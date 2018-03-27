Houston Press Singles Club: The Cops, Kristal Cherelle, The Broken Spokes, etc.

While this year is full of promise, there's plenty of music coming out of Houston worth getting into your ears. In this edition of the Singles Club, we'll hear some tongue in cheek punk from The Cops, a chillwave jam from Teenage Wildlife, a pop banger from Kristal Cherelle, an eclectic tune from Merel & Tony, and a country twanger from The Broken Spokes. While we appreciate you listening to these artists, please remember to visit them at their respective artist shops or pay to see them in person as well as stream them for free.

The Cops take dressing the role to a whole new level. Photo by Violeta Alverez

Most of the members of The Cops have been around the Houston punk scene for years, however there's just something captivating about their shtick with this band. Dressing like HPD officers, singing songs from the officer's point of view, and performing with an intensity that's hard to deny. Their debut album First Offense is full of songs that any punk would love, the song "Life On The Beat" is catchy and tough, like old school punk with a twist. There's an energy to this band that comes out with a bang all over this track that makes you wonder if they'll ever relent, which is more than enough reason to check them out sooner than later. You can catch The Cops when they perform around town, you can purchase their records from record shops around town, or directly from Artificial Head Records.