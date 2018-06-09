Fans Show Overwhelming Love for Travis Scott and Police Shut Shoe Launch Down Early

Thousands stood beneath the hot Houston sun in downtown Houston for hours Friday, hoping to snag a pair of the coveted shoe collaboration between hometown favorite Travis Scott and Jordan Brand.
The “Cactus Jack” Jordan 4’s, which refer to Scott’s nickname as well as well as the title of his record label, come in a light blue suede upper with black and red detailing that pay homage to the Houston Oilers. Travis is an avid supporter of his hometown sports teams, often seen sitting courtside as the Houston Rockets fought for the NBA Finals or celebrating with the Houston Astros atop a firetruck, making this ode to Houston’s past all the more exciting.
To celebrate the launch of the shoes, Travis and Jordan Brand hosted a block party in downtown Houston at Root Memorial Square Park across from the Toyota Center. The party featured Houston food favorites like Frency’s and Shipleys, along with carnival games, a Ferris wheel, facepainting, and a basketball tournament.
The line began at Austin and Clay and stretched along Bell and down La Branch past the Toyota Center, as fans eagerly waited for their chance to get in. Dillon, a fan who flew in from California for the release, spent two days sleeping on the street to ensure that he was at the front of the line. He said that he runs a successful shoe reselling business and hopes to sell the shoe for upwards of $750.
While the shoes officially go on sale Saturday, Travis wanted to ensure that fans from his city would be the first to get their hands on a pair. One of these fans was Joey who said the shoes were a nostalgic item that he couldn’t resist given their homage to the Jordan 4’s, which were the first pair of Jordan’s he ever bought.
The crowd's energy built by the minute, with fans rushing the barricades to get in to taking branded material in hopes of reselling it on the web. When Travis Scott finally arrived, pulling up in a gorgeous Lamborghini , the fans went wild. He signed vinyl album covers and shoes until the fans' love quickly became overwhelming as they rushed toward Travis.
As they begn taking over the basketball court, his security team quickly rushed him to out and the event was shut down early by police officers.
