The Houston Press Mixtape: Rodeo Edition

Katie Sullivan

There was a lot of great music to choose from for this month's mixtape, but we've hand-selected songs from the most exciting artists heading into town in March. The Houston Rodeo is treating us to an eclectic range of acts this month, bringing in artists like the easygoing R&B singer Alicia Keys (March 10, NRG Park) and the classic country voice of Willie Nelson (March 18, NRG Park). If you'd rather not pair your live music with deep-fried Oreos or animal exploitation, consider taking advantage of one of the many SXSW acts who are making a foray into our fair city. Go listen to the bright and dirty electropop sounds of Elle Exxe (March 12, Notsuoh) or the riot-grrrl revival of Potty Mouth (March 13, White Oak Music Hal).

As always, make sure you get out and see shows for Texas's finest musicians. This month, try roots-rockers Shinyribs (March 30, Rockefellers), Houston's own '80s dance-pop group Camera Cult (March 18, Satellite Bar), or the H-town indie-rock expats of Austin's A Giant Dog (March 3, Satellite Bar).

Are you a local musician who has been slighted by the mixtape? Let us know when you have shows coming up — we want to feature you too!

