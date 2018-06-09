Fans Show Overwhelming Love for Travis Scott and Police Shut Shoe Launch Down Early

Thousands stood beneath the hot Houston sun in downtown Houston for hours Friday, hoping to snag a pair of the coveted shoe collaboration between hometown favorite Travis Scott and Jordan Brand.

The “Cactus Jack” Jordan 4’s, which refer to Scott’s nickname as well as well as the title of his record label, come in a light blue suede upper with black and red detailing that pay homage to the Houston Oilers. Travis is an avid supporter of his hometown sports teams, often seen sitting courtside as the Houston Rockets fought for the NBA Finals or celebrating with the Houston Astros atop a firetruck, making this ode to Houston’s past all the more exciting.

To celebrate the launch of the shoes, Travis and Jordan Brand hosted a block party in downtown Houston at Root Memorial Square Park across from the Toyota Center. The party featured Houston food favorites like Frency’s and Shipleys, along with carnival games, a Ferris wheel, facepainting, and a basketball tournament.