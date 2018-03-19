The Wiggins Return With An Engaging New Song

Jonathan Read of Houston's The Wiggins has never done things like anyone else, which is refreshing. As an artist who creates some of the coolest art around town, Read has always seen things differently. In The Wiggins, Read hasn't taken to doing things like everyone else either, and that's created some of the most engaging and interesting music to come out of our city. Found exclusively here, on his new track "Dreamland" off up the upcoming E.P. Waterworld, The Wiggins keep things interesting while mixing together sounds to create a sound that's hard not to be interested in.

Opening with some bizarre backing sounds before the beat kicks in, the song is very inviting and a great opener to the E.P. The song has a nice stride that's full of fuzzy guitar and more winsome vocals, Read takes you to a place that seems only available to those who dare to dream while not losing too much of the band's core sound. The track has a more engaged feel and a nice structure that clocks in just under the three minute mark, though comes off in the vein as how Read would make a pop song if that were his aim. There's a more catchy structure here to add to the sound that The Wiggins have become known for, and works well.