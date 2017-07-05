menu

The Houston Press Mixtape: July Edition

Third Eye Blind Celebrates a Fine Piece of '90s Nostalgia


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

The Houston Press Mixtape: July Edition

Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at 6 a.m.
By Katie Sullivan
The Houston Press Mixtape: July Edition
Katie Sullivan
A A

Let's face it: not many bands care to roll through Houston in the middle of July. With our last major festival wrapped up and temperatures pushing well into the 90s, it's hard to find musicians willing to truck across our great state to play a sweltering show. But lucky for us, a whole host of Texas bands are coming to town, ones who aren't likely to bat an eyelash at our infamous heat. If you like gritty, no-holds-barred guitar, check out the Florence, TX band The Boleys (July 22, Marquee Moon Lounge). More in the mood for banjo-plucking Americana? Go see Austin's Whiskey Shivers (July 20, 8th Wonder Brewery). Of course don't forget to get out and see our local Houston artists, like Charlie and the Regrets (July 7, Dan Electro's Guitar Bar), We Were Wolves (July 7, The Secret Group), Days N Daze (July 22, Walter's Downtown), or Camera Cult (July 26, Satellite Bar).

Related Stories

Some heavy hitters are also blessing Houston stages this month, should you be willing to pay out the nose for tickets. Sign into your Stubhub account and shell out for rap god Kendrick Lamar (July 15, Toyota Center), R&B trailblazers TLC (July 30, NRG Arena), and metal legends Megadeth (July 9, Revention Music Center). But whatever you do, sweat it out and go see a show for one of our mixtape bands. They're worth it!


Katie Sullivan
Katie Sullivan is a sometimes writer for the Houston Press.
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Satellite
More Info
More Info

6922 Harrisburg
Houston, Texas 77011

miles
Walters Downtown
More Info
More Info

1120 Naylor
Houston, TX 77002

713-222-2679

www.waltersdowntown.com

miles
NRG Arena
More Info
More Info

8400 Kirby Dr.
Houston, TX 77054

713-799-9500

nrgpark.com/nrg-arena

miles
Revention Music Center
More Info
More Info

520 Texas
Houston, TX 77002

713-225-8551

www.reventionmusiccenter.com

miles
The Secret Group
More Info
More Info

2101 Polk
Houston, Texas 77003

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >