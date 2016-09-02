The Houston Press Monthly Mixtape: September 2016

For music, this September is electric for Houston. A wild coterie of artists are coming to town, blessing the monthly mixtape with their forays into the digital music space. The Kills (September 9, White Oak Music Hall) have turned down their bass on their latest album Ash and Ice, while Tegan and Sara (September 16, Warehouse Live) have folded up their flannels on Love You to Death, bringing their new sounds through H-Town. Plus there's still plenty of old electronic pros playing shows, including Crystal Castles (September 10, White Oak Music Hall) and Kanye West (September 20, Toyota Center).

Don't forget about getting out for our beloved Houston bands; lots are playing this month, including Young Mammals (September 23, White Oak Music Hall), Adam Bricks (September 28, Raven Tower), and Wrestlers (September 29, White Oak Music Hall).