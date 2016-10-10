Top 10 Moments of ACL 2016 Weekend Two

EXPAND Willie Nelson was the biggest draw for ACL Weekend Two in Austin. Marco Torres

The annual Austin City Limits Music Festival culminated over the weekend at Zilker Park in the heart of our sister city down the road. Most of the lineup carried over from the previous weekend, although a handful of artists opted only to perform on Weekend Two, with the most beloved and recognizable performer being country legend Willie Nelson.

Erin Jantzen and Yadira Brown of Austin band Keeper. Marco Torres

10. KEEPER OPENS WEEKEND TWO

The Austin synth-soul vocal group blessed the Friday-morning crowd with smooth harmonies complemented by R&B and hip-hop beats. It was a perfect way to kick off the weekend.

Ninja and Yolandi Visser of Die Antword. Marco Torres

9. DIE ANTWOORD PUMPS UP THE ACL ESTABLISHMENT

Many people stood in awe of the South African duo as they bounced around the stage like possessed demons. The group's energy and onstage presence is high-voltage and unnerving, but always entertaining. One of the most mind-altering acts of the weekend.

Kaela Sinclair of M83. Marco Torres

8. M83 DAZZLES WITH SOUNDS AND VISUALS

One of the most colorful sets of the festival was provided by M83, whose electro-pop/rock sounds provided much glee to the sizable and passionate crowd who gathered at the Cirrus Logic Stage on Friday night. "Midnight City" sounded absolutely heavenly as the sun set and the moon rose above the park, followed by a cold front that provided a much-needed respite from the heat.

Thom Yorke of Radiohead. Marco Torres

7. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, THOM YORKE!

After the band's intro, the most adamant fans in the crowd begun to sing "Happy Birthday" to the leader of Radiohead, who immediately blushed and then thanked their expression of love and respect. What followed was a transcendent mirage of rock performed by the master sound manipulator and his band.

Houston band Khruangbin. Marco Torres

6. KHRUANGBIN DOMINATES THE BMI STAGE

The dreamy and moody sounds of the partially Houston-based Khruangbin filled the air with sweet surfer rock and inspired instrumentals, captivating the late-afternoon crowd with a mesmerizing trance of guitar, bass and drums. It was a welcome relief of real music devoid of electronics or gimmicks. Just sweet, sweet music to make our lives that much better.

DJ Mel. Marco Torres

5. DJ MEL CLOSES OUT THE TITO'S VODKA STAGE

Austin's unofficial mayor DJ Mel, aka Obama's DJ, closed out the Tito's tent with an absolute barrage of genre-hopping, uptempo mixing, mashups, and remixes. He is most definitely one of the best party DJs to ever hit the turntables, and also blessed the festival afterparty with an equally impressive late-night set.