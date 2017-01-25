The Houston Press Is Seeking New Music Writers

Right this way... Rob Marquardt via Flickr commons

Writing about music, the famous quote goes, is like dancing about architecture. What does that even mean? Maybe something about how the two art forms are fundamentally incompatible, so don’t cross the streams. Stay in your lane. The real point is, nobody really knows. To us, it just means a passion for music and a desire to communicate it to other people.

We love our music writers here at the Houston Press; we may be biased, but in our opinion they’re some of the finest in the city. But these are busy folks with full lives, and we could always use more. It’s been a little while since we put out a call to refresh our ranks, so if this is something you think you might be interested in, no time like the present. Some writing experience and knowledge of the Houston scene is preferred, but we're flexible. A sample or two of your work is required, though.

If interested, please email chris.gray@houstonpress.com. No phone calls, please.

