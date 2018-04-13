Radio Galaxy Adds Their Stamp On Houston Hip Hop

It's safe to say that Houston's hip hop scene is flush with talent. It's always been that way and it definitely still is. While it would've been cool to see the vanguard acts reach out to the up and comers like what happened in Atlanta, that didn't happen here and that's okay. Instead, without the shout outs and assistance, the up and coming acts have had to prove they're worth engaging with, thus bringing more creativity to the table than we've ever heard before.

The result is a hungry and creatively strong hip hop scene full of acts that are placing their stamp on Houston's hip hop legacy, while showcasing a stronger sound in the process. While the new album from Houston's Radio Galaxy wasn't the first time I'd heard the group, Nobody Digs Your Music But Yourself is the group's most creative and catchy release to date. Full of lush beats, solid rhymes, and even a couple of narratives that set the stage for the most innovative hip hop to come out of Houston since DJ Screw slowed down the tracks. Almost as if Sly & the Family Stone and Stereolab covered A Tribe Called Quest, The Radio Galaxy proves that the best hip hop can come from a new template that breaks the mold of what came before.

It should be noted that Radio Galaxy isn't as much a hip hop group as it is an original entity that happens to include alternative hip hop in the music they collectively create. Hints of soul, jazz, funk, and rock hop in and out of each track with ease, as if the group are ready to re-invent the genre all by themselves. After opening with an intro piece "May I(Intro)," the band glides into the spacey and funky sounds of "Fleece." Mixing notations from acts like Funkadelic with a multiple vocal cluster, there's so much magic happening here that it's hard to find one thing to point out. With a chill hip hop rhyme with multiple group and backing vocals, the song has a flow that's hard not to love alongside a catchy hook.