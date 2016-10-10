menu

Top 10 Moments of ACL 2016 Weekend Two

The Best and Worst Acts of ACL Fest's First Weekend


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Top 10 Moments of ACL 2016 Weekend Two

Monday, October 10, 2016 at 12:05 p.m.
By Marco Torres
Willie Nelson was the biggest draw for ACL Weekend Two in Austin.EXPAND
Willie Nelson was the biggest draw for ACL Weekend Two in Austin.
Marco Torres
A A

The annual Austin City Limits Music Festival culminated over the weekend at Zilker Park in the heart of our sister city down the road. Most of the lineup carried over from the previous weekend, although a handful of artists opted only to perform on Weekend Two, with the most beloved and recognizable performer being country legend Willie Nelson.

Erin Jantzen and Yadira Brown of Austin band Keeper.EXPAND
Erin Jantzen and Yadira Brown of Austin band Keeper.
Marco Torres

10. KEEPER OPENS WEEKEND TWO
The Austin synth-soul vocal group blessed the Friday-morning crowd with smooth harmonies complemented by R&B and hip-hop beats. It was a perfect way to kick off the weekend.

Ninja and Yolandi Visser of Die Antword.EXPAND
Ninja and Yolandi Visser of Die Antword.
Marco Torres

9. DIE ANTWOORD PUMPS UP THE ACL ESTABLISHMENT
Many people stood in awe of the South African duo as they bounced around the stage like possessed demons. The group's energy and onstage presence is high-voltage and unnerving, but always entertaining. One of the most mind-altering acts of the weekend.

Kaela Sinclair of M83.EXPAND
Kaela Sinclair of M83.
Marco Torres

8. M83 DAZZLES WITH SOUNDS AND VISUALS
One of the most colorful sets of the festival was provided by M83, whose electro-pop/rock sounds provided much glee to the sizable and passionate crowd who gathered at the Cirrus Logic Stage on Friday night. "Midnight City" sounded absolutely heavenly as the sun set and the moon rose above the park, followed by a cold front that provided a much-needed respite from the heat.

Thom Yorke of Radiohead.EXPAND
Thom Yorke of Radiohead.
Marco Torres

7. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, THOM YORKE!
After the band's intro, the most adamant fans in the crowd begun to sing "Happy Birthday" to the leader  of Radiohead, who immediately blushed and then thanked their expression of love and respect. What followed was a transcendent mirage of rock performed by the master sound manipulator and his band. 

Houston band Khruangbin.EXPAND
Houston band Khruangbin.
Marco Torres

6. KHRUANGBIN DOMINATES THE BMI STAGE
The dreamy and moody sounds of the partially Houston-based Khruangbin filled the air with sweet surfer rock and inspired instrumentals, captivating the late-afternoon crowd with a mesmerizing trance of guitar, bass and drums. It was a welcome relief of real music devoid of electronics or gimmicks. Just sweet, sweet music to make our lives that much better.

DJ Mel.EXPAND
DJ Mel.
Marco Torres

5. DJ MEL CLOSES OUT THE TITO'S VODKA STAGE
Austin's unofficial mayor DJ Mel, aka Obama's DJ, closed out the Tito's tent with an absolute barrage of genre-hopping, uptempo mixing, mashups, and remixes. He is most definitely one of the best party DJs to ever hit the turntables, and also blessed the festival afterparty with an equally impressive late-night set.

Related Stories


In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >