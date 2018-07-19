How Gibson and Its Guitars Could Turn Things Around

Guitars aren't overly complicated, and as such, the business of making them shouldn't be either. So when it was revealed that legendary guitar maker Gibson was in financial ruin earlier this year, to some, it was shocking. However, to anyone who's owned one of the many Gibson masterpieces over the years, it felt about right. There are multiple factors in why this happened, though simply put, the company has lost its way. Too many boutique guitars, too many artist editions that don't reach the actual players, and too many electronic debacles are a great start.

Unless you play guitar, you probably don't know what a "boutique edition" of a guitar is. It's essentially a paint job, maybe with different knobs or some form of custom made looks that steer from the original guitar's appearance. Twenty years ago, you could stroll into any Mars Music store, and every section had at least one boutique guitar, typically overpriced and undersold. Today, there aren't too many players who want a boutique guitar, no matter how appealing the finish or the hardware, and it's something that Gibson does way too often, thus watering down their legacy even further.

Enter the string of current Gibson guitars that are boutique, overpriced, and more than likely, not going anywhere anytime soon. The Les Paul "Boogie Van," the "Chinese New Year" Les Paul, The Les Paul "Scorpion," and on and on. These are beautiful guitars that cost a lot of money. For the past 20 years, Gibson has made way too many of these editions, and while it may have been a great idea in the '90s, it's a waste of resources and design today. These things start at around five grand and while they might sell one or two to the likes of Paul Allen of Microsoft fame, you won't see them flying off the shelves anytime soon. Who cares if you can paint a Les Paul like a 1970s van when that has very little to do with the instrument itself?