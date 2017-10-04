menu

The Houston Press Mixtape: Pumpkin Spice Edition



Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Katie Sullivan
So much music you'll have to flip this mixtape over.
So much music you'll have to flip this mixtape over.
Image by Katie Sullivan
October is hitting Houston with a profound amount of fantastic live music. With the weather getting better and the ACL runoff blessing us for a solid two weeks, this might be the best month to venture out a show. If hip-hop is your scene, be sure to get tickets to the legendary Run the Jewels (October 5, Revention Music Center). You can also check out a few of our local rappers, like the ever-lovable T2 the Ghetto Hippie (October 13, Donkey Paw Printing Company), the menacing rising star Maxo Kream (October 22, Warehouse Live), or the rough and tumble lyricist Trae the Truth (October 4, Scout Bar).

There's plenty of country music coming to these parts too, including the Grammy-winning Sturgill Simpson (October 14, Smart Financial Center) or local singers Jon Stork (October 10, The Tap College Station) and Hayes Carll (October 20, White Oak Music Hall). And don't forget to support the music of other great Houston musicians on the mixtape, like the under-the-radar duo Aaron and Ashten (October 10, University of Houston) or the freewheeling Americana of The Drugstore Gypsies (October 13, Firehouse Saloon).


Katie Sullivan
Katie Sullivan is a sometimes writer for the Houston Press.
