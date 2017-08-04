menu


The Houston Press Mixtape: Dog Days Edition

Friday, August 4, 2017 at 3:30 a.m.
By Katie Sullivan
The Houston Press Mixtape: Dog Days Edition
Katie Sullivan
We won't lie: it was hard to edit down this month's mixtape. With so many great artists coming through town to wind out their summer tours (or start up their fall ones!), the August concert calendar is overflowing with amazing music from Texas and beyond. Catch the R&B swagger of Jidenna (August 13, Warehouse Live) or the meditative rhymes of rapper J. Cole (August 18, Toyota Center). If you want to give your love to strictly Texas artists, you can set your eyes on Austin bands White Denim (August 15, The Heights Theater) or Swimming with Bears (August 20, Warehouse Live).

Of course, there's plenty of strictly Houston artists that you should make some time to see. Be sure to check out some expert bars from local rapper Doeman (August 12, House of Blues), the funky rhythms of Tightn' Up! (August 8, Notsuoh), or the indie pop of Anchor, the Mammoth (August 18, Satellite Bar).

If you're a local artist who hasn't been featured on the mixtape, let us know! We want you to get heard.


Katie Sullivan
Katie Sullivan is a sometimes writer for the Houston Press.
