10
Coral Kingdoms and Empires on Ice
Houston Symphony
Jones Hall
713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org
January 12
Vocal Winter Concert
The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
Westbury Baptist Church
713-942-1960 | hspva.org
January 12-15
Beethoven’s Emperor Concerto
Houston Symphony
Jones Hall
713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org
January 14
American Skies, a multimedia event
Mercury Houston
Wortham Theater Center
713-533-0080 | mercuryhouston.org
January 15
Don Henley
Smart Financial Centre
Sugar Land
281-207-6278 | smartfinancialcentre.net
January 16
First Annual High School Invitational Choral Festival
Houston Masterworks Chorus
Grace Presbyterian
713-529-8900 | houstonmasterworks.org
January 16-22
Ga Ga for Gershwin
Lone Star Lyric
The MATCH
917-414-9577 | lonestarlyric.org
January 20
Arturo Sandoval
Da Camera
Wortham Theater Center
713-524-7601 | dacamera.com
January 20
Houston Civic Symphony Concert
St. Martin’s Episcopal Church
713-830-4135
stmartinsepiscopal.org/music-at-st-martins
January 20-28
Nixon in China
Houston Grand Opera
Wortham Theater Center
713-228-6737 | houstongrandopera.org
January 21
David Sanborn
The Clarion at Brazosport, Brazosport College
Lake Jackson
979-230-3156 | clarion.brazosport.edu
January 22
Peter and the Wolf
River Oaks Chamber Orchestra
The Houston Zoo
713-665-2700 | rocohouston.org
January 24
Montrose Trio with Ivo-Jan Van Der Werff
Chamber Music Houston
Rice University, Stude Concert Hall
713-348-5400 | chambermusichouston.org
January 26
Gershwin & Rachmaninoff
Houston Symphony
Rice University
713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org
January 27-29
Gershwin & Rachmaninoff
Houston Symphony
Jones Hall
713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org
January 26, 28-29
The Inspector
Moores Opera Center
Moores Opera House
713-743-3313 | uh.edu/class/music/opera
January 27
ROCO Brass Quintet: Crossing over the English Channel
River Oaks Chamber Orchestra
The MATCH
713-665-2700 | rocohouston.org
January 27
Vocal Limelight
The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
713-942-1960 | hspva.org
January 27, 29-30
The Secret Marriage (Il matrimonio segreto)
Moores Opera Center
Moores Opera House
713-743-3313 | uh.edu/class/music/opera
January 28
Ben Edquist
The Clarion at Brazosport, Brazosport College
Lake Jackson
979-230-3156 | clarion.brazosport.edu
January 29
Hear the Future
Houston Chamber Choir
South Main Baptist Church
713-224-5566 | HoustonChamberChoir.org
January 29
Winter Concert
Houston Youth Symphony
Rice University, Stude Concert Hall
713-785-2422 | HoustonYouthSymphony.com
January 30
Faculty Chamber Recital
Blinn College
Brenham
979-830-4288 | blinn.edu/vpa
January 31
Elias String Quartet: In Beethoven’s Footsteps
Da Camera
The Menil Collection
713-524-7601 | dacamera.com
February 2
Band Summertime Concert
The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
713-942-1960 | hspva.org
February 2-3
Andrés Conducts West Side Story
Houston Symphony
Jones Hall
713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org
February 3, 5, 9 and 11
Les Pêcheurs de Perles (The Pearl Fishers) by Georges Bizet
Opera in the Heights!
Lambert Hall
713-861-5303 | operaintheheights.org
February 4
Yo-Yo Ma
Houston Symphony
Jones Hall
713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org
February 5
The Voice — BAC Scholarship Audition Concert
Bay Area Chorus of Greater Houston
Villa de Matel
281-326-1286 | bayareachorus.org
February 6
Girls Chorus TMEA Concert
The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
Moores Opera House
713-942-1960 | hspva.org
February 7
Chamber Orchestra Concert
The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
Venue TBD
713-942-1960 | hspva.org
February 9
LOFT Concert Series, Angel Otero: Everything and Nothing
Musiqa
Contemporary Arts Museum Houston
713-524-5678 | musiqahouston.org
February 10
Christian Tetzlaff, Violin; and Lars Vogt, Piano
Da Camera
Wortham Theater Center
713-524-7601 | dacamera.com
February 10-18
Requiem
Houston Grand Opera
Wortham Theater Center
713-228-6737 | houstongrandopera.org
February 10
Viva el Amor
MECA Performing Arts
MECA Auditorium
713-802-9370 | meca-houston.org
February 11
Rameau’s Les Indes Galantes
Mercury Houston
Wortham Theater Center
713-533-0080 | mercuryhouston.org
February 12
Scalable Heights
Ars Lyrica
The Hobby Center
713-315-2525 | arslyricahouston.org
February 12
Stolen Moments, featuring Maureen Nelson and Matt McClung
River Oaks Chamber Orchestra
The MATCH
713-665-2700 | rocohouston.org
February 12
Theodore S. Davis, Organ
St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church
713-666-3111 | stthomashouston.org/concerts
February 14
Cuartetto Casals with Manuel Barrueco
Chamber Music Houston
Rice University, Stude Concert Hall
713-348-5400 | chambermusichouston.org
February 14
Wind Chamber Music Concert
The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
713-942-1960 | hspva.org
February 17-25
35MM: A Musical Exhibition
Pitch Me This Productions
The MATCH
713-521-4533 | pitchmethis.com
February 17-19
A Salute to Stevie Wonder
Houston Symphony
Jones Hall
713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org
February 17
Joey Alexander Trio
Society for the Performing Arts
Wortham Theater Center
713-227-4772 | spahouston.org
February 17
Steven Tharp Organ Concert
St. Martin’s Episcopal Church
713-830-4135
stmartinsepiscopal.org/music-at-st-martins
February 17-28
The 106th Celebration of Mardi Gras! Galveston
Galveston
mardigrasgalveston.com
February 18
Mardi Gras Menagerie!
Houston Symphony
Jones Hall
713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org
February 18
Profeti della Quinta, Madrigals & Hebrew Prayers by Salomone Rossi
Houston Early Music
Congregation Beth Israel
281-846-4222 | houstonearlymusic.org
February 18
Soul to Soul: Yiddish and African-American Music Meet In a Celebration of Two Cultures
Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston
713-729-3200 | erjcchouston.org
February 19
Valentine’s Concert — Violin Favorites
Galveston Symphony Orchestra
The Grand 1894 Opera House, Galveston
800-821-1894 | galvestonsymphony.org
February 20
Mariachi Concert
The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
713-942-1960 | hspva.org
February 21
Horszowski Trio: Fauré, Tower and Schubert
Da Camera
The Menil Collection
713-524-7601 | dacamera.com
February 23
Symphony Orchestra Concert
The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
713-942-1960 | hspva.org
February 23
Tea & Scones Gilbert & Sullivan Presentation
The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
713-942-1960 | hspva.org
February 23-26
Pictures at an Exhibition
Houston Symphony
Jones Hall
713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org
February 24
Joshua Redman: Still Dreaming, with Ron Miles, Scott Colley and Brian Blade
Da Camera
Wortham Theater Center
713-524-7601 | dacamera.com
February 24
Phil Kramer Recital Series: Bach Society Houston
New Hope Lutheran Church
281-499-7611 | NewHopeLC.org
February 24
Pre-Madrigal Festival Concert (with Chamber Singers)
The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
South Main Baptist Church
713-942-1960 | hspva.org
February 25
People Are People
River Oaks Chamber Orchestra
The Church of St. John the Divine
713-665-2700 | rocohouston.org
February 25
Shaun Hopper & Caroline Sky
The Clarion at Brazosport, Brazosport College
Lake Jackson
979-230-3156 | clarion.brazosport.edu
March TBD
Mixing It Up
Bay Area Chorus of Greater Houston
Clear Lake Presbyterian Church
281-326-1286 | bayareachorus.org
March 3
Brentano String Quartet: The Art of Fugue
Da Camera
Wortham Theater Center
713-524-7601 | dacamera.com
March 3-5
Eschenbach Conducts Bruckner
Houston Symphony
Jones Hall
713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org
March 4
Third Coast Percussion
Society for the Performing Arts
Wortham Theater Center
713-227-4772 | spahouston.org
March 5
Bands
Blinn College
Brenham
979-830-4288 | blinn.edu/vpa
March 5
Schubert Octet, featuring Nathan Williams
River Oaks Chamber Orchestra
The MATCH
713-665-2700 | rocohouston.org
March 6-12
Live at the Stardust; Lounge Lizards & Casino Crooners
Lone Star Lyric
The MATCH
917-414-9577 | lonestarlyric.org
March 7
Calidore String Quartet
Chamber Music Houston
Rice University, Stude Concert Hall
713-348-5400 | chambermusichouston.org
March 9-11
33rd annual Young Texas Artists Music Competition
Young Texas Artists
Crighton Theatre, Conroe
youngtexasartists.org
March 9, 11-12
Mendelssohn & Petrouchka
Houston Symphony
Jones Hall
713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org
March 10
Spring Piano Recital
The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
713-942-1960 | hspva.org
March 11
Bach, Beethoven & Barbecue, and Finalists’ Concert and Awards
Young Texas Artists
Crighton Theatre, Conroe
youngtexasartists.org
March 11
American Trios!
Musiqa
The MATCH
713-524-5678 | musiqahouston.org
March 11-12
Americana
Houston Choral Society
The Foundry United Methodist Church
713-627-3609 | houstonchoral.org
March 11
Marquis Hill Blacktet
Da Camera
Wortham Theater Center
713-524-7601 | dacamera.com
March 12
The Rob Landes Trio — Music and the Movies
The Grand 1894 Opera House
Galveston
800-821-1894 | thegrand.com
March 12
Thomas Gaynor, Organ
St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church
713-666-3111 | stthomashouston.org/concerts
March 17-19
Pink Martini Returns
Houston Symphony
Jones Hall
713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org
March 18
42nd Street
The Grand 1894 Opera House
Galveston
800-821-1894 | thegrand.com
March 19
The Virtuoso Romantic
Galveston Symphony Orchestra
The Grand 1894 Opera House, Galveston
800-821-1894 | galvestonsymphony.org
March 24-26
Beethoven 6 & 7
Houston Symphony
Jones Hall
713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org
March 23
Beethoven 6 & 7
Houston Symphony
Sugar Land Baptist Church, Sugar Land
713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org
March 23
Performing Asia: Maiko Sasaki at Asia Society: Roots, Reeds and Rhapsody
River Oaks Chamber Orchestra
Asia Society Texas Center
713-496-9901 | asiasociety.org/texas
March 24
Phil Kramer Recital Series: Francesca McNeeley, cello
New Hope Lutheran Church
281-499-7611 | NewHopeLC.org
March 24
Scrap-Arts-Music
The Grand 1894 Opera House
Galveston
800-821-1894 | thegrand.com
March 24-25
Spring Jazz Festival
The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
713-942-1960 | hspva.org
March 25
Haydn & Beethoven
Mercury Houston
Wortham Theater Center
713-533-0080 | mercuryhouston.org
March 26
Music Fest: Choir and Orchestra Concert
St. Martin’s Episcopal Church
713-830-4135
stmartinsepiscopal.org/music-at-st-martins
March 28
Quatuor Ebène
Chamber Music Houston
Rice University, Stude Concert Hall
713-348-5400 | chambermusichouston.org
March 31
A Celtic Celebration
Montgomery County Choral Society
First United Methodist Church, Conroe
936-756-3395, x 118 | mcchoral.org
March 31, April 2
Beethoven’s Fidelio — Opera in Concert
Houston Symphony
Jones Hall
713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org
March 31, April 2, 6 and 8
Little Women by Mark Adamo
Opera in the Heights!
Lambert Hall
713-861-5303 | operaintheheights.org
March 31
VoicePlay
The Clarion at Brazosport, Brazosport College
Lake Jackson
979-230-3156 | clarion.brazosport.edu
April 1
Double Trouble
River Oaks Chamber Orchestra
The Church of St. John the Divine
713-665-2700 | rocohouston.org
April 1
Gadi Lehavi Jazz Trio
Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center of Houston
713-729-3200 | erjcchouston.org
April 1
Mass in B Minor — Johann Sebastian Bach
Houston Chamber Choir
South Main Baptist Church
713-224-5566 | HoustonChamberChoir.org
April 2
Classical Spectres
Ars Lyrica
The Hobby Center
713-315-2525 | arslyricahouston.org
April 4
Llyr Williams, Piano
Da Camera
The Menil Collection
713-524-7601 | dacamera.com
April 4
Percussion Ensemble Concert
The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
713-942-1960 | hspva.org
April 6
Chamber Orchestra Concert
The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
Venue TBD
713-942-1960 | hspva.org
April 6
Neighborhood Series: Schubert’s Death and the Maiden
Mercury Houston
The MATCH
713-533-0080 | mercuryhouston.org
April 7
ROCO Brass Quintet: Music from the Americas
River Oaks Chamber Orchestra
The MATCH
713-665-2700 | rocohouston.org
April 7
Wind Chamber Music Concert
The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
713-942-1960 | hspva.org
April 7-10
Romeo and Juliet
Moores Opera Center
Moores Opera House
713-743-3313 | uh.edu/class/music/opera
April 8
Light, Land, and Sea
Musiqa
The MATCH
713-524-5678 | musiqahouston.org
April 8
Neighborhood Series: Schubert’s Death and the Maiden
Mercury Houston
Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church
713-533-0080 | mercuryhouston.org
Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
713-533-0080 | mfah.org
April 9
Neighborhood Series: Schubert’s Death and the Maiden
Mercury Houston
Dosey Doe, The Woodlands
713-533-0080 | mercuryhouston.org?
April 13-15
Falla & España
Houston Symphony
Jones Hall
713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org
April 14
Good Friday Requiem
St. Martin’s Episcopal Church
713-830-4135
stmartinsepiscopal.org/music-at-st-martins
April 18
Exploring Mars: The Next Generation
Houston Symphony
Jones Hall
713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org
April 18
Vocal Spring Concert
The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
713-942-1960 | hspva.org
April 20-21
Joe’s Pub Series: Martha Redbone’s Bone Hill — The Concert
Lott Entertainment Presents
Alley Theatre
713-269-9691 | lottentertainmentpresents.com
April 20, 22-23
The Pines of Rome
Houston Symphony
Jones Hall
713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org
April 22-May 7
Götterdämmerung
Houston Grand Opera
Wortham Theater Center
713-228-6737 | houstongrandopera.org
April 22
Percussion Ensemble
Blinn College
Brenham
979-830-4288 | blinn.edu/vpa
April 22
St. Cecilia Chamber Music Society Concert
Houston Youth Symphony
St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
713-785-2422 | HoustonYouthSymphony.com
April 22
Terence Blanchard Featuring the E-Collective
Da Camera
Wortham Theater Center
713-524-7601 | dacamera.com
April 23
Bands
Blinn College
Brenham
979-830-4288 | blinn.edu/vpa
April 23
Voices
Galveston Symphony Orchestra
The Grand 1894 Opera House, Galveston
800-821-1894 | galvestonsymphony.org
April 26
Side-by-Side with the Houston Symphony
Houston Youth Symphony
Jones Hall
713-785-2422 | HoustonYouthSymphony.com
April 27
Band Spring Concert
The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
713-942-1960 | hspva.org
April 27
Emerson String Quartet
Chamber Music Houston
Rice University, Stude Concert Hall
713-348-5400 | chambermusichouston.org
April 27
Jazz Ensemble
Blinn College
Brenham
979-830-4288 | blinn.edu/vpa
April 28-30
Bond & Beyond
Houston Symphony
Jones Hall
713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org
April 28-May 12
The Abduction From the Seraglio
Houston Grand Opera
Wortham Theater Center
713-228-6737 | houstongrandopera.org
April 29
Dr. Seuss at the Symphony
Houston Symphony
Jones Hall
713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org
April 29
The Midtown Men
The Grand 1894 Opera House
Galveston
800-821-1894 | thegrand.com
May TBD
Through the Centuries
Bay Area Chorus of Greater Houston
Friendswood United Methodist Church, Friendswood
281-326-1286 | bayareachorus.org
May 4
A New Requiem
Houston Symphony
Rice University
713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org
May 4
LOFT Concert Series, Atlas, Plural, Monumental
Musiqa
Contemporary Arts Museum Houston
713-524-5678 | musiqahouston.org
May 5
Piano Ensemble Recital
The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
713-942-1960 | hspva.org
May 5-7
A New Requiem
Houston Symphony
Jones Hall
713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org
May 5
Houston Boy Choir
St. Martin’s Episcopal Church
713-830-4135
stmartinsepiscopal.org/music-at-st-martins
May 5
Infusion Baroque, Bach: The Next Generation
Houston Early Music
Christ the King Lutheran Church
281-846-4222 | houstonearlymusic.org
May 5
Radhe Radhe: Rites of Holi with Vijay Iyer with International Contemporary Ensemble
Da Camera
Wortham Theater Center
713-524-7601 | dacamera.com
May 6
ARTRAGEOUS
The Grand 1894 Opera House
Galveston
800-821-1894 | thegrand.com
May 6
Ginkgoa
Society for the Performing Arts
Miller Outdoor Theatre
713-227-4772 | spahouston.org
May 6
Music Fit for a King
Houston Choral Society
The Foundry United Methodist Church
713-627-3609 | houstonchoral.org
May 7
Bayou City Women’s Chorus Spring Concert
Bayou City Performing Arts
The MATCH
713-521-7464 | bcpahouston.org
May 7
Spring Concert
Houston Youth Symphony
Rice University, Stude Concert Hall
713-785-2422 | HoustonYouthSymphony.com
May 11, 13-14
Tchaikovsky’s Pathetique
Houston Symphony
Jones Hall
713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org
May 12-13
6 Guitars
Lott Entertainment Presents
Alley Theatre
713-269-9691 | lottentertainmentpresents.com
May 12-13
Pop concert
The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
713-942-1960 | hspva.org
May 12
Phil Kramer Recital Series: Axiom Quartet
New Hope Lutheran Church
281-499-7611 | NewHopeLC.org
May 12
The 5 Browns
Society for the Performing Arts
Jones Hall
713-227-4772 | spahouston.org
May 13
Arlo Guthrie
The Grand 1894 Opera House
Galveston
800-821-1894 | thegrand.com
May 13
Mozart’s Requiem with Houston Symphony Chorus
Mercury Houston
Wortham Theater Center
713-533-0080 | mercuryhouston.org
May 14
Chamber Music Recital
Houston Youth Symphony
Rice University, Duncan Recital Hall
713-785-2422 | HoustonYouthSymphony.com
May 14
Mother’s Day Jazz Concert with Dennis Dotson Quintet
St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church
713-666-3111 | stthomashouston.org/concerts
May 15
Pearls of Great Fortune, Houston Masterworks Chorus 30th Anniversary Concert
Houston Masterworks Chorus
Rice University, Stude Concert Hall
713-529-8900 | houstonmasterworks.org
May 16
Symphony Orchestra Concert
The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
713-942-1960 | hspva.org
May 18
Mariachi Concert
The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
713-942-1960 | hspva.org
May 19-21
Andrés Conducts Brahms
Houston Symphony
Jones Hall
713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org
May 21
Don Quixote’s Excellent Adventures
Ars Lyrica
The Hobby Center
713-315-2525 | arslyricahouston.org
May 21
In the Mood
Houston Chamber Choir
Wortham Theater Center
713-224-5566 | HoustonChamberChoir.org
May 23
Climbing Dreams
Houston Symphony
Jones Hall
713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org
May 26-28
Classic Broadway
Houston Symphony
Jones Hall
713-224-4240 | houstonsymphony.org
June 1
The Bach Society of Houston: Concert of Major Motets
St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church
713-666-3111 | stthomashouston.org/concerts
June 5-25
An Opérette Bouffe
Lone Star Lyric
The MATCH
917-414-9577 | lonestarlyric.org
June 6
Gay Men’s Chorus of Houston PRIDE Concert
Bayou City Performing Arts
Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church
713-521-7464 | bcpahouston.org
June 6, 13, 20, 27
PERSPECTIVES Chamber Music Series
Texas Music Festival
Dudley Recital Hall
713-743-3167 | tmf.uh.edu
June 10-July 1
28th Annual Immanuel and Helen Olshan Texas Music Festival
Texas Music Festival
University of Houston, Moores Opera House; UH Moores School of Music; and the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, The Woodlands
713-743-3167 | tmf.uh.edu
