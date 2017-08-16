menu

Free Fall Shows Leave Houston Fans Plenty of Options

How Beyonce Should Run the Houston Rockets If She Buys Them


Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Chris Gray
The Reverend Horton Heat would like to welcome you to Party on the Plaza's fall season.
Photo by Gene Ambo
The last couple of days have yielded a trio of announcements for downtown outdoor concert series that look to inject a note of civic pride into live-music fans’ autumn agendas. Showing up for one or more of the following shows is no longer simply a way of supporting the individual artists and vendors on hand, but an affirmation that the strategy devised for Super Bowl LIVE — top regional acts amply supported by local ringers — will continue to pay dividends. But it’s a little bit of a gamble, too; after all, these shows will have to go on without the benefit of all those people in town for the Big Game.

Frankly, that shouldn’t be much of an issue here. All three series happen to be among the most potent local musical brands in recent memory: Party On the Plaza, revived this past spring at Avenida Houston to great success; Discovery Green’s perennial Thursday Night Concerts; and the return of Canned Acoustica, the unplugged benefit/showcase that was an instant success but has been dormant since its third go-round in 2012. Taken together, almost right on top of one another, they represent a solid step up from the fare of past autumns; the fact that artists of this caliber will be performing without costing Houstonians one thin dime (save the requested Canned Acoustica donation) also speaks very well about the folks who are footing the bill.

Ah, yes. Underwriting these shows are sponsors like Green Mountain Energy and Houston First, the corporation that owns and manages nearly a dozen visitor-oriented properties across the city, including the Hilton Americas-Houston hotel around the corner from where these shows will be taking place. Their investment in live music may only be part of the ambitious artistic/cultural fall programming on tap for this corner of downtown (see discoverygreen.com for more on that count), but it is also solid proof — or more solid proof — that right now is an excellent time to be a music fan in Houston, Texas.

The Texas Gentlemen
Photo by Cal Quinn

PARTY ON THE PLAZA
6-10 p.m. Wednesdays, Avenida Houston

Upcoming Events

OCTOBER 4 (Americana)
Robert Ellis
The Texas Gentlemen

OCTOBER 18 (indie-rock/pop)
Ben Kweller
Wild Child

OCTOBER 25 (R&B-ish rock)
Bob Schneider
The Tontons

NOVEMBER 1 (party bands)
The Molly Ringwalds
ROXY ROCA

NOVEMBER 8 (rockin’ roots)
Old 97's
Seratones

NOVEMBER 15 (Holy Ghost revivalists)
Reverend Horton Heat
Jesse Dayton

The Peterson Brothers
Photo courtesy of Discovery Green

DISCOVERY GREEN THURSDAY CONCERTS
7-10 p.m.

SEPTEMBER 7 (cheeky honky-tonk)
Charlie Robison
Charlie and the Regrets

SEPTEMBER 14 (Tex-Mex soul)
Los Texmaniacs
Amanda Cevallos and the High Hands Band

SEPTEMBER 21 (salty blues)
Peterson Brothers/Charley Crockett (co-headliners)

SEPTEMBER 28 (H-Town swells)
Paul Wall
Genesis Blu

OCTOBER 5 (country pride/local alt-rock)
Ty Herndon
The Band Hennessy

Genesis Blu
Photo by Marco Torres

CANNED ACOUSTICA 2017
5 p.m.-??, Transier Bandstand, Discovery Green
Proceeds benefit Houston Food Bank and select other charities

SEPTEMBER 10
Los Skarnales
Gio Chamba
-Us
Genesis Blu
Romina Von Mohr

OCTOBER 1
Folk Family Revival
Another Run
Deep Cuts
Guilla
Boomtown Brass Band

NOVEMBER 12
30footFALL
Stephanie Rice (Colonial Blue)
Say Girl Say
Mind Shrine
Dead to the World

Chris Gray
Chris Gray has been Music Editor for the Houston Press since 2008. He is the proud father of a Beatles-loving toddler named Oliver.

