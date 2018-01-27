The Killers Keep It Rolling in Sugar Land

The Killers are an interesting band as it pertains to the modern-day scene. They aren’t exactly current enough to get lumped in with bands like Imagine Dragons or The War on Drugs, nor are they some throwback nostalgia act looking to cash in on good records past.

In fact, the Killers are almost a synth version of the Foo Fighters. Sure, their best commercial days may be far behind them, but damn if that won’t stop the band from putting out new material and a show to match. The Killers proved as much on Friday night before a sold out show at Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land.

Now, I’ve made no secret of the fact that the Killers are my favorite band. Despite the fact that the genre on which they based their biggest hits – namely, '80s based synth pop-rock – wasn’t really my thing, I latched on to the band quickly after the release of their smash debut, Hot Fuss. And while others abandoned ship after the band’s underrated and misunderstood sophomore LP, Sam’s Town, I was only drawn to the band further as they attempted (successfully, IMO) to create the great American rock record.