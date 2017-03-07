Upcoming: 10,000 Maniacs, At the Drive-In, Depeche Mode, Diana Ross, Lil Wayne, Old 97's, Prince Royce, The Zeros, etc.
At The Drive-In performs June 10 at Revention Music Center.
Note: Events in bold reflect highly recommended shows.
10,000 Maniacs: Fri., April 7, 8 p.m., $20 to $30. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.
Aaron Einhouse: Fri., March 10, 7-10 p.m., TBA. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Afton Live: Thu., March 16, 6:30 p.m., $15. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Alan Haynes: Sat., March 25, 9 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.
Altercation Road Stories Live: With JT Habersaat, Kyle Shutt, David Rodriguez, Lisa Fer, English Matt. Fri., March 10, 8 p.m.-2 a.m., $8. Marquee Moon Lounge, 7419 Navigation Blvd, Houston, 346-276-6557.
At the Drive In: With Le Butcherettes. Sat., June 10, 8 p.m., $40. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.
Backdrop Violet: Fri., March 10, 9 p.m., $8 to $10. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Bart Crow: Fri., April 21, 9 p.m., $10 to $13. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.
Ben Folds: With Houston Symphony. Thu., March 16, 7:30 p.m., $29 to $105. Jones Hall For the Performing Arts, 615 Louisiana, Houston, 713-227-3974.
The Black Lillies: Sun., March 19, 7:30 p.m., $15 to $20. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Blake: Sat., April 29, 9 p.m., $15 to $40. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.
Blaze X Black: Thu., March 23, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.
Bleach Party: Wed., March 15, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.
Boomtown Brass Band: Tue., March 21, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.
Bri Bagwell: Thu., March 30, 7:30-9:30 p.m., TBA. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Brooke Michelle and In the Spotlight Band: Sun., March 26, 6:30 p.m., $15. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Bryan Adams: Tue., Sept. 12, 8 p.m., $39.95-$89.95. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington Blvd., Sugar Land.
Carla Morrison: Wed., April 5, 7 p.m., $25. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Chubby Knuckle Choir: Fri., March 17, 7-10 p.m., TBA. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Cody Mills B-Day Bash: Sat., March 18, 9 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.
Diana Ross performs July 2 at Smart Financial Centre.
Photo by Groovehouse
The Color Morale: Thu., March 30, 6:30 p.m., $10 to $13. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Cool Freddie E & The Crew: Thu., March 23, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $25. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
David Ball: Sat., March 18, 8 p.m., $30 to $45. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Dean Dillon: Thu., March 16, 7 p.m., $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999. Mon., March 20, 8 p.m., $20 to $45. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Depeche Mode: Sun., Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m., $35 to $129.50. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Dr., The Woodlands, 281-363-3300.
Diana Ross: Sun., July 2, 8 p.m., TBA. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.
Dr Wiggins Sunday Matinee featuring Hearts of Animals: With K Campbell, DJ PRKL8R., Sun., March 19, 4 p.m., Free. Civic TV, 2010 Commerce, Unit B, Houston, 713-822-4692.
Dub Miller: Thu., March 9, 7-10 p.m.; Thu., March 23, 7:30-9:30 p.m., TBA. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Dwellings: Thu., March 23, 9 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
The Eazy Four: Fri., March 10, 9:30 p.m., TBA. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
El Lago: Thu., March 16, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.
Elizabeth Devlin: Wed., March 15, 9 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Fiddle Witch: Sat., March 25, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.
Folk Family Revival: Wed., March 22, 7:30 p.m., $12 to $30. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Four Twenty One: Fri., April 21, 7 p.m.-2 a.m., $20 to $30. Eastdown Warehouse, 850 Mckee, Houston, 832-503-5987.
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons on Broadway!: Thu., May 11, 8 p.m., $65-$125. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.
Gary Kyle: Thu., March 16, 7:30-9:30 p.m., TBA. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Gino Vannelli: Thu., March 23, 8 p.m., $138 to $278. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Golden Sombrero: Fri., March 24, 10 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Grady Spencer: Fri., March 17, 8:30 p.m., $10 to $15. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Lil Wayne performs April 30 at Revention Music Center.
Photo by Marco Torres
Greg Izor and The Box Kickers: TBA. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
Hard Luck Revival: Sat., March 25, 9 p.m., Free. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.
Harlis Sweetwater Band: Sat., March 11, 9:30 p.m., TBA. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
Hayley Kiyoko: The One Bad Night Tour: Sat., March 18, 7 p.m., TBA. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.
Hogan & Moss: Thu., March 9, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.
Howie Day: Sun., April 2, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $26. Dosey Doe - The Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Jack Broadbent: Tue., March 14, 6 p.m., $15 to $20. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Jack Williams: Sat., March 11, 7:30 p.m., $20. Millbend Coffeehouse, Northwoods Unitarian Universalist Church, Spring, 281-350-3052.
James Henry Band: TBA. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
Jason Eady & Courtney Patton: Sun., March 26, 7 p.m., $12. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Jason James: Sat., March 11, 7-10 p.m., TBA. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Jesse Dayton: Sat., March 18, 7-10 p.m., TBA. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Jonn Del Toro Richardson: Sat., March 18, 9:30 p.m., TBA. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
John Kay and Steppenwolf: Sun., May 7, 8:30 p.m., $29.50 to $59.50. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-988-1020.
John Mayer: Sun., Aug. 6, 7 p.m., $36 to $149.50. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Dr., The Woodlands, 281-363-3300.
Jonny Burke: Tue., March 21, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Junior Brown: Fri., March 31, 8 p.m.; Sat., April 1, 8 p.m., $30 to $40. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Kathy & the Kilowatts: Fri., March 17, 9:30 p.m., TBA. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
Keeton Coffman: Sat., March 18, 8:30 p.m., $8 to $12. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
10,000 Maniacs perform April 7 at the Heights Theater.
Photo courtesy Michelle Roche Media Relations
Kirra: Sun., March 19, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.
Leonard "Low Down" Brown: Thu., March 9, 9:30 p.m., TBA. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
Libby Koch: Sat., March 11, 9 p.m., Free. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.
Lil' Ed & the Blues Imperials: Wed., March 29, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Lil Peep: Sat., April 22, 7 p.m., $15. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline St., Houston.
Lil Wayne/Kloser 2 U Tour: Sun., April 30, 8 p.m., $60. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.
Loudwire Presents: Pierce The Veil & Sum 41: We Will Detonate! Tour: With Emarosa, Chapel., Mon., May 22, 6 p.m., $35-$59.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Loumuzik Live: Thu., March 9, 9:30 p.m.; Wed., March 22, 9:30 p.m., $15 to $20. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
The Lucky Losers: Sat., March 25, 9:30 p.m., TBA. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
Mark Chesnutt: Sat., March 25, 3 & 8 p.m., $80 to $185. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Max Flinn: Wed., March 22, 7:30-9:30 p.m., TBA. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Michael Martin Murphey: Wed., March 15, 8 p.m., $28 to $65. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Mighty Orq and The Unusuals: Tue., March 21, 9 p.m., TBA. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
Mike and the Moonpies: Thu., March 30, 8 p.m., $12 to $18. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Mike Zito: Fri., March 24, 8 p.m., $20 to $22. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Miles Presley: Fri., March 10, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.
Miles Zuniga: Sat., April 1, 8:30 p.m., $10 to $15. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Moorea Masa: Wed., March 29, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.
Night Drive: Thu., March 30, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.
The Nightowls: Sat., March 11, 10 p.m.-1:45 a.m., $12. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Nothing for Breakfast: Sat., March 11, 9 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.
Odell Gray and The House Rules Band: Fri., March 31, 9:30 p.m., TBA. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
Old 97's: With Shooter Jennings. Fri., June 9, 7 p.m., $25-$49.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.
Pat Juneau and Barry Seelen: Thu., March 23, 9:30 p.m., TBA. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
Patrick Murphy: Fri., March 17, 9 p.m., Free. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.
Picture Book Happy Hour: TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.
Poor Dumb Bastards: Fri., March 31, 10 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Prince Royce: With Luis Coronel., Sat., July 1, 7:30 p.m., $39.50 to $131.50. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Dr., The Woodlands, 281-363-3300.
Pulse Rate Zero: Fri., March 24, 9 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.
PuraPharm: Sat., March 11, 9 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Raghu Dixit: Live in Concert: Sun., March 26, 3 p.m., $30 to $100. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
RedNet: Tue., March 21, 6-9 p.m., TBA. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Rhett Butler: Tue., March 21, 8 p.m., $15 to $30. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Saints Eleven: Fri., March 24, 9 p.m., Free. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.
Sam Morrow: Mon., March 13, 8 p.m., $15 to $18. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Sarah Kelly Music School: Mon., March 27, 7 p.m., $12. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.
Shane Smith & the Saints: Wed., March 29, 8 p.m., $12 to $18. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
Shannon Labrie: Thu., March 30, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.
Smokehouse Guitar Army: Fri., March 24, 9:30 p.m., TBA. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.
Snit's Dog & Pony Show: Fri., March 17, 9 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.
Depeche Mode performs September 24 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.
Photo by Eric Sauseda
Sofi Tukker: With Children of Pop. Sat., March 18, 8 p.m., $10 to $11. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.
Southern Slang: Sat., May 6, 9 p.m., $10. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.
St. Patrick's Day Parade Party: Sun., March 12, 11-3 a.m., Free to $5. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.
The St. Patrick's Day Slaughter: Fri., March 17, 9 p.m. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.
Steve Helms: Sat., March 25, 7-10 p.m., TBA. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Steve Krase: Fri., March 24, 9 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.
Supper: Tue., March 14, 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Tue., March 28, 7:30-9:30 p.m., TBA. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.
SXSW Overflow Fest: Fri., March 9-24, 9 p.m., $8 to $24. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.
The Last Waltz 40 Tour: A Celebration of the 40th Anniversary: Fri., March 31, 8 p.m., $55-$125. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.
This Saxophone Kills Fascists: With Sandy Ewen, AK'Chamel, B L A C K I E. Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., TBA. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Thomas Csorba: With Patric Johnson., Fri., April 7, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Tommy Dardar: Fri., March 31, 9 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.
Toney Rocks at SXSW Overflow Festival: Fri., March 17, 9 p.m., $8-$24. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.
Tony Vega: Sat., March 11, 9 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.
Transitory Sound and Movement Collective/"Untitled: Darkness and Light in Eight": Tue., March 14, 7:30 p.m., $10 to $15. Rec Room, 100 Jackson, Houston, 713-344-1291.
Trudy Lynn: Sat., March 18, 9 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.
Two Tons of Steel: Fri., March 24, 7-10 p.m., TBA. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.
Warbeast: Sat., March 18, 8 p.m., $14. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Waylon Henley & the Total Strangers: Sat., March 18, 9 p.m., Free. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.
Wayne Garner: Sat., March 25, 10 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.
Hearts of Animals performs at Dr Wiggins Sunday Matinee, March 19 at Civic TV.
Photo by Teresa Vicinanza/Courtesy of Hearts of Animals
White Oak Music Hall's Open House: Sat., March 11, 1-4 p.m., Free. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.
The Wild Reeds: Fri., March 10, 7 p.m., $10. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.
Will Csorba: With Eli Winter, Tom Carter., Tue., March 21, 8 p.m., $7. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.
Zane Williams: Thu., March 16, 8 p.m., $20 to $25. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.
The Zeros: With Western Star., Wed., March 15, 8 p.m., TBA. Under The Volcano, 2349 Bissonnet, Houston, 713-526-5282.
Ziganomatry: Sun., March 26, 6:30 p.m., $15. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.
Z'Maji Glamouratti: Fri., March 17, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.
John Mayer performs August 6 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.
Photo by Mark C. Austin
