The Houston Press Is Seeking New Music Writers
Writing about music, the famous quote goes, is like dancing about architecture. What does that even mean? Maybe something about how the two art forms are fundamentally incompatible, so don’t cross the streams. Stay in your lane. The real point is, nobody really knows. To us, it just means a passion for music and a desire to communicate it to other people.
We love our music writers here at the Houston Press; we may be biased, but in our opinion they’re some of the finest in the city. But these are busy folks with full lives, and we could always use more. It’s been a little while since we put out a call to refresh our ranks, so if this is something you think you might be interested in, no time like the present. Some writing experience and knowledge of the Houston scene is preferred, but we're flexible. A sample or two of your work is required, though.
If interested, please email chris.gray@houstonpress.com. No phone calls, please.
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Hot Hearts 2017 Sessions 1-3
TicketsFri., Jan. 27, 5:30pm
-
GOT7 FLIGHT LOG: [TURBULENCE] IN USA 2017
TicketsFri., Jan. 27, 7:00pm
-
Ozz - A Tribute To Ozzy Osbourne
TicketsSat., Jan. 28, 7:00pm
-
"The Bronze Gold Speakeasy"
TicketsFri., Jan. 27, 7:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!