Houston Press Singles Club: Khruangbin, Ashlynn Ivy, Really Red, etc.

The Houston Press Singles Club is back this week with plenty of jams to tickle your ears. Tunes from Khruangbin, Really Red, Ashlynn Ivy, RYMNA, and Sherita Perez are all making their way onto the playlist. While we appreciate you checking out this re-imagined playlist, and we really love when you subscribe to get new songs every two weeks, we remind you that these artists can always use support. So please pay to catch them perform, buy their wares from their shows, or purchase their music through their artist shops to support good music continuously flowing.

Khruangbin takes chill to a whole new level. Photo courtesy of Paradigm

I'd be lying if I said that I immediately got the Khruangbin phenomenon. Having the opportunity to interview them early on and passing on that will be my own issue, but I just had trouble getting into their music. About a month ago I really gave their latest release Con Todo El Mundo a real listen, and by doing so I found some real gems among the chill sounds the band creates. One of my favorite tracks is the lush and lovely tune, "Lady and Man." The song has these moments that remind you of incidental music from a Tarantino film mixed with intricate guitar and a groovy bass line that meets the minimalist drums in the greatest way possible. If you need to zone out and just enjoy the groove, Khruangbin is the best way possible to do so. You can catch the Houston group if you're lucky while they tour the globe, you can purchase their music directly from Dead Oceans, in all digital storefronts, or in pretty much every record store that's worth walking into.

For years the elders of the Houston music scene could've caught Houston's Really Red whenever they wanted to. The band existed from the late 1970s to 1985 and gets credited as one of or possibly the first Houston punk band. Now, with epic status and getting covered by bands trying to dip their toes into the magic that the band created, you can stream their works through the album Teaching You the Fear: The Complete Collection 1978-1985. While the band conjured up plenty of noteworthy tracks, their most popular and strongest was the song, "Too Political?" It's quick, it's catchy, and it's a sound I wish I heard more often from the punk community. You can purchase music from Really Red via Alternative Tentacles, in record shops around town, or through Bandcamp.