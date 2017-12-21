The Suffers Turn To Friends For Hurricane Harvey Relief

Kam Franklin and her bandmates, The Suffers, have parlayed oodles of talent into one of Houston music’s biggest recent success stories. Their brand of Gulf Coast soul has garnered fans everywhere, so the band spent the fall performing shows around the United States and across Europe. Invariably, people at those shows asked how Houston is faring after Hurricane Harvey. In some ways, that’s made The Suffers global ambassadors. Turns out, it’s also allowed them to lean on some strong shoulders to help with Houston’s ongoing hurricane recovery.

This Friday’s With A Little Help From Our Friends benefit concert is being co-presented by the band and Newport Folk Festival. Yes, that Newport Folk Festival, the one that’s been promoting music and advocacy since the late 1950s, when acts like Pete Seeger, Joan Baez and Bob Dylan were on the cusp of stardom. To hear Franklin tell it, Friday’s show at House of Blues will bring some of Newport Folk’s aura to life right here in Houston.

“All of the artists performing at this are alumni of Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island,” Franklin explained. “When the storm first hit, many of them reached out to me asking how they could help but at the time, aside from volunteering, the plan wasn’t clear. Jim James of My Morning Jacket was one of the first people to reach out to me during the storm and he was especially vocal about helping wherever he could. He encouraged me to make this idea I had for this event a reality, even when I thought the task was too big to handle. He told me that whatever we ended up doing, he wanted to lend his help.