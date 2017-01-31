Upcoming: 8th Wonder Bash, Cindy Wilson, Jeezy, The Pixies, Rod Stewart, Snoop Dogg, Solange, Tycho, etc.

Solange performs February 2 at the Super Bowl LIVE proceedings near Discovery Green. Photo by Jason Wolter

8th Wonder's 4th Annual Celebration of Beer: With White Denim, Dumpstaphunk, Guilla VS. Ill Faded, Us., Colonial Blue, Muddy Belle, Vinyl Ranch. Sat., March 18, 2 p.m., $35 to $150. 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, Houston, 713-397-0072.

Acid Mothers Temple: With Babylon., Tue., April 11, 8 p.m., $10 to $13. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

The Bad Apples: Thu., February 23, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Bastard Sons of Johnny Cash: Sat., March 4, 11 p.m., $10. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Black Water Mountain: Sat., April 15, 8 p.m., TBA. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Bob Lanza: Fri., February 10, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Bob Schneider: Thu., March 23, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $28 to $30. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Boomtown Brass Band: Tue., February 7, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

Bourbon Street: Sat., February 25, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Brad Absher & Swamp Royale: Fri., February 3, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Brandon Rhyder: Wed., February 22, 8 p.m., $15 to $20. Dosey Doe - The Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Buenos Diaz: Thu., April 6, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Cas Haley & Seth Walker: Fri., February 17, 8:30 p.m., $15 to $20. Dosey Doe - The Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Charlie Faye & the Fayettes: Sat., May 6, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Cindy Wilson: With Miears. Sun., March 12, 8 p.m., $20 to $35. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Clean Bandit: Fri., April 14, 8 p.m., $20 to $24. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

Crank Case: With Curse the Fall, 5 Billion and Counting, Corrington Wheeler., Sat., March 25, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.

Cuba Gooding & the Main Ingredients: With Soul Creatures. Sat., February 4, 7 p.m., $35 to $75. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Cyclone Anaya's Super Bowl Tailgate & Watch Party: Sun., February 5, 12-11 p.m., Free. Cyclone Anaya's, 1710 Durham, Houston, 713-862-3209.

Danny Brooks: Sat., June 17, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

EXPAND The Pixies perform April 30 on the White Oak Music Hall Lawn. Photo by noodlefish via Flickr Commons

David Grace: Fri., February 3, 7 p.m., Free to $10. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.

The Deftunes: With People of the Sun, Reckless Abandon, Soggy Bizkit. Sat., February 25, 7 p.m., $10 to $15. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Dillon Trimm & Gabe Bravo: Wed., February 22, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

Dirty River Boys: Fri., March 3, 11 p.m., $10. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

DLD: Wed., May 24, 8 p.m., $21 to $76. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

Doyle Bramhall II: Thu., April 20, 8 p.m., $19 to $22. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

Drew Kennedy and Travis Meadows: Mon., February 20, 8 p.m., $15 to $35. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Duran Duran: Wed., March 22, 8 p.m., $39.50 to $125. Smart Financial Centre, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.

EA Sports Bowl: With Snoop Dogg, The Chainsmokers, Sam Hunt., Thu., February 2, 9 p.m., TBA. Club Nomadic, 2121 Edwards, Houston.

Erin Jaimes: Fri., February 17, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Fab Five: Sat., February 18, 7 p.m., $15 to $25. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Four Year Strong: With Can't Swim, Sleep On It, Light Years. Sat., March 25, 6 p.m., $20 to $22. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Frances Cunningham: Tue., March 7, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Gabe Wootton: Wed., March 1, 7:30 p.m., TBA. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.

The Glitch Mob DJ Set: Thu., February 2, 9 p.m., $22.50 to $24.50. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

Graham Wilkinson: Fri., March 3, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Green Jelly: With The Pukebox, Shadow 13, Demonic Hen, Bateman Red., Thu., February 23, 7 p.m., $10 to $15. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy, Houston, 281-893-2860.

Guy Forsyth: Fri., March 24, 7 & 9:30 p.m., $25 to $27. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Happy Tuesday: With Julian Acosta, Vox Vocis, American Evil, Hydra Melody. Wed., February 22, 8 p.m., TBA. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

Hard Proof: Thu., February 2, 8 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

Rod Stewart performs with Cyndi Lauper August 12 at the Smart Financial Centre. Photo by Jim Bricker

HED PE: With Motograter., Mon., June 5, 7 p.m., $14 to $18. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

The Heist: With Al Cortez, Juni Moon, Layden & the Lion., Sat., February 25, 9 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.

The Hemmer Ridge Mountain Boys: Sat., June 24, 8 p.m., TBA. Old Quarter Acoustic Cafe, 413 20th, Galveston, 409-762-9199.

I See Stars: With Echo. Fri., March 24, 6 p.m., $15 to $17. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Jackie Venson: Fri., March 31, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Jake Penrod: Wed., February 8, 8 p.m., $18 to $50. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

James Henry Band: Thu., February 9, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Jarabe de Palo: With La Sien. Sat., April 8, 9 p.m., $35 to $40. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

Jason Elmore & Hoodoo Witch: Sat., February 18, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Jay Bee Zay and the Night Crawlers: With The Tomes, New Clear Weapon. Sat., February 25, 9 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Jealous Creatures: With Private Excitement. Fri., February 24, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

Jeezy/The Trap or Die Tour: Sun., March 26, 7 p.m., $40-$69.50. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Jens Lekman: With The Dove & the Wolf., Thu., February 23, 8 p.m., $20 to $24. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Jimmy LaFave: Sat., March 4, 7 p.m., $28 to $30. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

John Digweed: Fri., February 24, 9 p.m., $15. Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond, Houston, 832-251-9600.

John Egan: Thu., February 16, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

Jonny Craig: With Hearts Like Lions, Williams Blake., Thu., February 23, 7 p.m., $15 to $17. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

Josh Norman: Thu., February 23, 7:30 p.m., TBA. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Journey: With Asia. Wed., July 12, 7:30 & 8 p.m., $59.50 to $150. Smart Financial Centre, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.

Justin van Sant: Wed., February 22, 7:30 p.m., TBA. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.

EXPAND The Lox perform March 16 at House of Blues. Photo by Cannabis Culture via Flickr Commons

Karla Bonoff: Fri., February 10, 8 p.m., $35. The MATCH, 3400 Main, Houston.

Kawehi: Fri., April 21, 9:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Kay Weathers: With Us. Fri., February 3, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

Killer Hearts: With Idiot City, Die Fast. Fri., March 3, 9 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

The Lox: Thu., March 16, 7 p.m., $25. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

The Maine: With The Mowglis, Beach Weather. Sat., April 15, 6:30 p.m., $22 to $25. Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston, 713-225-5483.

Maniakal Melodiez Entertainment Presents...Kinetic Valentines: With EnSane, Guero, Virgil Wolfe, Clown The Villain x Kamille Carondelet. Sat., February 11, 7-10 p.m., Free. Starbucks, 5340 W. 34th, Houston, 713-683-6376.

Market Junction: Sun., February 26, 7:30 p.m., TBA. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W Airport, Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Mas Pulpo: Wed., February 8, 8 p.m., TBA. Under The Volcano, 2349 Bissonnet, Houston, 713-526-5282.

Max Stalling: With Heather Stalling., Wed., February 22, 8 p.m., $22 to $30. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431. Fri., February 24, 9 p.m., $13 to $15. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700.

Maze feat. Frankie Beverly: Sat., February 4, 8:30 p.m., $99.50 to $139.50. Arena Theatre, 7326 Southwest Fwy., Houston, 713-988-1020.

Mercury presents Rameau's Les Indes Galantes: Sat., February 11, 8-10 p.m., $10 to $68. Wortham Theater Center, 500 Texas, Houston, 713-237-1439.

Mickey and Gary Braun of Mickey and the Motorcars: Thu., February 23, 8 p.m., $15 to $20. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Musical Evening with maestro Hans Graf: With Hans Graf, Zoya Shuhatovich. Tue., February 21, 7:30 p.m., $20. Russian Cultural Center Our Texas, 2337 Bissonnet, Houston, 713-395-3301.

Musical evening “Of Love and Beauty”: With Mikhail Smigelski, Anna Smigelskaya, Sam Singeltary., Sun., February 12, 6 p.m., $20. Russian Cultural Center of Texas, 2337 Bissonnet, Houston, 713-395-3301.

Musiqa presents the LOFT concert, “Angel Otero: Everything and Nothing”: Thu., February 9, 6:30 p.m., Free. Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, 5216 Montrose, Houston, 713-284-8250.

NAO: Thu., April 27, 7:30 p.m., $18 to $22. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

Nathan Quick: With Jazz Radio, Alex Riddle. Thu., February 23, 8 p.m., $10 to $12. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Negative Gemini: With George Clanton, XLO, DJ Children of Pop. Mon., February 6, 8 p.m., $10. Walters Downtown, 1120 Naylor, Houston, 713-222-2679.

New Era hosts its official Super Bowl party “Planet New Era": With 2 Chainz, Migos, DJ Ace, Lil Uzi Vert., Fri., February 3, 9 p.m., TBA. VrSi, 820 Holman, Houston, 281-414-2235.

Tycho performs downstairs at White Oak Music Hall May 11. Photo by Violeta Alvarez

The New Offenders: With Folk Family Revival., Fri., February 17, 7 p.m., $12. House of Blues— Bronze Peacock Room, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837. With Ronnie Dean Tinsley & The Dark Horse Rodeo, Charlie & the Regrets., Sat., April 29, 8 p.m., $8 to $10. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

NF: Fri., April 21, 7 p.m., $25 to $35. House of Blues, 1204 Caroline, Houston, 888-402-5837.

Ozz: With Judas X., Sat., February 25, 8 p.m., $10 to $15. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Phoebe Hunt: Wed., March 1, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. Thu., May 25, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

The Pixies: With Public Access TV. Sun., April 30, 6 p.m., $42.50 to $45. White Oak Music Hall Lawn, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Queen + Adam Lambert: Sat., August 5, 7 p.m., TBA. Toyota Center, 1510 Polk, Houston, 713-758-7200.

Ragbirds: Tue., February 21, 8 p.m., $12 to $25. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

Real Friends: With Have Mercy, Tiny Moving Parts, Broadside, Nothing.nowhere. Fri., May 19, 5:15 p.m., $19 to $24. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Rec the Mic: Wed., February 8, 9:30 p.m., $15. Studio @ Warehouse Live, 813 St. Emanuel, Houston.

ReelMusic: An All-Inclusive Jazz and Blues Jam: Thu., February 23, 6 p.m., Free, Registration Required. The Secret Group, 2101 Polk, Houston.

Rockin' Johnny Burgin: Sat., February 11, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Rod Stewart: With Cyndi Lauper. Sat., August 12, 7:30 p.m., $94.50 to $154.50. Smart Financial Centre, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.

Ruby Revue Burlesque Show: Fri., March 10, 7 p.m., $27-$42. The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, Houston.

Satin Hooks: With Markell Gibson Band. Tue., February 28, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

Satisfaction: The International Rollings Stones: Thu., February 9, 8 p.m., $20 to $33. Main Street Crossing, 111 E. Main, Tomball, 281-290-0431.

See How They Run: Tue., June 20, 7:30 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Shawn Phillips: Thu., March 30, 7 p.m., $25 to $27. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Shelley King: Sat., April 1, 7 p.m., $20 to $22. McGonigel's Mucky Duck, 2425 Norfolk, Houston, 713-528-5999.

Snit's Dog N Pony Show: Fri., February 3, 10 p.m., Free. Big Top Lounge, 3714 Main, Houston, 713-529-9666.

Sobe Lash: With Electric Vacation. Thu., February 23, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

Cindy Wilson of the B-52's performs March 12 at Walters Downtown. Photo by Nick Ares via Flickr Commons

Sol Seed: Thu., March 9, 8 p.m., TBA. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Sol Y Motion: Fri., March 24, 8 p.m., TBA. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Something Like Seduction: With Washed Up, Sounds Behind the Shelves. Thu., March 23, 8 p.m., $8 to $12. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek Pkwy., Houston, 281-893-2860.

Sonny Boy Terry: Sat., February 4, 9:30 p.m., TBA. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

Sonny Wolf: Fri., February 24, 9:30 p.m., Free. Shakespeare Pub, 14129 Memorial, Houston, 281-497-4625.

South By Due East: With Kim Carson, Guy Schwartz & The New Jack Hippies. Fri., March 10, 5 p.m., TBA. With Guy Schwartz & the New Jack Hippies, Feo y Loco. Sat., March 11, 3 p.m., TBA. Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, Houston, 713-226-8563.

Stabbing Westward: With The Hunger. Sat., April 29, 8 p.m., $13. Scout Bar, 18307 Egret Bay Blvd., Houston, 281-335-0002.

Stolas: With Mylets, Icarus the Owl, Vox Vocis, So Soon, The Truth. Sat., March 18, 7 p.m., $12 to $15. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

The Suffers with the Houston Symphony: Sat., June 17, 7:30 p.m., Free to $25. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Center For the Arts, 4800 Calhoun, Houston, 713-743-2255.

Sunny Sweeney: Fri., February 24, 7:30 p.m., $10 to $40. Redneck Country Club, 11110 W. Airport Blvd., Stafford, 281-809-4867.

Super Bowl LIVE: With Bang Bangz, Children of Pop, Julia Cole. Thu., February 2, 3 p.m., Free. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, Houston, 301-984-6644. With Solange, Robert Glasper Experiment, Lizzo, Ingrid. Thu., February 2, 5:45 p.m., Free. Downtown Houston - Near Discovery Green, 1150 La Branch, Houston, 832-614-9337. With Wrestlers, Catch Fever, Us., Vodi. Fri., February 3, noon, Free. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, Houston, 301-984-6644. With Leon Bridges, Shakey Graves, Robert Ellis, Feel Rich Fitness Hour, The Suspects. Fri., February 3, 12:30 p.m., Free. Downtown Houston - Near Discovery Green, 1150 La Branch, Houston, 832-614-9337. With Dollie Barnes, Say Girl Say, Mind Shrine, Soul Dig. Sat., February 4, noon, Free. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, Houston, 301-984-6644. With ZZ Top, Gary Clark Jr., The Suffers. Sat., February 4, 6 p.m., Free. With Los Skarnales, Grupo Fantasma, Feel Rich. Sun., February 5, 11 a.m., Free. Downtown Houston - Near Discovery Green, 1150 La Branch, Houston, 832-614-9337. With The Allen Oldies Band, Mango Punch. Sun., February 5, 1:15 p.m., Free. Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, Houston, 301-984-6644.

SXSW Overflow Fest: With Fun While You Wait, We're Ghosts Now. Wed., March 15, 8 p.m., TBA. With Jonah Sissoyev, Trapdoor Social, Canker Blossom. Sun., March 19, 8 p.m., TBA. Super Happy Fun Land, 3801 Polk, Houston, 713-880-2100.

T.I.P hosts The Kickoff Houston — Super Bowl Weekend Red Carpet Event: With The Waxaholics, DJ Big Reeks, DJ Don Cannon. Thu., February 2, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., $60-$5,500. Henke & Pillot, 809 Congress, Houston, 832-640-4269.

Tennis: With The Greeting Committee., Wed., April 12, 8 p.m., $13 to $17. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

Tift Merritt: With Sera Cahoone., Thu., February 23, 8:30 p.m., $24. Dosey Doe Music Cafe, 463 Fm 1488, Conroe, 936-271-2171.

TJ Bam: With Runaway Luna., Sun., February 19, 7:30 p.m., $5 to $8. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

To Tame A Land: With Cremator, My Madness, Pulse Rate Zero., Sat., March 4, 9 p.m., Free to $10. Acadia Bar & Grill, 3939 Cypress Creek, Houston, 281-893-2860.

The Tontons: With Say Girl Say, Us., Kay Weathers, Romina von Mohr., Thu., March 23, 6 p.m., TBA. The Heights Theater, 339 W. 19th, Houston, 713-861-6070.

Travis Scott: With DJ Khaled., Sat., February 4, 8 p.m., TBA. Smart Financial Centre, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land.

TV Heads: With A Girl Named Tiger, Dead Leslies., Mon., February 20, 8 p.m., $5. Satillite Bar, 6922 Harrisburg, Houston, 832-244-6053.

EXPAND Queen + Adam Lambert performs August 5 at the Toyota Center. Photo by Jack Gorman

Two Tons of Steel: Thu., March 2, 11 p.m., $10. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, Houston, 713-526-9700. With Wayne Hancock, Jason James. Fri., April 21, 8 p.m., $15 to $20. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Tycho: Thu., May 11, 8 p.m., $29.50 to $37. White Oak Music Hall Downstairs, 2915 N Main, Houston.

Velostacks: With Hog Leg, St. Krusher. Fri., February 10, 9 p.m., $8. Rudyard's, 2010 Waugh, Houston, 713-521-0521.

Vibes By Sports Illustrated Swimsuit: With Diplo, Miguel. Fri., February 17, 7 p.m.; Sat., February 18, 1 p.m., $35 General Admission, $150 One Day VIP, $250 Two Day VIP. Post HTX, 401 Franklin, Houston, 713-572-7471.

ViniloVersus: Fri., April 21, 8 p.m., $15 to $20. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

White House Party Crashers: With Franks & Deans, Cooyon. Tue., March 14, 8 p.m., $7 to $10. Fitzgerald's, 2706 White Oak, Houston, 713-862-3838.

Will Van Horn: Wed., February 15, 7 p.m., Free. The Nightingale Room, 308 Main, Houston, 713-555-1111.

The Wind + The Wave: Fri., April 14, 8 p.m., $12 to $13. White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main, Houston.

The World In Lights: Tue., February 21, 7 p.m., $10. Dosey Doe/Big Barn, 25911 I-45 N., The Woodlands, 281-367-3774.

Young Texas Artists — Texas-style Bach, Beethoven & Barbecue Gala: Sat., March 11, 5:15 p.m., $150. Martin's Hall, 219 Simonton, Conroe, 281-702-2822.