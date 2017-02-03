The Houston Press Mixtape: Super Bowl LI Edition

Katie Sullivan

Super Bowl LI has eaten the city alive. Discovery Green crawls with ignorant interlopers astonished to learn that there's more to Houston than 10-gallon hats and mechanical bulls. But for us loyal locals, and especially for those of us not partial the glorious celebration of organized violence known as American football, the Super Bowl has drawn in a bevy of musicians in for the week that we're featuring on this month's mixtape. Head to Discovery Green tonight for smoldering Americana artist Shakey Graves, or, if you prefer a concert that's far from free, see if you can score a $750 ticket for Travis Scott (February 4, Smart Financial Centre).

Local life will go on after this weekend, so be sure to support some Texas artists rolling through town, like Austin singer-songwriter Emily Bell (February 24, Foundation Room at House of Blues) or the Tyler, Texas dream-pop group Eisley (February 16, White Oak Music Hall). If you want your live music to hit even closer to home, see Houston's Alex Riddle (February 23, Fitzgerald's).