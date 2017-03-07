Upcoming: 10,000 Maniacs, At the Drive-In, Depeche Mode, Diana Ross, Lil Wayne, Old 97's, Prince Royce, The Zeros, etc.

At The Drive-In performs June 10 at Revention Music Center. Photo by Jason Persse via Flickr Commons

Note: Events in bold reflect highly recommended shows.

10,000 Maniacs: Fri., April 7, 8 p.m., $20 to $30. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Aaron Einhouse: Fri., March 10, 7-10 p.m., TBA. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Afton Live: Thu., March 16, 6:30 p.m., $15. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Alan Haynes: Sat., March 25, 9 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Altercation Road Stories Live: With JT Habersaat, Kyle Shutt, David Rodriguez, Lisa Fer, English Matt. Fri., March 10, 8 p.m.-2 a.m., $8. Marquee Moon Lounge, 7419 Navigation Blvd, Houston, 346-276-6557.

At the Drive In: With Le Butcherettes. Sat., June 10, 8 p.m., $40. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

Backdrop Violet: Fri., March 10, 9 p.m., $8 to $10. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Bart Crow: Fri., April 21, 9 p.m., $10 to $13. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Ben Folds: With Houston Symphony. Thu., March 16, 7:30 p.m., $29 to $105. Jones Hall For the Performing Arts, 615 Louisiana, Houston, 713-227-3974.

The Black Lillies: Sun., March 19, 7:30 p.m., $15 to $20. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Blake: Sat., April 29, 9 p.m., $15 to $40. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St Emanuel, Houston.

Blaze X Black: Thu., March 23, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

Bleach Party: Wed., March 15, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., $10. Satellite, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston.

Boomtown Brass Band: Tue., March 21, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

Bri Bagwell: Thu., March 30, 7:30-9:30 p.m., TBA. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Brooke Michelle and In the Spotlight Band: Sun., March 26, 6:30 p.m., $15. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Bryan Adams: Tue., Sept. 12, 8 p.m., $39.95-$89.95. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington Blvd., Sugar Land.

Carla Morrison: Wed., April 5, 7 p.m., $25. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Chubby Knuckle Choir: Fri., March 17, 7-10 p.m., TBA. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Cody Mills B-Day Bash: Sat., March 18, 9 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.

Diana Ross performs July 2 at Smart Financial Centre. Photo by Groovehouse

The Color Morale: Thu., March 30, 6:30 p.m., $10 to $13. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Cool Freddie E & The Crew: Thu., March 23, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $25. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

David Ball: Sat., March 18, 8 p.m., $30 to $45. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Dean Dillon: Thu., March 16, 7 p.m., $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999. Mon., March 20, 8 p.m., $20 to $45. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Depeche Mode: Sun., Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m., $35 to $129.50. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Dr., The Woodlands, 281-363-3300.

Diana Ross: Sun., July 2, 8 p.m., TBA. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.

Dr Wiggins Sunday Matinee featuring Hearts of Animals: With K Campbell, DJ PRKL8R., Sun., March 19, 4 p.m., Free. Civic TV, 2010 Commerce, Unit B, Houston, 713-822-4692.

Dub Miller: Thu., March 9, 7-10 p.m.; Thu., March 23, 7:30-9:30 p.m., TBA. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Dwellings: Thu., March 23, 9 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

The Eazy Four: Fri., March 10, 9:30 p.m., TBA. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

El Lago: Thu., March 16, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

Elizabeth Devlin: Wed., March 15, 9 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Fiddle Witch: Sat., March 25, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

Folk Family Revival: Wed., March 22, 7:30 p.m., $12 to $30. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Four Twenty One: Fri., April 21, 7 p.m.-2 a.m., $20 to $30. Eastdown Warehouse, 850 Mckee, Houston, 832-503-5987.

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons on Broadway!: Thu., May 11, 8 p.m., $65-$125. Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.

Gary Kyle: Thu., March 16, 7:30-9:30 p.m., TBA. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Gino Vannelli: Thu., March 23, 8 p.m., $138 to $278. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Golden Sombrero: Fri., March 24, 10 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Grady Spencer: Fri., March 17, 8:30 p.m., $10 to $15. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Lil Wayne performs April 30 at Revention Music Center. Photo by Marco Torres

Greg Izor and The Box Kickers: TBA. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Hard Luck Revival: Sat., March 25, 9 p.m., Free. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Harlis Sweetwater Band: Sat., March 11, 9:30 p.m., TBA. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Hayley Kiyoko: The One Bad Night Tour: Sat., March 18, 7 p.m., TBA. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

Hogan & Moss: Thu., March 9, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

Howie Day: Sun., April 2, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $26. Dosey Doe - The Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Jack Broadbent: Tue., March 14, 6 p.m., $15 to $20. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Jack Williams: Sat., March 11, 7:30 p.m., $20. Millbend Coffeehouse, Northwoods Unitarian Universalist Church, Spring, 281-350-3052.

James Henry Band: TBA. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Jason Eady & Courtney Patton: Sun., March 26, 7 p.m., $12. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Jason James: Sat., March 11, 7-10 p.m., TBA. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Jesse Dayton: Sat., March 18, 7-10 p.m., TBA. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Jonn Del Toro Richardson: Sat., March 18, 9:30 p.m., TBA. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

John Kay and Steppenwolf: Sun., May 7, 8:30 p.m., $29.50 to $59.50. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Freeway, Houston, 713-988-1020.

John Mayer: Sun., Aug. 6, 7 p.m., $36 to $149.50. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Dr., The Woodlands, 281-363-3300.

Jonny Burke: Tue., March 21, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Junior Brown: Fri., March 31, 8 p.m.; Sat., April 1, 8 p.m., $30 to $40. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Kathy & the Kilowatts: Fri., March 17, 9:30 p.m., TBA. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Keeton Coffman: Sat., March 18, 8:30 p.m., $8 to $12. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

EXPAND 10,000 Maniacs perform April 7 at the Heights Theater. Photo courtesy Michelle Roche Media Relations

Kirra: Sun., March 19, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.

Leonard "Low Down" Brown: Thu., March 9, 9:30 p.m., TBA. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Libby Koch: Sat., March 11, 9 p.m., Free. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Lil' Ed & the Blues Imperials: Wed., March 29, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Lil Peep: Sat., April 22, 7 p.m., $15. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline St., Houston.

Lil Wayne/Kloser 2 U Tour: Sun., April 30, 8 p.m., $60. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

Loudwire Presents: Pierce The Veil & Sum 41: We Will Detonate! Tour: With Emarosa, Chapel., Mon., May 22, 6 p.m., $35-$59.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Loumuzik Live: Thu., March 9, 9:30 p.m.; Wed., March 22, 9:30 p.m., $15 to $20. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

The Lucky Losers: Sat., March 25, 9:30 p.m., TBA. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Mark Chesnutt: Sat., March 25, 3 & 8 p.m., $80 to $185. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Max Flinn: Wed., March 22, 7:30-9:30 p.m., TBA. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Michael Martin Murphey: Wed., March 15, 8 p.m., $28 to $65. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Mighty Orq and The Unusuals: Tue., March 21, 9 p.m., TBA. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Mike and the Moonpies: Thu., March 30, 8 p.m., $12 to $18. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Mike Zito: Fri., March 24, 8 p.m., $20 to $22. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Miles Presley: Fri., March 10, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

Miles Zuniga: Sat., April 1, 8:30 p.m., $10 to $15. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Moorea Masa: Wed., March 29, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

Night Drive: Thu., March 30, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

The Zeros perform at Under the Volcano March 15. Photo by Peter Schorn via Flickr Commons

The Nightowls: Sat., March 11, 10 p.m.-1:45 a.m., $12. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Nothing for Breakfast: Sat., March 11, 9 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.

Odell Gray and The House Rules Band: Fri., March 31, 9:30 p.m., TBA. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Old 97's: With Shooter Jennings. Fri., June 9, 7 p.m., $25-$49.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Pat Juneau and Barry Seelen: Thu., March 23, 9:30 p.m., TBA. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Patrick Murphy: Fri., March 17, 9 p.m., Free. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Picture Book Happy Hour: TBA. Continental Club, 3700 Main, Houston, 713-529-9899.

Poor Dumb Bastards: Fri., March 31, 10 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Prince Royce: With Luis Coronel., Sat., July 1, 7:30 p.m., $39.50 to $131.50. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Dr., The Woodlands, 281-363-3300.

Pulse Rate Zero: Fri., March 24, 9 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.

PuraPharm: Sat., March 11, 9 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Raghu Dixit: Live in Concert: Sun., March 26, 3 p.m., $30 to $100. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

RedNet: Tue., March 21, 6-9 p.m., TBA. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Rhett Butler: Tue., March 21, 8 p.m., $15 to $30. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Saints Eleven: Fri., March 24, 9 p.m., Free. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Sam Morrow: Mon., March 13, 8 p.m., $15 to $18. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Sarah Kelly Music School: Mon., March 27, 7 p.m., $12. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Shane Smith & the Saints: Wed., March 29, 8 p.m., $12 to $18. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Shannon Labrie: Thu., March 30, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Smokehouse Guitar Army: Fri., March 24, 9:30 p.m., TBA. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Snit's Dog & Pony Show: Fri., March 17, 9 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Depeche Mode performs September 24 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. Photo by Eric Sauseda

Sofi Tukker: With Children of Pop. Sat., March 18, 8 p.m., $10 to $11. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Southern Slang: Sat., May 6, 9 p.m., $10. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

St. Patrick's Day Parade Party: Sun., March 12, 11-3 a.m., Free to $5. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.

The St. Patrick's Day Slaughter: Fri., March 17, 9 p.m. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Steve Helms: Sat., March 25, 7-10 p.m., TBA. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Steve Krase: Fri., March 24, 9 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Supper: Tue., March 14, 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Tue., March 28, 7:30-9:30 p.m., TBA. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

SXSW Overflow Fest: Fri., March 9-24, 9 p.m., $8 to $24. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

The Last Waltz 40 Tour: A Celebration of the 40th Anniversary: Fri., March 31, 8 p.m., $55-$125. Revention Music Center, 520 Texas, Houston, 713-225-8551.

This Saxophone Kills Fascists: With Sandy Ewen, AK'Chamel, B L A C K I E. Fri., March 17, 8 p.m., TBA. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Thomas Csorba: With Patric Johnson., Fri., April 7, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Tommy Dardar: Fri., March 31, 9 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Toney Rocks at SXSW Overflow Festival: Fri., March 17, 9 p.m., $8-$24. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Tony Vega: Sat., March 11, 9 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Transitory Sound and Movement Collective/"Untitled: Darkness and Light in Eight": Tue., March 14, 7:30 p.m., $10 to $15. Rec Room, 100 Jackson, Houston, 713-344-1291.

Trudy Lynn: Sat., March 18, 9 p.m., $5. The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club, 5731 Kirby, Houston, 713-523-9999.

Two Tons of Steel: Fri., March 24, 7-10 p.m., TBA. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Warbeast: Sat., March 18, 8 p.m., $14. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Waylon Henley & the Total Strangers: Sat., March 18, 9 p.m., Free. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Wayne Garner: Sat., March 25, 10 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Hearts of Animals performs at Dr Wiggins Sunday Matinee, March 19 at Civic TV. Photo by Teresa Vicinanza/Courtesy of Hearts of Animals

White Oak Music Hall's Open House: Sat., March 11, 1-4 p.m., Free. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

The Wild Reeds: Fri., March 10, 7 p.m., $10. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston, 713-237-0370.

Will Csorba: With Eli Winter, Tom Carter., Tue., March 21, 8 p.m., $7. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Zane Williams: Thu., March 16, 8 p.m., $20 to $25. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

The Zeros: With Western Star., Wed., March 15, 8 p.m., TBA. Under The Volcano, 2349 Bissonnet, Houston, 713-526-5282.

Ziganomatry: Sun., March 26, 6:30 p.m., $15. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Z'Maji Glamouratti: Fri., March 17, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.