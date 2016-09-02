menu

The Houston Press Monthly Mixtape: September 2016

Shows of the Week: The Natural Heir to Music's Two Great Bobs


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

The Houston Press Monthly Mixtape: September 2016

Friday, September 2, 2016 at 4 a.m.
By Katie Sullivan
The Houston Press Monthly Mixtape: September 2016
Original image by RIQ via Flickr Commons
A A

For music, this September is electric for Houston. A wild coterie of artists are coming to town, blessing the monthly mixtape with their forays into the digital music space. The Kills (September 9, White Oak Music Hall) have turned down their bass on their latest album Ash and Ice, while Tegan and Sara (September 16, Warehouse Live) have folded up their flannels on Love You to Death, bringing their new sounds through H-Town. Plus there's still plenty of old electronic pros playing shows, including Crystal Castles (September 10, White Oak Music Hall) and Kanye West (September 20, Toyota Center).

Don't forget about getting out for our beloved Houston bands; lots are playing this month, including Young Mammals (September 23, White Oak Music Hall), Adam Bricks (September 28, Raven Tower), and Wrestlers (September 29, White Oak Music Hall).


Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
White Oak Music Hall
More Info
More Info

2915 N. Main
Houston, TX 77009

www.whiteoakmusichall.com

miles
Toyota Center
More Info
More Info

1510 Polk
Houston, TX 77002

713-758-7200

www.houstontoyotacenter.com

miles
Warehouse Live
More Info
More Info

813 St. Emanuel
Houston, TX 77003

713-225-5483

www.warehouselive.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >